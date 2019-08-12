Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LC GC® :'s CHROMacademy Presents “What LC-MS Operators Need to Know” Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:36pm EDT

This webcast will focus on the principles of data production optimization through LC-MS instruments.

LC GC®, a leading multimedia platform of peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences, and its CHROMacademy program, the world’s largest eLearning website for analytical scientists, will host a live webcast titled “What LC-MS Operators Need to Know” on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. EDT.

“Data optimization can have a dramatic impact on the robustness of the data produced,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences. “This live webcast will grant participants the opportunity to learn directly from a CHROMacademy technical expert to understand the boundaries of working with LC-MS instruments.”

Dawn Watson, Ph.D., will lead the discussion as an expert in synthetic inorganic chemistry, Watson is the technical expert for CHROMacademy. Watson has expertise in various analytical techniques, including HPLC, GC, GC–MS, LC–MS, NMR, and molecular spectroscopy, in addition to numerous wet chemistry and sample preparation techniques.

This webcast will consider the working principles of LC-MS instruments, providing attendees with the knowledge and skills necessary to produce the right quality data in the most efficient matter. Attendees will have an enhanced understanding of the optimization of mobile phase composition and flow for best response, the process of designing and optimizing mass analyzer settings, and how to spot and correct problems.

To learn more and to register, click here.

About LC GC®

LC GC® is the largest global chromatography multimedia platform dedicated to the separation sciences. Combining all the resources of the regional editions (LC GC® North America, LC GC® Europe and LC GC® Asia-Pacific), chromatographyonline.com is the premier global digital resource for unbiased, peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences. LC GC® delivers practical information that can help lab professionals become more proficient in the use of chromatographic techniques and instrumentation, thereby making laboratories more productive and businesses around the world more successful. LC GC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pVERB to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14, 2019
GL
03:08pGRATITUDE HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:07pCASSAVA SCIENCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pARTURO : deep-learning property analytics to enhance Canopius risk selection
BU
03:07pLEGACY EDUCATION ALLIANCE, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call
BU
03:04pBARINGS : Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces August 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.1482 per Share
PR
03:02pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
03:02pCOMMERCE RESOURCES : Announces Flow-through Private Placement
PU
03:02pARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $23M Fannie Mae DUS® Green Rewards Loan in Pembroke Park, FL
PU
03:02pBRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY : Contact Center Receives Site Certification
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : Australian rare earths miner Northern Minerals courting Chinese investor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group