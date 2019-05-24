Log in
LCI Industries : SD

05/24/2019 | 03:33am EDT
Document

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549


FORM SD
Specialized Disclosure Report

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-13646 13-3250533
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
3501 County Road 6 East, Elkhart, Indiana 46514
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Andrew J. Namenye
(574) 535-1125
(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this report.)

Check the appropriate box to indicate the rule pursuant to which this form is being filed, and provide the period to which the information in this form applies:
[ x ] Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act (17CFR 240.13p-1) for the reporting period from January 1 to December 31, 2018.




SECTION 1 - CONFLICT MINERALS DISCLOSURE

Item 1.01Conflict Minerals Disclosure and Report
In accordance with the disclosure requirements promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, LCI Industries (the 'Company') has undertaken efforts to determine its conflict minerals1 reporting requirements for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2018.
The Company has filed this Specialized Disclosure Report and the associated Conflict Minerals Report, which appears as Exhibit 1.01 hereto and is publicly available on the Company's website at http://www.lci1.com/investors.

Item 1.02Exhibit

The Company's Conflict Minerals Report is provided as Exhibit 1.01 hereto.

SECTION 2 - EXHIBITS

Item 2.01Exhibits

The following exhibit is filed as part of this report:

Exhibit 1.01 - LCI Industries' Conflict Minerals Report for the period January 1 to December 31, 2018.
1The term 'conflict mineral' is defined in Section 1502(e)(4) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act as (A) columbite-tantalite, also known as coltan (the metal ore from which tantalum is extracted); cassiterite (the metal ore from which tin is extracted); gold; wolframite (the metal ore from which tungsten is extracted); or their derivatives; or (B) any other mineral or its derivatives determined by the Secretary of State to be financing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ('DRC') or an adjoining country.

2


SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the duly authorized undersigned.


LCI INDUSTRIES

By: /s/ Andrew J. Namenye
Andrew J. Namenye
Vice President - Chief Legal Officer
and Secretary

Dated: May 23, 2019



3

Document

Exhibit 1.01





CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT OF
LCI INDUSTRIES
FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD FROM
JANUARY 1 TO DECEMBER 31, 2018


I.Introduction
This is the Conflict Minerals1 Report of LCI Industries ('we,' 'our,' 'us,' or the 'Company') prepared for calendar year 2018 in accordance with Rule 13p-1 ('Rule 13p-1') under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Act'). Numerous terms in this Report are defined in Rule 13p-1 of the Act and SEC Release No. 34-67716 (August 22, 2012) under the Act (the 'Adopting Release'). The reader is referred to these sources for the definitions of defined terms contained herein.
In accordance with Rule 13p-1, we undertook efforts to determine the presence and source of the conflict minerals within our products. The Company designed its efforts in conformity with the internationally recognized due diligence framework set forth in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ('OECD') Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas2 ('OECD Due Diligence Guidance') and related Supplements.

The statements below are based on the activities performed to date in good faith by the Company and are based on the infrastructure and information available at the time of this filing. Factors that could affect the accuracy of these statements include, but are not limited to, incomplete supplier data or available smelter data, errors or omissions by suppliers or smelters, evolving identification of smelters, incomplete information from industry or other third-party sources, continuing guidance regarding the SEC final rules, and other issues.


1 The term 'conflict mineral' is defined in Section 1502(e)(4) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act as (A) columbite-tantalite, also known as coltan (the metal ore from which tantalum is extracted); cassiterite (the metal ore from which tin is extracted); gold; wolframite (the metal ore from which tungsten is extracted); or their derivatives; or (B) any other mineral or its derivatives determined by the Secretary of State to be financing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ('DRC') or an adjoining country.

