LCI Industries : SD

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, DC 20549



FORM SD Specialized Disclosure Report

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-13646 13-3250533 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 3501 County Road 6 East, Elkhart, Indiana 46514 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Andrew J. Namenye (574) 535-1125 (Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this report.)

Check the appropriate box to indicate the rule pursuant to which this form is being filed, and provide the period to which the information in this form applies: [ x ] Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act (17CFR 240.13p-1) for the reporting period from January 1 to December 31, 2018.







SECTION 1 - CONFLICT MINERALS DISCLOSURE

Item 1.01Conflict Minerals Disclosure and Report In accordance with the disclosure requirements promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, LCI Industries (the 'Company') has undertaken efforts to determine its conflict minerals1 reporting requirements for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2018. The Company has filed this Specialized Disclosure Report and the associated Conflict Minerals Report, which appears as Exhibit 1.01 hereto and is publicly available on the Company's website at http://www.lci1.com/investors.

Item 1.02Exhibit

The Company's Conflict Minerals Report is provided as Exhibit 1.01 hereto.

SECTION 2 - EXHIBITS

Item 2.01Exhibits

The following exhibit is filed as part of this report:

Exhibit 1.01 - LCI Industries' Conflict Minerals Report for the period January 1 to December 31, 2018. 1The term 'conflict mineral' is defined in Section 1502(e)(4) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act as (A) columbite-tantalite, also known as coltan (the metal ore from which tantalum is extracted); cassiterite (the metal ore from which tin is extracted); gold; wolframite (the metal ore from which tungsten is extracted); or their derivatives; or (B) any other mineral or its derivatives determined by the Secretary of State to be financing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ('DRC') or an adjoining country.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the duly authorized undersigned.



LCI INDUSTRIES

By: /s/ Andrew J. Namenye Andrew J. Namenye Vice President - Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Dated: May 23, 2019





Exhibit 1.01









CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT OF LCI INDUSTRIES FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1 TO DECEMBER 31, 2018



I.Introduction This is the Conflict Minerals1 Report of LCI Industries ('we,' 'our,' 'us,' or the 'Company') prepared for calendar year 2018 in accordance with Rule 13p-1 ('Rule 13p-1') under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Act'). Numerous terms in this Report are defined in Rule 13p-1 of the Act and SEC Release No. 34-67716 (August 22, 2012) under the Act (the 'Adopting Release'). The reader is referred to these sources for the definitions of defined terms contained herein. In accordance with Rule 13p-1, we undertook efforts to determine the presence and source of the conflict minerals within our products. The Company designed its efforts in conformity with the internationally recognized due diligence framework set forth in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ('OECD') Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas2 ('OECD Due Diligence Guidance') and related Supplements.

The statements below are based on the activities performed to date in good faith by the Company and are based on the infrastructure and information available at the time of this filing. Factors that could affect the accuracy of these statements include, but are not limited to, incomplete supplier data or available smelter data, errors or omissions by suppliers or smelters, evolving identification of smelters, incomplete information from industry or other third-party sources, continuing guidance regarding the SEC final rules, and other issues.



1 The term 'conflict mineral' is defined in Section 1502(e)(4) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act as (A) columbite-tantalite, also known as coltan (the metal ore from which tantalum is extracted); cassiterite (the metal ore from which tin is extracted); gold; wolframite (the metal ore from which tungsten is extracted); or their derivatives; or (B) any other mineral or its derivatives determined by the Secretary of State to be financing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ('DRC') or an adjoining country.

