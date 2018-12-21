LCI Industries : Acts of Service hits 200,000 hours community ...

Elkhart, Ind. (December 21, 2018) - What started as one company's dream to inspire community service and make volunteering simple has turned into a movement that's gaining momentum and making a measurable impact.

Lippert Components, Inc., launched Acts of Service in 2017 after searching for team member volunteer activities and a way to track community service hours. The company started with the goal of collectively reaching 100,000 volunteer hours. Today, Acts of Service has blown past that goal, reaching an incredible 200,000 volunteer hours, with 21 area employers joining the movement.

'This entire experience of watching Acts of Service grow has been humbling,' said Acts of Service Director, Michilah Grimes. 'This milestone is not about the hours, but about how the idea of connecting businesses and individuals with nonprofits has changed, not only corporate cultures, but also communities. This incredible milestone would not be possible without our committed nonprofit, corporate and individual partners.'

The volunteers spent the hours transforming parks, mentoring children, renovating school libraries, staffing special events and building bonds between volunteers, nonprofits and the communities they call home. More than 1,000 nonprofits around the world have benefitted from the Acts of Service movement including the Boys and Girls Club, CAPS and LoveWay.

In addition to making volunteerism convenient by connecting nonprofits and volunteers quickly and conveniently online, www.ActsofService.com allows groups or companies to set team goals, record and track collective and individual team member volunteer hours, and report their community impact.

According to Amish Shah, CEO of Kem Krest, ''Acts of Service has been a brilliant added resource for our Kem Krest team members around the country to track our various community involvement opportunities and volunteer hours and taking our impact to the next level.'

Nonprofits are able to continually update their needs on the site and connect with new volunteers.

'Acts of Service is to the not-for-profit world as Amazon is to shopping. The NFP world is dependent on volunteers to assist us with special events, facility and grounds maintenance and volunteering to propagate our missions. This is now a movement of volunteerism that is making a huge difference for not only the NFP's but for the people volunteering,' said Kevin Deary, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.

Based on its success, the platform was opened to individuals as well as employers so anyone can volunteer whenever they have a spare hour. Volunteers are able to find a cause they're passionate about at a time that works with their schedule.

'It is incredibly inspiring to see our employees working together to make a difference in our community,' said Jon Wenger, President & CEO of Genesis Products. 'Acts of Service allows us to be a part of something bigger, and we can immediately see the impact of our collective community engagement.'

Anyone can log on and sign up to volunteer whenever they have a spare hour, afternoon or even a day. For more information on Acts of Service, visit www.ActsofService.com.

Corporations that have joined Lippert Components, Inc. in the movement include: DJ Construction, MapleTronics Computers, Press Ganey, MasterBrand Cabinets, Wildman Business Group, Goshen Young Professionals, Goshen College, Genesis Products, Inc., Kem Krest, Heritage Financial Group, Welch Packaging, Cintas Team Members, Centier Bank, Interra Credit Union, Brunswick, Gibson, Diligence IT, Smoker Craft Incorporated, Photon Electric LLC, Specialized Staffing Solutions and Hoosier Crane Service Company.

ABOUT ACTS OF SERVICE



Acts of Service is a web-based platform and social movement that makes it easier for companies, their employees and individual community members to give back by connecting with local nonprofits. Lippert Components, Inc., created the free platform after searching for an employee volunteer activity as part of its commitment to giving back. Log on to www.ActsofService.com to find a volunteer opportunity with a local nonprofit that fits your passion and your schedule. Simply click on the calendar and make a difference.