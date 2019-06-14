LCI Industries : Lippert Components introduces new Solera Slide Topper Prep Program

June 14, 2019
Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI®) announces today that it has launched the Solera® Slide Topper Prep Program. The new dealership-oriented program is designed to make installation of Solera-Brand Slide Toppers a quicker and more efficient process. The Solera Slide Topper Prep Program will debut on 2020 model units and will be the first-ever awning brand to prep for slide toppers.
Beginning this summer, LCI will prep slide-outs on some of the most popular OEM brands. Solera Slide Topper installation on these brands will be much less time-consuming using LCI's patent pending Slide Topper Access Kit which marries the prepped RVs with LCI's Solera Slide Toppers. At press time, the run rate for the total number of slides to be prepped for 2020 models exceeds 150,000 slide-outs. Solera is the first and only awning brand to prep new RVs for quick and easy slide topper installation, making it easier for dealers to help consumers quickly and easily upgrade to Solera Slide Toppers.
'We thank our OEM partners for trusting LCI with this tremendous program that will ultimately help drive more parts and accessories business to the dealerships.' said Mark Boessler, LCI's VP of Sales for Aftermarket. 'Our Aftermarket and OEM sales teams worked together to get this program pushed through at both levels and in the end, we came up with a great solution for our OEM and dealer partners that should increase slide topper business for any dealership carrying these prepped brands.'
Slide Toppers have been an RV industry mainstay for decades. Solera Slide Toppers provide a functional aesthetic to any RV with a slide-out system. Situated atop a slide-out, they prevent dirt, water, and other debris from getting inside the coach when a slide room is retracted.
Continued Boessler, 'RV owners are having slide toppers installed every single day. With this program, our goal was to first call out to the consumer that this option is available, and then ultimately make the installation process faster and easier for the dealer. At LCI, we strive to make products that enhance the mobile lifestyle and protect the end user's investment.'
To see what current brands are being prepped for Solera Slide Toppers, visit www.lci1.com/toppers