2 OECD (2016), OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas: Third Edition, OECD Publishing, Paris. OECD (2016), OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas: Third Edition, OECD Publishing, Paris. http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/9789264252479-en







Exhibit 1.01

II.Overview Company Profile LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, 'Lippert Components' or 'LCI'), supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ('OEMs') in the recreation and industrial product markets, consisting of recreational vehicles ('RVs') and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. We are subject to this rule as we have determined that, during 2018, conflict minerals were likely necessary to the functionality or production of products we manufactured or contracted to manufacture. The Company, as a purchaser of component parts, is many steps removed from the mining of conflict minerals. We do not purchase raw ore or unrefined conflict minerals and we conduct no purchasing activities directly in the DRC or adjoining countries. Conflict Minerals Policy

The Company developed a policy statement to support the goals expressed by Congress in enacting Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The policy highlights the Company's commitment to complying with the reporting and due diligence obligations required by the SEC rule and the Company's expectations from its suppliers. The policy resides on our corporate website at https://lci1.gcs-web.com/static-files/603de5e7-90a5-4a42-a39a-187ae1d0b3f6. Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry Information We have conducted a good faith reasonable country of origin inquiry ('RCOI') to determine whether the necessary conflict minerals originated in the DRC or an adjoining country or came from recycled or scrap sources. The Company's RCOI process included reviewing the products manufactured or contracted to be manufactured during the Reporting Period to identify products that should be deemed in-scope as described by the Adopting Release and conducting an inquiry of our direct suppliers of the in-scope products using the Responsible Minerals Initiative's ('RMI') Conflict Minerals Reporting Template ('CMRT'). Based on the results of our RCOI which indicated sourcing from the DRC or an adjoining country, we exercised due diligence on the source and chain of custody of the conflict minerals in accordance with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance. Our due diligence efforts are discussed further in this Conflict Minerals Report. Due Diligence Program Design The Company designed its conflict minerals program to conform, in all material respects, with the five-step framework of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the Supplement on Tin, Tantalum, and Tungsten, and the Supplement on Gold, specifically as they relate to our position in the minerals supply chain as a 'downstream' company: Step 1: Establish strong company management systems Step 2: Identify and assess risks in the supply chain Step 3: Design and implement a strategy to respond to identified risks Step 4:Carry out independent third-party audit of smelter/refiner's due diligence practices Step 5: Report annually on supply chain due diligence 2

Exhibit 1.01

III.Due Diligence Measures Performed by The Company The following describes the measures taken to reasonably determine the country of origin and to exercise due diligence in the mineral supply chain in conformance with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance. Step 1:Establish strong company management systems a.Conflict minerals team - The Company established a conflict minerals team that includes individuals from the relevant business units and departments, including compliance, finance, procurement, sales, and legal. The team was structured to include the involvement from those in upper management roles to ensure that critical information, including the Company's conflict minerals policy, reached relevant employees and suppliers. b.Conflict minerals policy - The Company adopted and published a policy establishing the expectations of our suppliers. The policy resides on our corporate website. c.Internal engagement - We developed a training program to educate employees on our conflict minerals process, the goals of our program, and our reporting obligations as a supplier and a public filer. d.Supplier engagement - The Company communicated its conflict minerals policy and provided educational materials to our in-scope suppliers. When the request for information was initiated, suppliers were informed of the conflict minerals disclosure requirements as well as recommendations for developing, implementing, and documenting a conflict minerals compliance program. Stakeholders can communicate directly and confidentially with our compliance officer. e.Company level grievance mechanism - As recommended by the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the Company has a grievance mechanism in place as a risk-awareness system for conflict minerals issues. f.Records management - The Company will maintain records relating to our conflict minerals program in accordance with the recommended record retention guidelines of five years. Step 2: Identify and assess risks in the supply chain We performed the following steps as part of our risk assessment process: a.Identified products in scope - Our conflict minerals team conducted a detailed review of the products manufactured or contracted to be manufactured during the Reporting Period to identify products that should be deemed in-scope as described by the Adopting Release. b.Conducted RCOI - The Company utilized the industry-developed CMRT to query our suppliers for conflict minerals information. We requested this information from the Tier 1 suppliers who provide materials and components for the products deemed in-scope by our conflict minerals team. We evaluated the responses from the templates submitted by our suppliers to determine our reporting obligation based on this RCOI. See Appendix I for a list of countries of origin identified through the RCOI process. c.Completed additional follow-up - The Company contacted direct suppliers that did not respond to our request for conflict minerals information by the requested date. We also worked to clarify and validate the accuracy of information provided by our suppliers. d.Identified smelters or refiners ('SORs') - The Company compiled a list of SORs in our supply chain using our suppliers' responses in their CMRTs. The Company reconciled this list to the list of smelter facilities designated by the RMI's Responsible Minerals Assurance Process ('RMAP'). The RMAP completes independent, third-party audits of smelters and refiners to determine which can be validated as having systems in place that ensure the minerals are responsibly sourced according to the OECD Due Diligence Guidance. The Company maintains a database of smelter aliases to reconcile suppliers' smelters lists to thelist of RMI SORs. We have provided that list in this report within section IV - Product Description; Processing Facilities. 3

