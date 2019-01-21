Log in
LCI Industries : Lippert Components promotes Scott Meiner to C...

01/21/2019 | 01:24pm EST

January 21, 2019

Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI®) announces today that Scott Meiner has been promoted to Chief Supply Chain Officer. As Chief Supply Chain Officer, Meiner will continue to lead the Company's supply chain efforts and serve the Company's global supply chain needs. He will focus on building and strengthening the supply chain team to support the complexity of LCI as the Company continues its growth within the recreational vehicle, marine, residential building products, and emerging lateral markets. In his new role, Meiner will primarily focus on procurement, logistics, demand and supply planning, as well as inventory optimization.

Meiner was previously the Vice President of Supply Chain for LCI. Over the last 20 years, he led several major operations, including chassis and axle production and window and glass tempering facilities, for the Company.

'From the very start, Scott has shown an incredible ability to improve operating efficiency and raw material sourcing. Under his continued leadership, our supply chain efforts will strengthen and thrive,' said Jason Lippert, LCI's CEO. 'As we continue to grow towards $3 billion in revenue, our supply chain needs have become more complex, and we're very excited to see him take on this new role.'

'I'm very excited and appreciative of this opportunity to lead LCI's supply chain functions, now and in the years to come,' stated Meiner. 'I'm supported by a talented team, and the efforts we've made over the last few years will be the foundation for the continued and future success of LCI.'

Scott can be reached at smeiner@lci1.com


About Lippert Components®

From over 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout the United States and in Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom, Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI®), a subsidiary of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers of the leisure and mobile transportation industries, consisting of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. LCI also supplies components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and chassis components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; furniture and mattresses; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; appliances; and other accessories. Additional information about Lippert Components and its products can be found at LippertComponents.com.

Lippert Components, Inc.
3501 County Road 6 East
Elkhart, IN 46514
574-312-7094

Disclaimer

LCI Industries published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 18:23:08 UTC
