LCI Industries : SD

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
FORM SD
Specialized Disclosure Report
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-13646
13-3250533
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
3501 County Road 6 East, Elkhart, Indiana
46514
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Andrew J. Namenye
(574) 535-1125
(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this report.)
Check the appropriate box to indicate the rule pursuant to which this form is being filed, and provide the period to which the information in this form applies:
[ x ] Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act (17CFR 240.13p-1) for the reporting period from January 1 to December 31, 2018.
SECTION 1 - CONFLICT MINERALS DISCLOSURE
Item 1.01Conflict Minerals Disclosure and Report
In accordance with the disclosure requirements promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, LCI Industries (the 'Company') has undertaken efforts to determine its conflict minerals1 reporting requirements for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2018.
The Company has filed this Specialized Disclosure Report and the associated Conflict Minerals Report, which appears as Exhibit 1.01 hereto and is publicly available on the Company's website at http://www.lci1.com/investors.
Item 1.02Exhibit
The Company's Conflict Minerals Report is provided as Exhibit 1.01 hereto.
SECTION 2 - EXHIBITS
Item 2.01Exhibits
The following exhibit is filed as part of this report:
Exhibit 1.01
- LCI Industries' Conflict Minerals Report for the period January 1 to December 31, 2018.
1The term 'conflict mineral' is defined in Section 1502(e)(4) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act as (A) columbite-tantalite, also known as coltan (the metal ore from which tantalum is extracted); cassiterite (the metal ore from which tin is extracted); gold; wolframite (the metal ore from which tungsten is extracted); or their derivatives; or (B) any other mineral or its derivatives determined by the Secretary of State to be financing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ('DRC') or an adjoining country.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the duly authorized undersigned.
LCI INDUSTRIES
By: /s/ Andrew J. Namenye
Andrew J. Namenye
Vice President - Chief Legal Officer
and Secretary
Dated: May 23, 2019
CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT OF
LCI INDUSTRIES
FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD FROM
JANUARY 1 TO DECEMBER 31, 2018
I.Introduction
This is the Conflict Minerals1 Report of LCI Industries ('we,' 'our,' 'us,' or the 'Company') prepared for calendar year 2018 in accordance with Rule 13p-1 ('Rule 13p-1') under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Act'). Numerous terms in this Report are defined in Rule 13p-1 of the Act and SEC Release No. 34-67716 (August 22, 2012) under the Act (the 'Adopting Release'). The reader is referred to these sources for the definitions of defined terms contained herein.
In accordance with Rule 13p-1, we undertook efforts to determine the presence and source of the conflict minerals within our products. The Company designed its efforts in conformity with the internationally recognized due diligence framework set forth in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ('OECD') Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas2 ('OECD Due Diligence Guidance') and related Supplements.
The statements below are based on the activities performed to date in good faith by the Company and are based on the infrastructure and information available at the time of this filing. Factors that could affect the accuracy of these statements include, but are not limited to, incomplete supplier data or available smelter data, errors or omissions by suppliers or smelters, evolving identification of smelters, incomplete information from industry or other third-party sources, continuing guidance regarding the SEC final rules, and other issues.
1 The term 'conflict mineral' is defined in Section 1502(e)(4) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act as (A) columbite-tantalite, also known as coltan (the metal ore from which tantalum is extracted); cassiterite (the metal ore from which tin is extracted); gold; wolframite (the metal ore from which tungsten is extracted); or their derivatives; or (B) any other mineral or its derivatives determined by the Secretary of State to be financing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ('DRC') or an adjoining country.
OECD (2016), OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas: Third Edition, OECD Publishing, Paris. http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/9789264252479-en
II.Overview
Company Profile
LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, 'Lippert Components' or 'LCI'), supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ('OEMs') in the recreation and industrial product markets, consisting of recreational vehicles ('RVs') and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers.
We are subject to this rule as we have determined that, during 2018, conflict minerals were likely necessary to the functionality or production of products we manufactured or contracted to manufacture. The Company, as a purchaser of component parts, is many steps removed from the mining of conflict minerals. We do not purchase raw ore or unrefined conflict minerals and we conduct no purchasing activities directly in the DRC or adjoining countries.
Conflict Minerals Policy
The Company developed a policy statement to support the goals expressed by Congress in enacting Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The policy highlights the Company's commitment to complying with the reporting and due diligence obligations required by the SEC rule and the Company's expectations from its suppliers. The policy resides on our corporate website at https://lci1.gcs-web.com/static-files/603de5e7-90a5-4a42-a39a-187ae1d0b3f6.
Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry Information
We have conducted a good faith reasonable country of origin inquiry ('RCOI') to determine whether the necessary conflict minerals originated in the DRC or an adjoining country or came from recycled or scrap sources.