Exhibit 1.01

Step 3: Design and implement a strategy to respond to identified risks We performed the following steps as part of our risk management plan: a.Reporting results to senior management - As necessary, the Conflict Minerals team reports the results of our RCOI to upper management which included the team's plan to respond to risks identified in the due diligence processes. b.Designed and implemented a plan - The Company used established risk rating criteria to evaluate suppliers based on the responses provided within their CMRT, as well as, any additional documentation furnished to support those responses and the suppliers' due diligence processes. The resulting risk ratings will be used to develop specific supplier outreach to address the identified risks and to take corrective actions with suppliers found not in compliance with the Company's conflict minerals policy. c.Verified SORs - As part of the risk mitigation process, the Company reconciled the list of SORs collected from suppliers to the list of smelter facilities validated by the RMI. The Company maintains a database of smelter aliases to reconcile suppliers' smelters lists to the list of RMI SORs. Step 4: Carry out independent third-party audit of smelter/refiner's due diligence practices The Company is using information provided by independent third party audit programs, including the RMI, London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), and Responsible Jewelry Council (RJC), to confirm the existence and verify the OECD-conformance status of SORs identified during our due diligence. For smelters that had not been audited as conformant, the Company sent a communication to encourage participation in the RMAP and requested the SOR to provide the mines and/or locations from which the SOR sources to assist in identifying all countries of origin. Step 5: Report annually on supply chain due diligence Accordingly, this Conflict Minerals Report has been filed with the SEC and is available on our website at http://www.lci1.com/investors, at the SEC Filings tab. IV.Product Description; Processing Facilities Product Description- LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. Processing Facilities - Based on our due diligence process and the information received from our suppliers, the following facilities were identified by the Company's suppliers as the smelters and refiners of the tin, tantalum, tungsten, and/or gold present in and necessary to the functionality of products manufactured by the Company in the calendar year ended December 31, 2018. The information from our suppliers is still evolving and may contain company-level declarations. As such, this smelter list is presented in good faith as the best information we have to date. This list may contain smelters that are not in our supply chain and/or there may be other smelters not yet identified in our due diligence process. We will continue to update the list as our information and the relevant third-party data from RMI, LBMA, and RJC improves. Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID Gold 8853 S.p.A. ITALY CID002763 Gold Advanced Chemical Company UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000015 Gold Aida Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000019 4