2 OECD (2016), OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas: Third Edition, OECD Publishing, Paris. http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/9789264252479-en




1

Exhibit 1.01

II.Overview
Company Profile
LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, 'Lippert Components' or 'LCI'), supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ('OEMs') in the recreation and industrial product markets, consisting of recreational vehicles ('RVs') and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers.
We are subject to this rule as we have determined that, during 2018, conflict minerals were likely necessary to the functionality or production of products we manufactured or contracted to manufacture. The Company, as a purchaser of component parts, is many steps removed from the mining of conflict minerals. We do not purchase raw ore or unrefined conflict minerals and we conduct no purchasing activities directly in the DRC or adjoining countries.
Conflict Minerals Policy

The Company developed a policy statement to support the goals expressed by Congress in enacting Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The policy highlights the Company's commitment to complying with the reporting and due diligence obligations required by the SEC rule and the Company's expectations from its suppliers. The policy resides on our corporate website at https://lci1.gcs-web.com/static-files/603de5e7-90a5-4a42-a39a-187ae1d0b3f6.
Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry Information
We have conducted a good faith reasonable country of origin inquiry ('RCOI') to determine whether the necessary conflict minerals originated in the DRC or an adjoining country or came from recycled or scrap sources.
The Company's RCOI process included reviewing the products manufactured or contracted to be manufactured during the Reporting Period to identify products that should be deemed in-scope as described by the Adopting Release and conducting an inquiry of our direct suppliers of the in-scope products using the Responsible Minerals Initiative's ('RMI') Conflict Minerals Reporting Template ('CMRT'). Based on the results of our RCOI which indicated sourcing from the DRC or an adjoining country, we exercised due diligence on the source and chain of custody of the conflict minerals in accordance with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance. Our due diligence efforts are discussed further in this Conflict Minerals Report.
Due Diligence Program Design
The Company designed its conflict minerals program to conform, in all material respects, with the five-step framework of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the Supplement on Tin, Tantalum, and Tungsten, and the Supplement on Gold, specifically as they relate to our position in the minerals supply chain as a 'downstream' company:
Step 1: Establish strong company management systems
Step 2: Identify and assess risks in the supply chain
Step 3: Design and implement a strategy to respond to identified risks
Step 4:Carry out independent third-party audit of smelter/refiner's due diligence practices
Step 5: Report annually on supply chain due diligence
2

Exhibit 1.01

III.Due Diligence Measures Performed by The Company
The following describes the measures taken to reasonably determine the country of origin and to exercise due diligence in the mineral supply chain in conformance with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance.
Step 1:Establish strong company management systems
a.Conflict minerals team - The Company established a conflict minerals team that includes individuals from the relevant business units and departments, including compliance, finance, procurement, sales, and legal. The team was structured to include the involvement from those in upper management roles to ensure that critical information, including the Company's conflict minerals policy, reached relevant employees and suppliers.
b.Conflict minerals policy - The Company adopted and published a policy establishing the expectations of our suppliers. The policy resides on our corporate website.
c.Internal engagement - We developed a training program to educate employees on our conflict minerals process, the goals of our program, and our reporting obligations as a supplier and a public filer.
d.Supplier engagement - The Company communicated its conflict minerals policy and provided educational materials to our in-scope suppliers. When the request for information was initiated, suppliers were informed of the conflict minerals disclosure requirements as well as recommendations for developing, implementing, and documenting a conflict minerals compliance program. Stakeholders can communicate directly and confidentially with our compliance officer.
e.Company level grievance mechanism - As recommended by the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the Company has a grievance mechanism in place as a risk-awareness system for conflict minerals issues.
f.Records management - The Company will maintain records relating to our conflict minerals program in accordance with the recommended record retention guidelines of five years.
Step 2: Identify and assess risks in the supply chain
We performed the following steps as part of our risk assessment process:
a.Identified products in scope - Our conflict minerals team conducted a detailed review of the products manufactured or contracted to be manufactured during the Reporting Period to identify products that should be deemed in-scope as described by the Adopting Release.
b.Conducted RCOI - The Company utilized the industry-developed CMRT to query our suppliers for conflict minerals information. We requested this information from the Tier 1 suppliers who provide materials and components for the products deemed in-scope by our conflict minerals team. We evaluated the responses from the templates submitted by our suppliers to determine our reporting obligation based on this RCOI. See Appendix I for a list of countries of origin identified through the RCOI process.
c.Completed additional follow-up - The Company contacted direct suppliers that did not respond to our request for conflict minerals information by the requested date. We also worked to clarify and validate the accuracy of information provided by our suppliers.
d.Identified smelters or refiners ('SORs') - The Company compiled a list of SORs in our supply chain using our suppliers' responses in their CMRTs. The Company reconciled this list to the list of smelter facilities designated by the RMI's Responsible Minerals Assurance Process ('RMAP'). The RMAP completes independent, third-party audits of smelters and refiners to determine which can be validated as having systems in place that ensure the minerals are responsibly sourced according to the OECD Due Diligence Guidance. The Company maintains a database of smelter aliases to reconcile suppliers' smelters lists to thelist of RMI SORs. We have provided that list in this report within section IV - Product Description; Processing Facilities.
3