The Company's RCOI process included reviewing the products manufactured or contracted to be manufactured during the Reporting Period to identify products that should be deemed in-scope as described by the Adopting Release and conducting an inquiry of our direct suppliers of the in-scope products using the Responsible Minerals Initiative's ('RMI') Conflict Minerals Reporting Template ('CMRT'). Based on the results of our RCOI which indicated sourcing from the DRC or an adjoining country, we exercised due diligence on the source and chain of custody of the conflict minerals in accordance with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance. Our due diligence efforts are discussed further in this Conflict Minerals Report.
Due Diligence Program Design
The Company designed its conflict minerals program to conform, in all material respects, with the five-step framework of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the Supplement on Tin, Tantalum, and Tungsten, and the Supplement on Gold, specifically as they relate to our position in the minerals supply chain as a 'downstream' company:
Step 1: Establish strong company management systems
Step 2: Identify and assess risks in the supply chain
Step 3: Design and implement a strategy to respond to identified risks
Step 4:Carry out independent third-party audit of smelter/refiner's due diligence practices
Step 5: Report annually on supply chain due diligence
III.Due Diligence Measures Performed by The Company
The following describes the measures taken to reasonably determine the country of origin and to exercise due diligence in the mineral supply chain in conformance with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance.
Step 1:Establish strong company management systems
a.Conflict minerals team - The Company established a conflict minerals team that includes individuals from the relevant business units and departments, including compliance, finance, procurement, sales, and legal. The team was structured to include the involvement from those in upper management roles to ensure that critical information, including the Company's conflict minerals policy, reached relevant employees and suppliers.
b.Conflict minerals policy - The Company adopted and published a policy establishing the expectations of our suppliers. The policy resides on our corporate website.
c.Internal engagement - We developed a training program to educate employees on our conflict minerals process, the goals of our program, and our reporting obligations as a supplier and a public filer.
d.Supplier engagement - The Company communicated its conflict minerals policy and provided educational materials to our in-scope suppliers. When the request for information was initiated, suppliers were informed of the conflict minerals disclosure requirements as well as recommendations for developing, implementing, and documenting a conflict minerals compliance program. Stakeholders can communicate directly and confidentially with our compliance officer.
e.Company level grievance mechanism - As recommended by the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the Company has a grievance mechanism in place as a risk-awareness system for conflict minerals issues.
f.Records management - The Company will maintain records relating to our conflict minerals program in accordance with the recommended record retention guidelines of five years.
Step 2: Identify and assess risks in the supply chain
We performed the following steps as part of our risk assessment process:
a.Identified products in scope - Our conflict minerals team conducted a detailed review of the products manufactured or contracted to be manufactured during the Reporting Period to identify products that should be deemed in-scope as described by the Adopting Release.
b.Conducted RCOI - The Company utilized the industry-developed CMRT to query our suppliers for conflict minerals information. We requested this information from the Tier 1 suppliers who provide materials and components for the products deemed in-scope by our conflict minerals team. We evaluated the responses from the templates submitted by our suppliers to determine our reporting obligation based on this RCOI. See Appendix I for a list of countries of origin identified through the RCOI process.
c.Completed additional follow-up - The Company contacted direct suppliers that did not respond to our request for conflict minerals information by the requested date. We also worked to clarify and validate the accuracy of information provided by our suppliers.
d.Identified smelters or refiners ('SORs') - The Company compiled a list of SORs in our supply chain using our suppliers' responses in their CMRTs. The Company reconciled this list to the list of smelter facilities designated by the RMI's Responsible Minerals Assurance Process ('RMAP'). The RMAP completes independent, third-party audits of smelters and refiners to determine which can be validated as having systems in place that ensure the minerals are responsibly sourced according to the OECD Due Diligence Guidance. The Company maintains a database of smelter aliases to reconcile suppliers' smelters lists to thelist of RMI SORs. We have provided that list in this report within section IV - Product Description; Processing Facilities.
Step 3: Design and implement a strategy to respond to identified risks
We performed the following steps as part of our risk management plan:
a.Reporting results to senior management - As necessary, the Conflict Minerals team reports the results of our RCOI to upper management which included the team's plan to respond to risks identified in the due diligence processes.
b.Designed and implemented a plan - The Company used established risk rating criteria to evaluate suppliers based on the responses provided within their CMRT, as well as, any additional documentation furnished to support those responses and the suppliers' due diligence processes. The resulting risk ratings will be used to develop specific supplier outreach to address the identified risks and to take corrective actions with suppliers found not in compliance with the Company's conflict minerals policy.
c.Verified SORs - As part of the risk mitigation process, the Company reconciled the list of SORs collected from suppliers to the list of smelter facilities validated by the RMI. The Company maintains a database of smelter aliases to reconcile suppliers' smelters lists to the list of RMI SORs.