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID Gold Al Etihad Gold Refinery DMCC UNITED ARAB EMIRATES CID002560 Gold Allgemeine Gold-und Silberscheideanstalt A.G. GERMANY CID000035 Gold Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC) UZBEKISTAN CID000041 Gold AngloGold Ashanti Corrego do Sitio Mineracao BRAZIL CID000058 Gold Argor-Heraeus S.A. SWITZERLAND CID000077 Gold Asahi Pretec Corp. JAPAN CID000082 Gold Asahi Refining Canada Ltd. CANADA CID000924 Gold Asahi Refining USA Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000920 Gold Asaka Riken Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000090 Gold AU Traders and Refiners SOUTH AFRICA CID002850 Gold Aurubis AG GERMANY CID000113 Gold Bangalore Refinery INDIA CID002863 Gold Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) PHILIPPINES CID000128 Gold Boliden AB SWEDEN CID000157 Gold C. Hafner GmbH + Co. KG GERMANY CID000176 Gold Caridad MEXICO CID000180 Gold CCR Refinery - Glencore Canada Corporation CANADA CID000185 Gold Cendres + Metaux S.A. SWITZERLAND CID000189 Gold Chimet S.p.A. ITALY CID000233 Gold Chugai Mining JAPAN CID000264 Gold Daejin Indus Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID000328 Gold Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. CHINA CID000343 Gold Degussa Sonne / Mond Goldhandel GmbH GERMANY CID002867 Gold Dijllah Gold Refinery FZC UNITED ARAB EMIRATES CID003348 Gold DODUCO Contacts and Refining GmbH GERMANY CID000362 Gold Dowa JAPAN CID000401 Gold DS PRETECH Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID003195 Gold DSC (Do Sung Corporation) KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID000359 Gold Eco-System Recycling Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000425 Gold Emirates Gold DMCC UNITED ARAB EMIRATES CID002561 Gold GCC Gujrat Gold Centre Pvt. Ltd. INDIA CID002852 Gold Geib Refining Corporation UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002459 Gold Gold Refinery of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002243 Gold Great Wall Precious Metals Co., Ltd. of CBPM CHINA CID001909 Gold Guangdong Jinding Gold Limited CHINA CID002312 Gold Guoda Safina High-Tech Environmental Refinery Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000651 Gold Hangzhou Fuchunjiang Smelting Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000671 Gold HeeSung Metal Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID000689 Gold Heimerle + Meule GmbH GERMANY CID000694 Gold Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd. CHINA CID000707 Gold Heraeus Precious Metals GmbH & Co. KG GERMANY CID000711 Gold Hunan Chenzhou Mining Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000767 Gold Hunan Guiyang yinxing Nonferrous Smelting Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000773 Gold HwaSeong CJ CO., LTD. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID000778 Gold Inner Mongolia Qiankun Gold and Silver Refinery Share Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000801 5

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID Gold International Precious Metal Refiners UNITED ARAB EMIRATES CID002562 Gold Ishifuku Metal Industry Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000807 Gold Istanbul Gold Refinery TURKEY CID000814 Gold Italpreziosi ITALY CID002765 Gold Japan Mint JAPAN CID000823 Gold Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000855 Gold JSC Uralelectromed RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID000929 Gold JX Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000937 Gold Kazakhmys Smelting LLC KAZAKHSTAN CID000956 Gold Kazzinc KAZAKHSTAN CID000957 Gold Kennecott Utah Copper LLC UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000969 Gold KGHM Polska Miedz Spolka Akcyjna POLAND CID002511 Gold Kojima Chemicals Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000981 Gold Korea Zinc Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID002605 Gold Kyrgyzaltyn JSC KYRGYZSTAN CID001029 Gold Kyshtym Copper-Electrolytic Plant ZAO RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID002865 Gold L'azurde Company For Jewelry SAUDI ARABIA CID001032 Gold Lingbao Gold Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001056 Gold Lingbao Jinyuan Tonghui Refinery Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001058 Gold L'Orfebre S.A. ANDORRA CID002762 Gold LS-NIKKO Copper Inc. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID001078 Gold Luoyang Zijin Yinhui Gold Refinery Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001093 Gold Marsam Metals BRAZIL CID002606 Gold Materion UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001113 Gold Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001119 Gold Metalor Technologies (Hong Kong) Ltd. CHINA CID001149 Gold Metalor Technologies (Singapore) Pte., Ltd. SINGAPORE CID001152 Gold Metalor Technologies (Suzhou) Ltd. CHINA CID001147 Gold Metalor Technologies S.A. SWITZERLAND CID001153 Gold Metalor USA Refining Corporation UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001157 Gold Metalurgica Met-Mex Penoles S.A. De C.V. MEXICO CID001161 Gold Mitsubishi Materials Corporation JAPAN CID001188 Gold Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001193 Gold MMTC-PAMP India Pvt., Ltd. INDIA CID002509 Gold Morris and Watson NEW ZEALAND CID002282 Gold Morris and Watson Gold Coast AUSTRALIA CID002866 Gold Moscow Special Alloys Processing Plant RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID001204 Gold Nadir Metal Rafineri San. Ve Tic. A.S. TURKEY CID001220 Gold Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combinat UZBEKISTAN CID001236 Gold NH Recytech Company KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID003189 Gold Nihon Material Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001259 Gold Ogussa Osterreichische Gold- und Silber-Scheideanstalt GmbH AUSTRIA CID002779 Gold Ohura Precious Metal Industry Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001325 Gold OJSC 'The Gulidov Krasnoyarsk Non-Ferrous Metals Plant' (OJSC Krastsvetmet) RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID001326 6