Exhibit 1.01

Step 3: Design and implement a strategy to respond to identified risks
We performed the following steps as part of our risk management plan:
a.Reporting results to senior management - As necessary, the Conflict Minerals team reports the results of our RCOI to upper management which included the team's plan to respond to risks identified in the due diligence processes.
b.Designed and implemented a plan - The Company used established risk rating criteria to evaluate suppliers based on the responses provided within their CMRT, as well as, any additional documentation furnished to support those responses and the suppliers' due diligence processes. The resulting risk ratings will be used to develop specific supplier outreach to address the identified risks and to take corrective actions with suppliers found not in compliance with the Company's conflict minerals policy.
c.Verified SORs - As part of the risk mitigation process, the Company reconciled the list of SORs collected from suppliers to the list of smelter facilities validated by the RMI. The Company maintains a database of smelter aliases to reconcile suppliers' smelters lists to the list of RMI SORs.
Step 4: Carry out independent third-party audit of smelter/refiner's due diligence practices
The Company is using information provided by independent third party audit programs, including the RMI, London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), and Responsible Jewelry Council (RJC), to confirm the existence and verify the OECD-conformance status of SORs identified during our due diligence.
For smelters that had not been audited as conformant, the Company sent a communication to encourage participation in the RMAP and requested the SOR to provide the mines and/or locations from which the SOR sources to assist in identifying all countries of origin.
Step 5: Report annually on supply chain due diligence
Accordingly, this Conflict Minerals Report has been filed with the SEC and is available on our website at http://www.lci1.com/investors, at the SEC Filings tab.
IV.Product Description; Processing Facilities
Product Description- LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories.
Processing Facilities - Based on our due diligence process and the information received from our suppliers, the following facilities were identified by the Company's suppliers as the smelters and refiners of the tin, tantalum, tungsten, and/or gold present in and necessary to the functionality of products manufactured by the Company in the calendar year ended December 31, 2018. The information from our suppliers is still evolving and may contain company-level declarations. As such, this smelter list is presented in good faith as the best information we have to date. This list may contain smelters that are not in our supply chain and/or there may be other smelters not yet identified in our due diligence process. We will continue to update the list as our information and the relevant third-party data from RMI, LBMA, and RJC improves.
Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID
Gold 8853 S.p.A. ITALY CID002763
Gold Advanced Chemical Company UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000015
Gold Aida Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000019
4

