LCI Industries : Lippert Components promotes Jared Kendall to ...

01/28/2019 | 07:14pm EST

January 28, 2019

Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI®) announces today that Jared Kendall has been promoted to the role of Senior Director of Continuous Improvement. In his new role, Kendall will lead LCI's team of Lean Directors and direct VAVE (Value Analysis, Value Engineered) team activities across all divisions within the company to support lean improvements and operational efficiencies.

Kendall has been with LCI for three years and previously served as Lean Director, where he focused on creating continuous improvement within the Company's RV products division. Kendall will now expand his cost-saving and waste-reduction efforts company-wide by employing the kaizen philosophy, using practical problem solving, engaging operational leadership teams, and leading VAVE projects.

'We're continually expanding our Lean process improvements, VAVE team activities, and operational efficiencies, and I'm excited to see Jared take charge of these efforts,' commented Ryan Smith, Senior Vice President of Operations at LCI.

LCI's VAVE Team concentrates on several objectives including: chassis cost savings, optimization of chassis designs, improvement of manufacturing processes, evaluation of structural questions and/or concerns, OEM partnerships for the creation of new chassis designs, and the overall maintenance and expansion of structural guidelines.

'I've worked closely with Jared for about a year, and he's shown a true brilliance at identifying areas of waste and continuing to come up with solutions to decrease that waste. He has a keen ability to lead teams, and I'm especially proud of him for his strong track record of developing and training fellow LCI team members on continuous improvement,' said John Ries, Vice President of RV Products at LCI.

'I'm thankful for the opportunity to lead such a strong and talented team. I'm excited to continue our cost-saving and waste-reduction efforts and to utilize our creative problem-solving abilities to achieve our improvement goals,' said Kendall.

Jared Kendall can be reached at jkendall@lci1.com


About Lippert Components®

From over 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout the United States and in Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom, Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI®), a subsidiary of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers of the leisure and mobile transportation industries, consisting of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. LCI also supplies components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and chassis components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; furniture and mattresses; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; appliances; and other accessories. Additional information about Lippert Components and its products can be found at LippertComponents.com.

Lippert Components, Inc.
3501 County Road 6 East
Elkhart, IN 46514
574-312-7094

Disclaimer

LCI Industries published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 00:13:01 UTC