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID Gold OJSC Novosibirsk Refinery RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID000493 Gold PAMP S.A. SWITZERLAND CID001352 Gold Pease & Curren UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002872 Gold Penglai Penggang Gold Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001362 Gold Planta Recuperadora de Metales SpA CHILE CID002919 Gold Prioksky Plant of Non-Ferrous Metals RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID001386 Gold PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk INDONESIA CID001397 Gold PX Precinox S.A. SWITZERLAND CID001498 Gold QG Refining, LLC UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID003324 Gold Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd. SOUTH AFRICA CID001512 Gold Refinery of Seemine Gold Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000522 Gold REMONDIS PMR B.V. NETHERLANDS CID002582 Gold Royal Canadian Mint CANADA CID001534 Gold SAAMP FRANCE CID002761 Gold Sabin Metal Corp. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001546 Gold Safimet S.p.A ITALY CID002973 Gold Sai Refinery INDIA CID002853 Gold Samwon Metals Corp. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID001562 Gold SAXONIA Edelmetalle GmbH GERMANY CID002777 Gold SEMPSA Joyeria Plateria S.A. SPAIN CID001585 Gold Shandong Humon Smelting Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002525 Gold Shandong Tiancheng Biological Gold Industrial Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001619 Gold Shandong Zhaojin Gold & Silver Refinery Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001622 Gold Sichuan Tianze Precious Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001736 Gold Singway Technology Co., Ltd. TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA CID002516 Gold SOE Shyolkovsky Factory of Secondary Precious Metals RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID001756 Gold Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp. TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA CID001761 Gold State Research Institute Center for Physical Sciences and Technology LITHUANIA CID003153 Gold Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001798 Gold SungEel HiMetal Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID002918 Gold T.C.A S.p.A ITALY CID002580 Gold Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. JAPAN CID001875 Gold The Refinery of Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001916 Gold Tokuriki Honten Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001938 Gold Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001947 Gold TOO Tau-Ken-Altyn KAZAKHSTAN CID002615 Gold Torecom KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID001955 Gold Umicore Brasil Ltda. BRAZIL CID001977 Gold Umicore Precious Metals Thailand THAILAND CID002314 Gold Umicore S.A. Business Unit Precious Metals Refining BELGIUM CID001980 Gold United Precious Metal Refining, Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001993 Gold Valcambi S.A. SWITZERLAND CID002003 Gold Western Australian Mint (T/a The Perth Mint) AUSTRALIA CID002030 Gold WIELAND Edelmetalle GmbH GERMANY CID002778 Gold Yamakin Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID002100 7