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID
Gold Al Etihad Gold Refinery DMCC UNITED ARAB EMIRATES CID002560
Gold Allgemeine Gold-und Silberscheideanstalt A.G. GERMANY CID000035
Gold Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC) UZBEKISTAN CID000041
Gold AngloGold Ashanti Corrego do Sitio Mineracao BRAZIL CID000058
Gold Argor-Heraeus S.A. SWITZERLAND CID000077
Gold Asahi Pretec Corp. JAPAN CID000082
Gold Asahi Refining Canada Ltd. CANADA CID000924
Gold Asahi Refining USA Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000920
Gold Asaka Riken Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000090
Gold AU Traders and Refiners SOUTH AFRICA CID002850
Gold Aurubis AG GERMANY CID000113
Gold Bangalore Refinery INDIA CID002863
Gold Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) PHILIPPINES CID000128
Gold Boliden AB SWEDEN CID000157
Gold C. Hafner GmbH + Co. KG GERMANY CID000176
Gold Caridad MEXICO CID000180
Gold CCR Refinery - Glencore Canada Corporation CANADA CID000185
Gold Cendres + Metaux S.A. SWITZERLAND CID000189
Gold Chimet S.p.A. ITALY CID000233
Gold Chugai Mining JAPAN CID000264
Gold Daejin Indus Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID000328
Gold Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. CHINA CID000343
Gold Degussa Sonne / Mond Goldhandel GmbH GERMANY CID002867
Gold Dijllah Gold Refinery FZC UNITED ARAB EMIRATES CID003348
Gold DODUCO Contacts and Refining GmbH GERMANY CID000362
Gold Dowa JAPAN CID000401
Gold DS PRETECH Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID003195
Gold DSC (Do Sung Corporation) KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID000359
Gold Eco-System Recycling Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000425
Gold Emirates Gold DMCC UNITED ARAB EMIRATES CID002561
Gold GCC Gujrat Gold Centre Pvt. Ltd. INDIA CID002852
Gold Geib Refining Corporation UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002459
Gold Gold Refinery of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002243
Gold Great Wall Precious Metals Co., Ltd. of CBPM CHINA CID001909
Gold Guangdong Jinding Gold Limited CHINA CID002312
Gold Guoda Safina High-Tech Environmental Refinery Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000651
Gold Hangzhou Fuchunjiang Smelting Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000671
Gold HeeSung Metal Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID000689
Gold Heimerle + Meule GmbH GERMANY CID000694
Gold Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd. CHINA CID000707
Gold Heraeus Precious Metals GmbH & Co. KG GERMANY CID000711
Gold Hunan Chenzhou Mining Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000767
Gold Hunan Guiyang yinxing Nonferrous Smelting Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000773
Gold HwaSeong CJ CO., LTD. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID000778
Gold Inner Mongolia Qiankun Gold and Silver Refinery Share Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000801
5

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID
Gold International Precious Metal Refiners UNITED ARAB EMIRATES CID002562
Gold Ishifuku Metal Industry Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000807
Gold Istanbul Gold Refinery TURKEY CID000814
Gold Italpreziosi ITALY CID002765
Gold Japan Mint JAPAN CID000823
Gold Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000855
Gold JSC Uralelectromed RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID000929
Gold JX Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000937
Gold Kazakhmys Smelting LLC KAZAKHSTAN CID000956
Gold Kazzinc KAZAKHSTAN CID000957
Gold Kennecott Utah Copper LLC UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000969
Gold KGHM Polska Miedz Spolka Akcyjna POLAND CID002511
Gold Kojima Chemicals Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000981
Gold Korea Zinc Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID002605
Gold Kyrgyzaltyn JSC KYRGYZSTAN CID001029
Gold Kyshtym Copper-Electrolytic Plant ZAO RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID002865
Gold L'azurde Company For Jewelry SAUDI ARABIA CID001032
Gold Lingbao Gold Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001056
Gold Lingbao Jinyuan Tonghui Refinery Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001058
Gold L'Orfebre S.A. ANDORRA CID002762
Gold LS-NIKKO Copper Inc. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID001078
Gold Luoyang Zijin Yinhui Gold Refinery Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001093
Gold Marsam Metals BRAZIL CID002606
Gold Materion UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001113
Gold Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001119
Gold Metalor Technologies (Hong Kong) Ltd. CHINA CID001149
Gold Metalor Technologies (Singapore) Pte., Ltd. SINGAPORE CID001152
Gold Metalor Technologies (Suzhou) Ltd. CHINA CID001147
Gold Metalor Technologies S.A. SWITZERLAND CID001153
Gold Metalor USA Refining Corporation UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001157
Gold Metalurgica Met-Mex Penoles S.A. De C.V. MEXICO CID001161
Gold Mitsubishi Materials Corporation JAPAN CID001188
Gold Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001193
Gold MMTC-PAMP India Pvt., Ltd. INDIA CID002509
Gold Morris and Watson NEW ZEALAND CID002282
Gold Morris and Watson Gold Coast AUSTRALIA CID002866
Gold Moscow Special Alloys Processing Plant RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID001204
Gold Nadir Metal Rafineri San. Ve Tic. A.S. TURKEY CID001220
Gold Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combinat UZBEKISTAN CID001236
Gold NH Recytech Company KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID003189
Gold Nihon Material Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001259
Gold Ogussa Osterreichische Gold- und Silber-Scheideanstalt GmbH AUSTRIA CID002779
Gold Ohura Precious Metal Industry Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001325
Gold OJSC 'The Gulidov Krasnoyarsk Non-Ferrous Metals Plant' (OJSC Krastsvetmet) RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID001326
6