Step 4: Carry out independent third-party audit of smelter/refiner's due diligence practices
The Company is using information provided by independent third party audit programs, including the RMI, London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), and Responsible Jewelry Council (RJC), to confirm the existence and verify the OECD-conformance status of SORs identified during our due diligence.
For smelters that had not been audited as conformant, the Company sent a communication to encourage participation in the RMAP and requested the SOR to provide the mines and/or locations from which the SOR sources to assist in identifying all countries of origin.
Step 5: Report annually on supply chain due diligence
Accordingly, this Conflict Minerals Report has been filed with the SEC and is available on our website at http://www.lci1.com/investors,
at the SEC Filings tab.
IV.Product Description; Processing Facilities
Product Description- LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories.
Processing Facilities - Based on our due diligence process and the information received from our suppliers, the following facilities were identified by the Company's suppliers as the smelters and refiners of the tin, tantalum, tungsten, and/or gold present in and necessary to the functionality of products manufactured by the Company in the calendar year ended December 31, 2018. The information from our suppliers is still evolving and may contain company-level declarations. As such, this smelter list is presented in good faith as the best information we have to date. This list may contain smelters that are not in our supply chain and/or there may be other smelters not yet identified in our due diligence process. We will continue to update the list as our information and the relevant third-party data from RMI, LBMA, and RJC improves.
Metal
|
Standard Smelter Name
|
Country
|
Smelter ID
|
Gold
|
8853 S.p.A.
|
ITALY
|
CID002763
|
Gold
|
Advanced Chemical Company
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID000015
|
Gold
|
Aida Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID000019
Metal
|
Standard Smelter Name
|
Country
|
Smelter ID
|
Gold
|
Al Etihad Gold Refinery DMCC
|
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
|
CID002560
|
Gold
|
Allgemeine Gold-und Silberscheideanstalt A.G.
|
GERMANY
|
CID000035
|
Gold
|
Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC)
|
UZBEKISTAN
|
CID000041
|
Gold
|
AngloGold Ashanti Corrego do Sitio Mineracao
|
BRAZIL
|
CID000058
|
Gold
|
Argor-Heraeus S.A.
|
SWITZERLAND
|
CID000077
|
Gold
|
Asahi Pretec Corp.
|
JAPAN
|
CID000082
|
Gold
|
Asahi Refining Canada Ltd.
|
CANADA
|
CID000924
|
Gold
|
Asahi Refining USA Inc.
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID000920
|
Gold
|
Asaka Riken Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID000090
|
Gold
|
AU Traders and Refiners
|
SOUTH AFRICA
|
CID002850
|
Gold
|
Aurubis AG
|
GERMANY
|
CID000113
|
Gold
|
Bangalore Refinery
|
INDIA
|
CID002863
|
Gold
|
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines)
|
PHILIPPINES
|
CID000128
|
Gold
|
Boliden AB
|
SWEDEN
|
CID000157
|
Gold
|
C. Hafner GmbH + Co. KG
|
GERMANY
|
CID000176
|
Gold
|
Caridad
|
MEXICO
|
CID000180
|
Gold
|
CCR Refinery - Glencore Canada Corporation
|
CANADA
|
CID000185
|
Gold
|
Cendres + Metaux S.A.
|
SWITZERLAND
|
CID000189
|
Gold
|
Chimet S.p.A.
|
ITALY
|
CID000233
|
Gold
|
Chugai Mining
|
JAPAN
|
CID000264
|
Gold
|
Daejin Indus Co., Ltd.
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID000328
|
Gold
|
Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000343
|
Gold
|
Degussa Sonne / Mond Goldhandel GmbH
|
GERMANY
|
CID002867
|
Gold
|
Dijllah Gold Refinery FZC
|
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
|
CID003348
|
Gold
|
DODUCO Contacts and Refining GmbH
|
GERMANY
|
CID000362
|
Gold
|
Dowa
|
JAPAN
|
CID000401
|
Gold
|
DS PRETECH Co., Ltd.
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID003195
|
Gold
|
DSC (Do Sung Corporation)
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID000359
|
Gold
|
Eco-System Recycling Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID000425
|
Gold
|
Emirates Gold DMCC
|
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
|
CID002561
|
Gold
|
GCC Gujrat Gold Centre Pvt. Ltd.
|
INDIA
|
CID002852
|
Gold
|
Geib Refining Corporation
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID002459
|
Gold
|
Gold Refinery of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002243
|
Gold
|
Great Wall Precious Metals Co., Ltd. of CBPM
|
CHINA
|
CID001909
|
Gold
|
Guangdong Jinding Gold Limited
|
CHINA
|
CID002312
|
Gold
|
Guoda Safina High-Tech Environmental Refinery Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000651
|
Gold
|
Hangzhou Fuchunjiang Smelting Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000671
|
Gold
|
HeeSung Metal Ltd.
