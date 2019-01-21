LCI Industries : Lippert Components promotes Scott Meiner to C...

January 21, 2019

Elkhart, Ind. - Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI®) announces today that Scott Meiner has been promoted to Chief Supply Chain Officer. As Chief Supply Chain Officer, Meiner will continue to lead the Company's supply chain efforts and serve the Company's global supply chain needs. He will focus on building and strengthening the supply chain team to support the complexity of LCI as the Company continues its growth within the recreational vehicle, marine, residential building products, and emerging lateral markets. In his new role, Meiner will primarily focus on procurement, logistics, demand and supply planning, as well as inventory optimization.

Meiner was previously the Vice President of Supply Chain for LCI. Over the last 20 years, he led several major operations, including chassis and axle production and window and glass tempering facilities, for the Company.

'From the very start, Scott has shown an incredible ability to improve operating efficiency and raw material sourcing. Under his continued leadership, our supply chain efforts will strengthen and thrive,' said Jason Lippert, LCI's CEO. 'As we continue to grow towards $3 billion in revenue, our supply chain needs have become more complex, and we're very excited to see him take on this new role.'

'I'm very excited and appreciative of this opportunity to lead LCI's supply chain functions, now and in the years to come,' stated Meiner. 'I'm supported by a talented team, and the efforts we've made over the last few years will be the foundation for the continued and future success of LCI.'

Scott can be reached at smeiner@lci1.com