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID
Gold OJSC Novosibirsk Refinery RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID000493
Gold PAMP S.A. SWITZERLAND CID001352
Gold Pease & Curren UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002872
Gold Penglai Penggang Gold Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001362
Gold Planta Recuperadora de Metales SpA CHILE CID002919
Gold Prioksky Plant of Non-Ferrous Metals RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID001386
Gold PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk INDONESIA CID001397
Gold PX Precinox S.A. SWITZERLAND CID001498
Gold QG Refining, LLC UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID003324
Gold Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd. SOUTH AFRICA CID001512
Gold Refinery of Seemine Gold Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000522
Gold REMONDIS PMR B.V. NETHERLANDS CID002582
Gold Royal Canadian Mint CANADA CID001534
Gold SAAMP FRANCE CID002761
Gold Sabin Metal Corp. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001546
Gold Safimet S.p.A ITALY CID002973
Gold Sai Refinery INDIA CID002853
Gold Samwon Metals Corp. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID001562
Gold SAXONIA Edelmetalle GmbH GERMANY CID002777
Gold SEMPSA Joyeria Plateria S.A. SPAIN CID001585
Gold Shandong Humon Smelting Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002525
Gold Shandong Tiancheng Biological Gold Industrial Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001619
Gold Shandong Zhaojin Gold & Silver Refinery Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001622
Gold Sichuan Tianze Precious Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001736
Gold Singway Technology Co., Ltd. TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA CID002516
Gold SOE Shyolkovsky Factory of Secondary Precious Metals RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID001756
Gold Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp. TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA CID001761
Gold State Research Institute Center for Physical Sciences and Technology LITHUANIA CID003153
Gold Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001798
Gold SungEel HiMetal Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID002918
Gold T.C.A S.p.A ITALY CID002580
Gold Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. JAPAN CID001875
Gold The Refinery of Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001916
Gold Tokuriki Honten Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001938
Gold Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001947
Gold TOO Tau-Ken-Altyn KAZAKHSTAN CID002615
Gold Torecom KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID001955
Gold Umicore Brasil Ltda. BRAZIL CID001977
Gold Umicore Precious Metals Thailand THAILAND CID002314
Gold Umicore S.A. Business Unit Precious Metals Refining BELGIUM CID001980
Gold United Precious Metal Refining, Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001993
Gold Valcambi S.A. SWITZERLAND CID002003
Gold Western Australian Mint (T/a The Perth Mint) AUSTRALIA CID002030
Gold WIELAND Edelmetalle GmbH GERMANY CID002778
Gold Yamakin Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID002100
7