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID000689
|
Gold
|
Heimerle + Meule GmbH
|
GERMANY
|
CID000694
|
Gold
|
Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000707
|
Gold
|
Heraeus Precious Metals GmbH & Co. KG
|
GERMANY
|
CID000711
|
Gold
|
Hunan Chenzhou Mining Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000767
|
Gold
|
Hunan Guiyang yinxing Nonferrous Smelting Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000773
|
Gold
|
HwaSeong CJ CO., LTD.
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID000778
|
Gold
|
Inner Mongolia Qiankun Gold and Silver Refinery Share Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000801
Metal
|
Standard Smelter Name
|
Country
|
Smelter ID
|
Gold
|
International Precious Metal Refiners
|
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
|
CID002562
|
Gold
|
Ishifuku Metal Industry Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID000807
|
Gold
|
Istanbul Gold Refinery
|
TURKEY
|
CID000814
|
Gold
|
Italpreziosi
|
ITALY
|
CID002765
|
Gold
|
Japan Mint
|
JAPAN
|
CID000823
|
Gold
|
Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000855
|
Gold
|
JSC Uralelectromed
|
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
|
CID000929
|
Gold
|
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID000937
|
Gold
|
Kazakhmys Smelting LLC
|
KAZAKHSTAN
|
CID000956
|
Gold
|
Kazzinc
|
KAZAKHSTAN
|
CID000957
|
Gold
|
Kennecott Utah Copper LLC
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID000969
|
Gold
|
KGHM Polska Miedz Spolka Akcyjna
|
POLAND
|
CID002511
|
Gold
|
Kojima Chemicals Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID000981
|
Gold
|
Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID002605
|
Gold
|
Kyrgyzaltyn JSC
|
KYRGYZSTAN
|
CID001029
|
Gold
|
Kyshtym Copper-Electrolytic Plant ZAO
|
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
|
CID002865
|
Gold
|
L'azurde Company For Jewelry
|
SAUDI ARABIA
|
CID001032
|
Gold
|
Lingbao Gold Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001056
|
Gold
|
Lingbao Jinyuan Tonghui Refinery Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001058
|
Gold
|
L'Orfebre S.A.
|
ANDORRA
|
CID002762
|
Gold
|
LS-NIKKO Copper Inc.
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID001078
|
Gold
|
Luoyang Zijin Yinhui Gold Refinery Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001093
|
Gold
|
Marsam Metals
|
BRAZIL
|
CID002606
|
Gold
|
Materion
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID001113
|
Gold
|
Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID001119
|
Gold
|
Metalor Technologies (Hong Kong) Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001149
|
Gold
|
Metalor Technologies (Singapore) Pte., Ltd.
|
SINGAPORE
|
CID001152
|
Gold
|
Metalor Technologies (Suzhou) Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001147
|
Gold
|
Metalor Technologies S.A.
|
SWITZERLAND
|
CID001153
|
Gold
|
Metalor USA Refining Corporation
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID001157
|
Gold
|
Metalurgica Met-Mex Penoles S.A. De C.V.
|
MEXICO
|
CID001161
|
Gold
|
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
|
JAPAN
|
CID001188
|
Gold
|
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID001193
|
Gold
|
MMTC-PAMP India Pvt., Ltd.
|
INDIA
|
CID002509
|
Gold
|
Morris and Watson
|
NEW ZEALAND
|
CID002282
|
Gold
|
Morris and Watson Gold Coast
|
AUSTRALIA
|
CID002866
|
Gold
|
Moscow Special Alloys Processing Plant
|
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
|
CID001204
|
Gold
|
Nadir Metal Rafineri San. Ve Tic. A.S.
|
TURKEY
|
CID001220
|
Gold
|
Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combinat
|
UZBEKISTAN
|
CID001236
|
Gold
|
NH Recytech Company
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID003189
|
Gold
|
Nihon Material Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID001259
|
Gold
|
Ogussa Osterreichische Gold- und Silber-Scheideanstalt GmbH
|
AUSTRIA
|
CID002779
|
Gold
|
Ohura Precious Metal Industry Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID001325
|
Gold
|
OJSC 'The Gulidov Krasnoyarsk Non-Ferrous Metals Plant' (OJSC Krastsvetmet)
|
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
|
CID001326
Metal
|
Standard Smelter Name
|
Country
|
Smelter ID
|
Gold
|
OJSC Novosibirsk Refinery
|
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
|
CID000493
|
Gold
|
PAMP S.A.
|
SWITZERLAND
|
CID001352
|
Gold
|
Pease & Curren
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID002872
|
Gold
|
Penglai Penggang Gold Industry Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001362
|
Gold
|
Planta Recuperadora de Metales SpA
|
CHILE
|
CID002919
|
Gold
|
Prioksky Plant of Non-Ferrous Metals
|
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
|
CID001386
|
Gold
|
PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001397
|
Gold
|
PX Precinox S.A.
|
SWITZERLAND
|
CID001498
|
Gold
|
QG Refining, LLC
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID003324
|
Gold
|
Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd.
|
SOUTH AFRICA
|
CID001512
|
Gold
|
Refinery of Seemine Gold Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000522
|
Gold
|
REMONDIS PMR B.V.
|
NETHERLANDS
|
CID002582
|
Gold
|
Royal Canadian Mint
|
CANADA
|
CID001534
|
Gold
|
SAAMP
|
FRANCE
|
CID002761
|
Gold
|
Sabin Metal Corp.
