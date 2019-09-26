|
LCI Industries : 4
09/26/2019 | 03:18am EDT
SEC FORM 4 SEC Form 4
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:
3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
C/O LCI INDUSTRIES
3501 COUNTY ROAD 6 EAST
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
LCI INDUSTRIES [ LCII]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/23/2019
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Common Stock
09/23/2019
S(1)
5,714
D
$95.06(2)
33,249
I
By Trust
Common Stock
09/24/2019
S(1)
458
D
$95.08(3)
32,791
I
By Trust
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock Unit
(4)
(5)
(6)
Common Stock
1,623(7)
1,623(7)
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Sale of shares pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plan.
2. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $95.00 to $95.25; the price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer.
3. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $95.00 to $95.16; the price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer.
4. Each Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of LCII common stock.
5. No exercisable date for this type of award.
6. No expiration date for this type of award.
7. Includes 11 stock units received as a result of a regular cash dividend of $0.65 per share paid on September 20, 2019 to holders of registrant's common stock on September 6, 2019. In accordance with the registrant's Equity Award and Incentive Plan, holders of stock units received additional stock units equivalent to $0.65 per stock unit held on September 6, 2019.
Remarks:
/s/ Brian M. Hall on behalf of David A. Reed
09/25/2019
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
poadavidreed2017
POWER OF ATTORNEY Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Brian M. Hall, Kip Emenhiser and Andrew Namenye, and each of them alone, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to: 1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of LCI Industries (the 'Company'), Forms 3, 4 and 5 (including amendments thereto) or Form ID in accordance with Section 16 (a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder. 2) do and perform any all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4 and 5 or Form ID and timely file such forms (including amendments thereto) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority, and 3) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney- in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion. The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The undersigned agrees that each such attorney-in-fact herein may rely entirely on information furnished orally or in writing by the undersigned to such attorney-in-fact. The undersigned also agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company and each such attorney-in-fact against any losses, claims, damages or liabilities (or actions in these respects) that arise out of or are based upon any untrue statements or omission of necessary facts in the information provided by the undersigned to such attorney-in- fact for purposes of executing, acknowledging, delivering or filing Forms 3, 4 or 5 (including amendments thereto) or Form ID and agrees to reimburse the Company and such attorney-in-fact for any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred in connection with investigating or defending against any such loss, claim, damage, liability or action. This Power of Attorney supersedes any power of attorney previously executed by the undersigned regarding the purposes outlined in the first paragraph hereof, and the authority of the attorneys-in-fact named in any prior powers of attorney is hereby revoked. This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 or 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier (a) revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact or (b) superseded by a new power of attorney regarding the purposes outlined in the first paragraph hereof dated as of a later date. In WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 27 day of November, 2017. Signature David A. Reed Print Name
Disclaimer
LCI Industries published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 07:17:01 UTC
