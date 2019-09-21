Log in
LCI Industries : Forest River adopts LCI's OneControl® technology for 2020 Surveyor brand floor plans

09/21/2019 | 10:37am EDT
Forest River adopts LCI's OneControl® technology for 2020 Surveyor brand floor plans
September 21, 2019

Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI®) announces today that Surveyor, a division of Forest River, is debuting 'Surveyor Connect,' a smart RV application utilizing LCI's OneControl® technology, on 2020 brand units. This consumer-driven technology will allow customers to operate multiple functions of their RV, such as lighting and various motor-controlled components, through the use of their smartphones.

Kevin McArt, General Manager at Forest River noted, 'We aim to remain at the forefront of consumer-driven features and technology. The Surveyor Connect App simplifies everyday RVing by putting the operation of high-use functions in the palm of our customer's hand.'

McArt also noted that with recent advances in LCI's software platform, Surveyor Connect will allow the manufacturer and LCI to communicate with consumers in real-time and to problem solve with diagnostics, which is unpresented in the industry today.

'As more members of the industry begin to request automated control of their RV features, we're dedicated, more than ever, to offering innovative technology solutions that will enhance the RVing experience. Our OneControl technology is leading that charge, and we're excited to partner with Forest River Surveyor to incorporate the latest technology into their RVs,' said Andy Murray, Chief Sales Officer for LCI.

LCI has recently upgraded its OneControl software platform to now allow for push notifications to be sent to the end user, alerting the RV owner to maintenance reminders or informing them of RV features they may not be aware of. OneControl also has the ability to report real-time diagnostic information that can help prevent possible maintenance issues, all with the goal of improving the customer experience.

For more information, visit www.lci1.com/onecontrol

About Lippert Components®

From over 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout the United States and in Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom, Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI®), a subsidiary of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers of the leisure and mobile transportation industries, consisting of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. LCI also supplies components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and chassis components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; furniture and mattresses; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; appliances; and other accessories. Additional information about Lippert Components and its products can be found at LippertComponents.com.

Lippert Components, Inc.
3501 County Road 6 East
Elkhart, IN 46514
Email: marcom@lci1.com

Disclaimer

LCI Industries published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 14:36:02 UTC