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID001546
|
Gold
|
Safimet S.p.A
|
ITALY
|
CID002973
|
Gold
|
Sai Refinery
|
INDIA
|
CID002853
|
Gold
|
Samwon Metals Corp.
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID001562
|
Gold
|
SAXONIA Edelmetalle GmbH
|
GERMANY
|
CID002777
|
Gold
|
SEMPSA Joyeria Plateria S.A.
|
SPAIN
|
CID001585
|
Gold
|
Shandong Humon Smelting Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002525
|
Gold
|
Shandong Tiancheng Biological Gold Industrial Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001619
|
Gold
|
Shandong Zhaojin Gold & Silver Refinery Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001622
|
Gold
|
Sichuan Tianze Precious Metals Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001736
|
Gold
|
Singway Technology Co., Ltd.
|
TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA
|
CID002516
|
Gold
|
SOE Shyolkovsky Factory of Secondary Precious Metals
|
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
|
CID001756
|
Gold
|
Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp.
|
TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA
|
CID001761
|
Gold
|
State Research Institute Center for Physical Sciences and Technology
|
LITHUANIA
|
CID003153
|
Gold
|
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID001798
|
Gold
|
SungEel HiMetal Co., Ltd.
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID002918
|
Gold
|
T.C.A S.p.A
|
ITALY
|
CID002580
|
Gold
|
Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.
|
JAPAN
|
CID001875
|
Gold
|
The Refinery of Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001916
|
Gold
|
Tokuriki Honten Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID001938
|
Gold
|
Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001947
|
Gold
|
TOO Tau-Ken-Altyn
|
KAZAKHSTAN
|
CID002615
|
Gold
|
Torecom
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID001955
|
Gold
|
Umicore Brasil Ltda.
|
BRAZIL
|
CID001977
|
Gold
|
Umicore Precious Metals Thailand
|
THAILAND
|
CID002314
|
Gold
|
Umicore S.A. Business Unit Precious Metals Refining
|
BELGIUM
|
CID001980
|
Gold
|
United Precious Metal Refining, Inc.
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID001993
|
Gold
|
Valcambi S.A.
|
SWITZERLAND
|
CID002003
|
Gold
|
Western Australian Mint (T/a The Perth Mint)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
CID002030
|
Gold
|
WIELAND Edelmetalle GmbH
|
GERMANY
|
CID002778
|
Gold
|
Yamakin Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID002100
Metal
|
Standard Smelter Name
|
Country
|
Smelter ID
|
Gold
|
Yokohama Metal Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID002129
|
Gold
|
Yunnan Copper Industry Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000197
|
Gold
|
Zhongyuan Gold Smelter of Zhongjin Gold Corporation
|
CHINA
|
CID002224
|
Tantalum
|
Asaka Riken Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID000092
|
Tantalum
|
Changsha South Tantalum Niobium Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000211
|
Tantalum
|
D Block Metals, LLC
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID002504
|
Tantalum
|
Exotech Inc.
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID000456
|
Tantalum
|
F&X Electro-Materials Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000460
|
Tantalum
|
FIR Metals & Resource Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002505
|
Tantalum
|
Global Advanced Metals Aizu
|
JAPAN
|
CID002558
|
Tantalum
|
Global Advanced Metals Boyertown
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID002557
|
Tantalum
|
Guangdong Rising Rare Metals-EO Materials Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000291
|
Tantalum
|
Guangdong Zhiyuan New Material Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000616
|
Tantalum
|
H.C. Starck Co., Ltd.
|
THAILAND
|
CID002544
|
Tantalum
|
H.C. Starck Hermsdorf GmbH
|
GERMANY
|
CID002547
|
Tantalum
|
H.C. Starck Inc.