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID Gold Yokohama Metal Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID002129 Gold Yunnan Copper Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000197 Gold Zhongyuan Gold Smelter of Zhongjin Gold Corporation CHINA CID002224 Tantalum Asaka Riken Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000092 Tantalum Changsha South Tantalum Niobium Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000211 Tantalum D Block Metals, LLC UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002504 Tantalum Exotech Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000456 Tantalum F&X Electro-Materials Ltd. CHINA CID000460 Tantalum FIR Metals & Resource Ltd. CHINA CID002505 Tantalum Global Advanced Metals Aizu JAPAN CID002558 Tantalum Global Advanced Metals Boyertown UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002557 Tantalum Guangdong Rising Rare Metals-EO Materials Ltd. CHINA CID000291 Tantalum Guangdong Zhiyuan New Material Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000616 Tantalum H.C. Starck Co., Ltd. THAILAND CID002544 Tantalum H.C. Starck Hermsdorf GmbH GERMANY CID002547 Tantalum H.C. Starck Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002548 Tantalum H.C. Starck Ltd. JAPAN CID002549 Tantalum H.C. Starck Smelting GmbH & Co. KG GERMANY CID002550 Tantalum H.C. Starck Tantalum and Niobium GmbH GERMANY CID002545 Tantalum Hengyang King Xing Lifeng New Materials Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002492 Tantalum Jiangxi Dinghai Tantalum & Niobium Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002512 Tantalum Jiangxi Tuohong New Raw Material CHINA CID002842 Tantalum Jiujiang Janny New Material Co., Ltd. CHINA CID003191 Tantalum JiuJiang JinXin Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000914 Tantalum Jiujiang Tanbre Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000917 Tantalum Jiujiang Zhongao Tantalum & Niobium Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002506 Tantalum KEMET Blue Metals MEXICO CID002539 Tantalum KEMET Blue Powder UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002568 Tantalum LSM Brasil S.A. BRAZIL CID001076 Tantalum Metallurgical Products India Pvt., Ltd. INDIA CID001163 Tantalum Mineracao Taboca S.A. BRAZIL CID001175 Tantalum Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001192 Tantalum Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001277 Tantalum NPM Silmet AS ESTONIA CID001200 Tantalum Power Resources Ltd. NORTH MACEDONIA, REPUBLIC OF CID002847 Tantalum QuantumClean UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001508 Tantalum Resind Industria e Comercio Ltda. BRAZIL CID002707 Tantalum Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID001769 Tantalum Taki Chemical Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001869 Tantalum Telex Metals UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001891 Tantalum Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC KAZAKHSTAN CID001969 Tantalum XinXing HaoRong Electronic Material Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002508 Tantalum Yanling Jincheng Tantalum & Niobium Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001522 Tin Alpha UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000292 8

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID Tin An Vinh Joint Stock Mineral Processing Company VIET NAM CID002703 Tin Chenzhou Yunxiang Mining and Metallurgy Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000228 Tin Chifeng Dajingzi Tin Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID003190 Tin China Tin Group Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001070 Tin CV Dua Sekawan INDONESIA CID002592 Tin CV Gita Pesona INDONESIA CID000306 Tin CV United Smelting INDONESIA CID000315 Tin CV Venus Inti Perkasa INDONESIA CID002455 Tin Dongguan CiEXPO Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd. CHINA CID003356 Tin Dowa JAPAN CID000402 Tin EM Vinto BOLIVIA (PLURINATIONAL STATE OF) CID000438 Tin Estanho de Rondonia S.A. BRAZIL CID000448 Tin Fenix Metals POLAND CID000468 Tin Gejiu Fengming Metallurgy Chemical Plant CHINA CID002848 Tin Gejiu Kai Meng Industry and Trade LLC CHINA CID000942 Tin Gejiu Non-Ferrous Metal Processing Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000538 Tin Gejiu Yunxin Nonferrous Electrolysis Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001908 Tin Gejiu Zili Mining And Metallurgy Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000555 Tin Guangdong Hanhe Non-Ferrous Metal Co., Ltd. CHINA CID003116 Tin Guanyang Guida Nonferrous Metal Smelting Plant CHINA CID002849 Tin Huichang Jinshunda Tin Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000760 Tin Jiangxi New Nanshan Technology Ltd. CHINA CID001231 Tin Magnu's Minerais Metais e Ligas Ltda. BRAZIL CID002468 Tin Malaysia Smelting Corporation (MSC) MALAYSIA CID001105 Tin Melt Metais e Ligas S.A. BRAZIL CID002500 Tin Metallic Resources, Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001142 Tin Metallo Belgium N.V. BELGIUM CID002773 Tin Metallo Spain S.L.U. SPAIN CID002774 Tin Mineracao Taboca S.A. BRAZIL CID001173 Tin Minsur PERU CID001182 Tin Mitsubishi Materials Corporation JAPAN CID001191 Tin Modeltech Sdn Bhd MALAYSIA CID002858 Tin Nghe Tinh Non-Ferrous Metals Joint Stock Company VIET NAM CID002573 Tin O.M. Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. THAILAND CID001314 Tin O.M. Manufacturing Philippines, Inc. PHILIPPINES CID002517 Tin Operaciones Metalurgicas S.A. BOLIVIA (PLURINATIONAL STATE OF) CID001337 Tin Pongpipat Company Limited MYANMAR CID003208 Tin PT Aries Kencana Sejahtera INDONESIA CID000309 Tin PT Artha Cipta Langgeng INDONESIA CID001399 Tin PT ATD Makmur Mandiri Jaya INDONESIA CID002503 Tin PT Babel Inti Perkasa INDONESIA CID001402 Tin PT Babel Surya Alam Lestari INDONESIA CID001406 Tin PT Bangka Prima Tin INDONESIA CID002776 Tin PT Bangka Serumpun INDONESIA CID003205 9

