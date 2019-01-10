LCI Industries : Lippert Components promotes Jim Menefee to Vi...

January 10, 2019

Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI®) announces today that Jim Menefee has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Operations. Previously, Menefee was Regional Operations Manager for the Company.

Menefee was hired by LCI in 2016 as Regional Operations Manager, where he utilized his years of operational experience within the fields of electronics, refrigeration, and awnings to help further the Company's operational goals. Over the last few years, Menefee has worked closely with LCI's European caravan divisions, as well as assisted with operations for Sessa Klein, a Lippert Components company, by helping set up a rolling stock train window division in Springfield, Tennessee.

'Over the past few years, Jim has demonstrated great leadership abilities through his management of the team members and divisions he's overseen. His dedication and vision to our Italian operations has helped unite and expand our overseas footprint. Jim brings an extensive amount of operational expertise to our Company, and I'm excited to see him take LCI to the next level,' said Ryan Smith, LCI's Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales & Operations.

'I'm very excited to take on this new role and to continue our growth strategies both locally and overseas. LCI has taken steps to merge three of our Italy-based European caravan businesses under one centralized leadership team. Additionally, the Company has purchased another facility in Italy and strives to continue to increase operational efficiencies as we grow,' stated Menefee.

Jim can be reached at jmenefee@lci1.com