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID002548
|
Tantalum
|
H.C. Starck Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID002549
|
Tantalum
|
H.C. Starck Smelting GmbH & Co. KG
|
GERMANY
|
CID002550
|
Tantalum
|
H.C. Starck Tantalum and Niobium GmbH
|
GERMANY
|
CID002545
|
Tantalum
|
Hengyang King Xing Lifeng New Materials Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002492
|
Tantalum
|
Jiangxi Dinghai Tantalum & Niobium Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002512
|
Tantalum
|
Jiangxi Tuohong New Raw Material
|
CHINA
|
CID002842
|
Tantalum
|
Jiujiang Janny New Material Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID003191
|
Tantalum
|
JiuJiang JinXin Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000914
|
Tantalum
|
Jiujiang Tanbre Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000917
|
Tantalum
|
Jiujiang Zhongao Tantalum & Niobium Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002506
|
Tantalum
|
KEMET Blue Metals
|
MEXICO
|
CID002539
|
Tantalum
|
KEMET Blue Powder
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID002568
|
Tantalum
|
LSM Brasil S.A.
|
BRAZIL
|
CID001076
|
Tantalum
|
Metallurgical Products India Pvt., Ltd.
|
INDIA
|
CID001163
|
Tantalum
|
Mineracao Taboca S.A.
|
BRAZIL
|
CID001175
|
Tantalum
|
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID001192
|
Tantalum
|
Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001277
|
Tantalum
|
NPM Silmet AS
|
ESTONIA
|
CID001200
|
Tantalum
|
Power Resources Ltd.
|
NORTH MACEDONIA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID002847
|
Tantalum
|
QuantumClean
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID001508
|
Tantalum
|
Resind Industria e Comercio Ltda.
|
BRAZIL
|
CID002707
|
Tantalum
|
Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO
|
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
|
CID001769
|
Tantalum
|
Taki Chemical Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID001869
|
Tantalum
|
Telex Metals
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID001891
|
Tantalum
|
Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC
|
KAZAKHSTAN
|
CID001969
|
Tantalum
|
XinXing HaoRong Electronic Material Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002508
|
Tantalum
|
Yanling Jincheng Tantalum & Niobium Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001522
|
Tin
|
Alpha
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID000292
Metal
|
Standard Smelter Name
|
Country
|
Smelter ID
|
Tin
|
An Vinh Joint Stock Mineral Processing Company
|
VIET NAM
|
CID002703
|
Tin
|
Chenzhou Yunxiang Mining and Metallurgy Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000228
|
Tin
|
Chifeng Dajingzi Tin Industry Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID003190
|
Tin
|
China Tin Group Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001070
|
Tin
|
CV Dua Sekawan
|
INDONESIA
|
CID002592
|
Tin
|
CV Gita Pesona
|
INDONESIA
|
CID000306
|
Tin
|
CV United Smelting
|
INDONESIA
|
CID000315
|
Tin
|
CV Venus Inti Perkasa
|
INDONESIA
|
CID002455
|
Tin
|
Dongguan CiEXPO Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID003356
|
Tin
|
Dowa
|
JAPAN
|
CID000402
|
Tin
|
EM Vinto
|
BOLIVIA (PLURINATIONAL STATE OF)
|
CID000438
|
Tin
|
Estanho de Rondonia S.A.
|
BRAZIL
|
CID000448
|
Tin
|
Fenix Metals
|
POLAND
|
CID000468
|
Tin
|
Gejiu Fengming Metallurgy Chemical Plant
|
CHINA
|
CID002848
|
Tin
|
Gejiu Kai Meng Industry and Trade LLC
|
CHINA
|
CID000942
|
Tin
|
Gejiu Non-Ferrous Metal Processing Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000538
|
Tin
|
Gejiu Yunxin Nonferrous Electrolysis Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001908
|
Tin
|
Gejiu Zili Mining And Metallurgy Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000555
|
Tin
|
Guangdong Hanhe Non-Ferrous Metal Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID003116
|
Tin
|
Guanyang Guida Nonferrous Metal Smelting Plant
|
CHINA
|
CID002849
|
Tin
|
Huichang Jinshunda Tin Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000760
|
Tin
|
Jiangxi New Nanshan Technology Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID001231
|
Tin
|
Magnu's Minerais Metais e Ligas Ltda.
|
BRAZIL
|
CID002468
|
Tin
|
Malaysia Smelting Corporation (MSC)
|
MALAYSIA
|
CID001105
|
Tin
|
Melt Metais e Ligas S.A.
|
BRAZIL
|
CID002500
|
Tin
|
Metallic Resources, Inc.