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID Tin PT Bangka Tin Industry INDONESIA CID001419 Tin PT Belitung Industri Sejahtera INDONESIA CID001421 Tin PT Bukit Timah INDONESIA CID001428 Tin PT DS Jaya Abadi INDONESIA CID001434 Tin PT Inti Stania Prima INDONESIA CID002530 Tin PT Kijang Jaya Mandiri INDONESIA CID002829 Tin PT Menara Cipta Mulia INDONESIA CID002835 Tin PT Mitra Stania Prima INDONESIA CID001453 Tin PT Panca Mega Persada INDONESIA CID001457 Tin PT Premium Tin Indonesia INDONESIA CID000313 Tin PT Prima Timah Utama INDONESIA CID001458 Tin PT Rajawali Rimba Perkasa INDONESIA CID003381 Tin PT Rajehan Ariq INDONESIA CID002593 Tin PT Refined Bangka Tin INDONESIA CID001460 Tin PT Sariwiguna Binasentosa INDONESIA CID001463 Tin PT Stanindo Inti Perkasa INDONESIA CID001468 Tin PT Sukses Inti Makmur INDONESIA CID002816 Tin PT Sumber Jaya Indah INDONESIA CID001471 Tin PT Timah Tbk Kundur INDONESIA CID001477 Tin PT Timah Tbk Mentok INDONESIA CID001482 Tin PT Tinindo Inter Nusa INDONESIA CID001490 Tin PT Tirus Putra Mandiri INDONESIA CID002478 Tin PT Tommy Utama INDONESIA CID001493 Tin Resind Industria e Comercio Ltda. BRAZIL CID002706 Tin Rui Da Hung TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA CID001539 Tin Soft Metais Ltda. BRAZIL CID001758 Tin Super Ligas BRAZIL CID002756 Tin Thaisarco THAILAND CID001898 Tin Tin Technology & Refining UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID003325 Tin Tuyen Quang Non-Ferrous Metals Joint Stock Company VIET NAM CID002574 Tin White Solder Metalurgia e Mineracao Ltda. BRAZIL CID002036 Tin Yunnan Chengfeng Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002158 Tin Yunnan Tin Company Limited CHINA CID002180 Tungsten A.L.M.T. Corp. JAPAN CID000004 Tungsten ACL Metais Eireli BRAZIL CID002833 Tungsten Asia Tungsten Products Vietnam Ltd. VIET NAM CID002502 Tungsten Chenzhou Diamond Tungsten Products Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002513 Tungsten Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000258 Tungsten Fujian Jinxin Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000499 Tungsten Ganzhou Haichuang Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002645 Tungsten Ganzhou Huaxing Tungsten Products Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000875 Tungsten Ganzhou Jiangwu Ferrotungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002315 Tungsten Ganzhou Seadragon W & Mo Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002494 Tungsten Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000568 Tungsten Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000218 10

