LCI CBS PZZA LOGM QRTEA PVG TGTX HAS CPB ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

10/10/2018 | 09:00pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Class Period: February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018

Get additional information about LCI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Class Period: February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018

Get additional information about CBS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018
Class Period: February 25, 2014 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about PZZA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-submission-form?wire=3

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018
Class Period: March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about LOGM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018
Class Period: August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016

Get additional information about QRTEA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018
Class Period: July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018

Get additional information about PVG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018
Class Period: June 4, 2018 and September 25, 2018

Get additional information about TGTX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HAS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
Class Period: April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017

Get additional information about HAS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hasbro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
Class Period: August 31, 2017 and May 17, 2018

Get additional information about CPB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/campbell-soup-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACHC)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018
Class Period: February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017

Get additional information about ACHC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