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID001142
|
Tin
|
Metallo Belgium N.V.
|
BELGIUM
|
CID002773
|
Tin
|
Metallo Spain S.L.U.
|
SPAIN
|
CID002774
|
Tin
|
Mineracao Taboca S.A.
|
BRAZIL
|
CID001173
|
Tin
|
Minsur
|
PERU
|
CID001182
|
Tin
|
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
|
JAPAN
|
CID001191
|
Tin
|
Modeltech Sdn Bhd
|
MALAYSIA
|
CID002858
|
Tin
|
Nghe Tinh Non-Ferrous Metals Joint Stock Company
|
VIET NAM
|
CID002573
|
Tin
|
O.M. Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
|
THAILAND
|
CID001314
|
Tin
|
O.M. Manufacturing Philippines, Inc.
|
PHILIPPINES
|
CID002517
|
Tin
|
Operaciones Metalurgicas S.A.
|
BOLIVIA (PLURINATIONAL STATE OF)
|
CID001337
|
Tin
|
Pongpipat Company Limited
|
MYANMAR
|
CID003208
|
Tin
|
PT Aries Kencana Sejahtera
|
INDONESIA
|
CID000309
|
Tin
|
PT Artha Cipta Langgeng
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001399
|
Tin
|
PT ATD Makmur Mandiri Jaya
|
INDONESIA
|
CID002503
|
Tin
|
PT Babel Inti Perkasa
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001402
|
Tin
|
PT Babel Surya Alam Lestari
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001406
|
Tin
|
PT Bangka Prima Tin
|
INDONESIA
|
CID002776
|
Tin
|
PT Bangka Serumpun
|
INDONESIA
|
CID003205
Metal
|
Standard Smelter Name
|
Country
|
Smelter ID
|
Tin
|
PT Bangka Tin Industry
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001419
|
Tin
|
PT Belitung Industri Sejahtera
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001421
|
Tin
|
PT Bukit Timah
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001428
|
Tin
|
PT DS Jaya Abadi
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001434
|
Tin
|
PT Inti Stania Prima
|
INDONESIA
|
CID002530
|
Tin
|
PT Kijang Jaya Mandiri
|
INDONESIA
|
CID002829
|
Tin
|
PT Menara Cipta Mulia
|
INDONESIA
|
CID002835
|
Tin
|
PT Mitra Stania Prima
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001453
|
Tin
|
PT Panca Mega Persada
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001457
|
Tin
|
PT Premium Tin Indonesia
|
INDONESIA
|
CID000313
|
Tin
|
PT Prima Timah Utama
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001458
|
Tin
|
PT Rajawali Rimba Perkasa
|
INDONESIA
|
CID003381
|
Tin
|
PT Rajehan Ariq
|
INDONESIA
|
CID002593
|
Tin
|
PT Refined Bangka Tin
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001460
|
Tin
|
PT Sariwiguna Binasentosa
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001463
|
Tin
|
PT Stanindo Inti Perkasa
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001468
|
Tin
|
PT Sukses Inti Makmur
|
INDONESIA
|
CID002816
|
Tin
|
PT Sumber Jaya Indah
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001471
|
Tin
|
PT Timah Tbk Kundur
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001477
|
Tin
|
PT Timah Tbk Mentok
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001482
|
Tin
|
PT Tinindo Inter Nusa
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001490
|
Tin
|
PT Tirus Putra Mandiri
|
INDONESIA
|
CID002478
|
Tin
|
PT Tommy Utama
|
INDONESIA
|
CID001493
|
Tin
|
Resind Industria e Comercio Ltda.
|
BRAZIL
|
CID002706
|
Tin
|
Rui Da Hung
|
TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA
|
CID001539
|
Tin
|
Soft Metais Ltda.
|
BRAZIL
|
CID001758
|
Tin
|
Super Ligas
|
BRAZIL
|
CID002756
|
Tin
|
Thaisarco
|
THAILAND
|
CID001898
|
Tin
|
Tin Technology & Refining
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID003325
|
Tin
|
Tuyen Quang Non-Ferrous Metals Joint Stock Company
|
VIET NAM
|
CID002574
|
Tin
|
White Solder Metalurgia e Mineracao Ltda.
|
BRAZIL
|
CID002036
|
Tin
|
Yunnan Chengfeng Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002158
|
Tin
|
Yunnan Tin Company Limited
|
CHINA
|
CID002180
|
Tungsten
|
A.L.M.T. Corp.
|
JAPAN
|
CID000004
|
Tungsten
|
ACL Metais Eireli
|
BRAZIL
|
CID002833
|
Tungsten
|
Asia Tungsten Products Vietnam Ltd.
|
VIET NAM
|
CID002502
|
Tungsten
|
Chenzhou Diamond Tungsten Products Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002513
|
Tungsten
|
Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000258
|
Tungsten
|
Fujian Jinxin Tungsten Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000499
|
Tungsten
|
Ganzhou Haichuang Tungsten Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002645
|
Tungsten
|
Ganzhou Huaxing Tungsten Products Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000875
|
Tungsten
|
Ganzhou Jiangwu Ferrotungsten Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002315
|
Tungsten
|
Ganzhou Seadragon W & Mo Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002494
|
Tungsten
|
Global Tungsten & Powders Corp.