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID Tungsten H.C. Starck Smelting GmbH & Co. KG GERMANY CID002542 Tungsten H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH GERMANY CID002541 Tungsten Hunan Chenzhou Mining Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000766 Tungsten Hunan Chuangda Vanadium Tungsten Co., Ltd. Wuji CHINA CID002579 Tungsten Hunan Chunchang Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000769 Tungsten Hunan Litian Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID003182 Tungsten Hydrometallurg, JSC RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID002649 Tungsten Japan New Metals Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000825 Tungsten Jiangwu H.C. Starck Tungsten Products Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002551 Tungsten Jiangxi Dayu Longxintai Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002647 Tungsten Jiangxi Gan Bei Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002321 Tungsten Jiangxi Minmetals Gao'an Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002313 Tungsten Jiangxi Tonggu Non-ferrous Metallurgical & Chemical Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002318 Tungsten Jiangxi Xinsheng Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002317 Tungsten Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002316 Tungsten Kennametal Fallon UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000966 Tungsten Kennametal Huntsville UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000105 Tungsten Malipo Haiyu Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002319 Tungsten Masan Tungsten Chemical LLC (MTC) VIET NAM CID002543 Tungsten Moliren Ltd. RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID002845 Tungsten Niagara Refining LLC UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002589 Tungsten Philippine Chuangxin Industrial Co., Inc. PHILIPPINES CID002827 Tungsten South-East Nonferrous Metal Company Limited of Hengyang City CHINA CID002815 Tungsten Tejing (Vietnam) Tungsten Co., Ltd. VIET NAM CID001889 Tungsten Unecha Refractory metals plant RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID002724 Tungsten Wolfram Bergbau und Hutten AG AUSTRIA CID002044 Tungsten Woltech Korea Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID002843 Tungsten Xiamen Tungsten (H.C.) Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002320 Tungsten Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002082 Tungsten Xinfeng Huarui Tungsten & Molybdenum New Material Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002830 Tungsten Xinhai Rendan Shaoguan Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002095 V.Future Due Diligence

We will continue to communicate our expectations and information requirements to our direct suppliers. Over time, we anticipate that the amount of information available globally on the traceability and sourcing of these ores will increase and improve our knowledge. We will continue to make inquiries to our direct suppliers and undertake additional risk assessments when potentially relevant changes in facts or circumstances are identified. If we become aware of a supplier whose due diligence needs improvement, we may continue the trade relationship while that supplier improves its compliance program. We expect our suppliers to take similar measures with their suppliers to ensure alignment throughout the supply chain. In addition to those above, the Company will undertake the following steps during the next compliance period: •Review the conflict minerals policy statement and update if necessary. •Continue to collect responses from suppliers using the most recent revision of the CMRT. •Engage with suppliers that did not provide a response in 2018 or provided incomplete responses to enhance our data collection for 2019. 11

Exhibit 1.01

•Monitor and track performance of risk mitigation efforts. •Continue engagement with smelters by sending letters to those that have not been audited as conformant. •Send messages to our suppliers to engage with these smelters. •Compare and validate RCOI results to information collected via independent third-party audit programs, such as the RMI, and through our Company's own coordinated outreach to smelters. •Encourage responsible sourcing from the DRC and adjoining countries.

Exhibit 1.01

APPENDIX I - Countries of Origin The information provided in this Appendix is based on the information collected from the Company's suppliers. Australia Mali Austria Mauritania Benin Mongolia Bolivia Mozambique Brazil Myanmar Burundi Nicaragua Chile Niger China Nigeria Colombia Peru Democratic Republic of the Congo Portugal Ecuador Russian Federation Eritrea Rwanda Ethiopia Sierra Leone Ghana South Africa Guinea Swaziland Guyana Taiwan India Tanzania Indonesia Thailand Laos Togo Madagascar Uganda Malaysia United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland United States of America