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID000568
|
Tungsten
|
Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000218
Metal
|
Standard Smelter Name
|
Country
|
Smelter ID
|
Tungsten
|
H.C. Starck Smelting GmbH & Co. KG
|
GERMANY
|
CID002542
|
Tungsten
|
H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH
|
GERMANY
|
CID002541
|
Tungsten
|
Hunan Chenzhou Mining Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000766
|
Tungsten
|
Hunan Chuangda Vanadium Tungsten Co., Ltd. Wuji
|
CHINA
|
CID002579
|
Tungsten
|
Hunan Chunchang Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID000769
|
Tungsten
|
Hunan Litian Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID003182
|
Tungsten
|
Hydrometallurg, JSC
|
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
|
CID002649
|
Tungsten
|
Japan New Metals Co., Ltd.
|
JAPAN
|
CID000825
|
Tungsten
|
Jiangwu H.C. Starck Tungsten Products Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002551
|
Tungsten
|
Jiangxi Dayu Longxintai Tungsten Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002647
|
Tungsten
|
Jiangxi Gan Bei Tungsten Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002321
|
Tungsten
|
Jiangxi Minmetals Gao'an Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002313
|
Tungsten
|
Jiangxi Tonggu Non-ferrous Metallurgical & Chemical Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002318
|
Tungsten
|
Jiangxi Xinsheng Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002317
|
Tungsten
|
Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002316
|
Tungsten
|
Kennametal Fallon
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID000966
|
Tungsten
|
Kennametal Huntsville
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID000105
|
Tungsten
|
Malipo Haiyu Tungsten Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002319
|
Tungsten
|
Masan Tungsten Chemical LLC (MTC)
|
VIET NAM
|
CID002543
|
Tungsten
|
Moliren Ltd.
|
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
|
CID002845
|
Tungsten
|
Niagara Refining LLC
|
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
|
CID002589
|
Tungsten
|
Philippine Chuangxin Industrial Co., Inc.
|
PHILIPPINES
|
CID002827
|
Tungsten
|
South-East Nonferrous Metal Company Limited of Hengyang City
|
CHINA
|
CID002815
|
Tungsten
|
Tejing (Vietnam) Tungsten Co., Ltd.
|
VIET NAM
|
CID001889
|
Tungsten
|
Unecha Refractory metals plant
|
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
|
CID002724
|
Tungsten
|
Wolfram Bergbau und Hutten AG
|
AUSTRIA
|
CID002044
|
Tungsten
|
Woltech Korea Co., Ltd.
|
KOREA, REPUBLIC OF
|
CID002843
|
Tungsten
|
Xiamen Tungsten (H.C.) Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002320
|
Tungsten
|
Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002082
|
Tungsten
|
Xinfeng Huarui Tungsten & Molybdenum New Material Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002830
|
Tungsten
|
Xinhai Rendan Shaoguan Tungsten Co., Ltd.
|
CHINA
|
CID002095
V.Future Due Diligence
We will continue to communicate our expectations and information requirements to our direct suppliers. Over time, we anticipate that the amount of information available globally on the traceability and sourcing of these ores will increase and improve our knowledge. We will continue to make inquiries to our direct suppliers and undertake additional risk assessments when potentially relevant changes in facts or circumstances are identified. If we become aware of a supplier whose due diligence needs improvement, we may continue the trade relationship while that supplier improves its compliance program. We expect our suppliers to take similar measures with their suppliers to ensure alignment throughout the supply chain.
In addition to those above, the Company will undertake the following steps during the next compliance period:
•Review the conflict minerals policy statement and update if necessary.
•Continue to collect responses from suppliers using the most recent revision of the CMRT.
•Engage with suppliers that did not provide a response in 2018 or provided incomplete responses to enhance our data collection for 2019.
•Monitor and track performance of risk mitigation efforts.
•Continue engagement with smelters by sending letters to those that have not been audited as conformant.
•Send messages to our suppliers to engage with these smelters.
•Compare and validate RCOI results to information collected via independent third-party audit programs, such as the RMI, and through our Company's own coordinated outreach to smelters.
•Encourage responsible sourcing from the DRC and adjoining countries.
APPENDIX I - Countries of Origin
The information provided in this Appendix is based on the information collected from the Company's suppliers.
Australia
|
Mali
|
Austria
|
Mauritania
|
Benin
|
Mongolia
|
Bolivia
|
Mozambique
|
Brazil
|
Myanmar
|
Burundi
|
Nicaragua
|
Chile
|
Niger
|
China
|
Nigeria
|
Colombia
|
Peru
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Portugal
|
Ecuador
|
Russian Federation
|
Eritrea
|
Rwanda
|
Ethiopia
|
Sierra Leone
|
Ghana
|
South Africa
|
Guinea
|
Swaziland
|
Guyana
|
Taiwan
|
India
|
Tanzania
|
Indonesia
|
Thailand
|
Laos
|
Togo
|
Madagascar
|
Uganda
|
Malaysia
|
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
|
|
United States of America