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID
Gold Yokohama Metal Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID002129
Gold Yunnan Copper Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000197
Gold Zhongyuan Gold Smelter of Zhongjin Gold Corporation CHINA CID002224
Tantalum Asaka Riken Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000092
Tantalum Changsha South Tantalum Niobium Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000211
Tantalum D Block Metals, LLC UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002504
Tantalum Exotech Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000456
Tantalum F&X Electro-Materials Ltd. CHINA CID000460
Tantalum FIR Metals & Resource Ltd. CHINA CID002505
Tantalum Global Advanced Metals Aizu JAPAN CID002558
Tantalum Global Advanced Metals Boyertown UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002557
Tantalum Guangdong Rising Rare Metals-EO Materials Ltd. CHINA CID000291
Tantalum Guangdong Zhiyuan New Material Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000616
Tantalum H.C. Starck Co., Ltd. THAILAND CID002544
Tantalum H.C. Starck Hermsdorf GmbH GERMANY CID002547
Tantalum H.C. Starck Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002548
Tantalum H.C. Starck Ltd. JAPAN CID002549
Tantalum H.C. Starck Smelting GmbH & Co. KG GERMANY CID002550
Tantalum H.C. Starck Tantalum and Niobium GmbH GERMANY CID002545
Tantalum Hengyang King Xing Lifeng New Materials Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002492
Tantalum Jiangxi Dinghai Tantalum & Niobium Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002512
Tantalum Jiangxi Tuohong New Raw Material CHINA CID002842
Tantalum Jiujiang Janny New Material Co., Ltd. CHINA CID003191
Tantalum JiuJiang JinXin Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000914
Tantalum Jiujiang Tanbre Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000917
Tantalum Jiujiang Zhongao Tantalum & Niobium Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002506
Tantalum KEMET Blue Metals MEXICO CID002539
Tantalum KEMET Blue Powder UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002568
Tantalum LSM Brasil S.A. BRAZIL CID001076
Tantalum Metallurgical Products India Pvt., Ltd. INDIA CID001163
Tantalum Mineracao Taboca S.A. BRAZIL CID001175
Tantalum Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001192
Tantalum Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001277
Tantalum NPM Silmet AS ESTONIA CID001200
Tantalum Power Resources Ltd. NORTH MACEDONIA, REPUBLIC OF CID002847
Tantalum QuantumClean UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001508
Tantalum Resind Industria e Comercio Ltda. BRAZIL CID002707
Tantalum Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID001769
Tantalum Taki Chemical Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID001869
Tantalum Telex Metals UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001891
Tantalum Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC KAZAKHSTAN CID001969
Tantalum XinXing HaoRong Electronic Material Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002508
Tantalum Yanling Jincheng Tantalum & Niobium Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001522
Tin Alpha UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000292
8

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID
Tin An Vinh Joint Stock Mineral Processing Company VIET NAM CID002703
Tin Chenzhou Yunxiang Mining and Metallurgy Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000228
Tin Chifeng Dajingzi Tin Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID003190
Tin China Tin Group Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001070
Tin CV Dua Sekawan INDONESIA CID002592
Tin CV Gita Pesona INDONESIA CID000306
Tin CV United Smelting INDONESIA CID000315
Tin CV Venus Inti Perkasa INDONESIA CID002455
Tin Dongguan CiEXPO Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd. CHINA CID003356
Tin Dowa JAPAN CID000402
Tin EM Vinto BOLIVIA (PLURINATIONAL STATE OF) CID000438
Tin Estanho de Rondonia S.A. BRAZIL CID000448
Tin Fenix Metals POLAND CID000468
Tin Gejiu Fengming Metallurgy Chemical Plant CHINA CID002848
Tin Gejiu Kai Meng Industry and Trade LLC CHINA CID000942
Tin Gejiu Non-Ferrous Metal Processing Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000538
Tin Gejiu Yunxin Nonferrous Electrolysis Co., Ltd. CHINA CID001908
Tin Gejiu Zili Mining And Metallurgy Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000555
Tin Guangdong Hanhe Non-Ferrous Metal Co., Ltd. CHINA CID003116
Tin Guanyang Guida Nonferrous Metal Smelting Plant CHINA CID002849
Tin Huichang Jinshunda Tin Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000760
Tin Jiangxi New Nanshan Technology Ltd. CHINA CID001231
Tin Magnu's Minerais Metais e Ligas Ltda. BRAZIL CID002468
Tin Malaysia Smelting Corporation (MSC) MALAYSIA CID001105
Tin Melt Metais e Ligas S.A. BRAZIL CID002500
Tin Metallic Resources, Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID001142
Tin Metallo Belgium N.V. BELGIUM CID002773
Tin Metallo Spain S.L.U. SPAIN CID002774
Tin Mineracao Taboca S.A. BRAZIL CID001173
Tin Minsur PERU CID001182
Tin Mitsubishi Materials Corporation JAPAN CID001191
Tin Modeltech Sdn Bhd MALAYSIA CID002858
Tin Nghe Tinh Non-Ferrous Metals Joint Stock Company VIET NAM CID002573
Tin O.M. Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. THAILAND CID001314
Tin O.M. Manufacturing Philippines, Inc. PHILIPPINES CID002517
Tin Operaciones Metalurgicas S.A. BOLIVIA (PLURINATIONAL STATE OF) CID001337
Tin Pongpipat Company Limited MYANMAR CID003208
Tin PT Aries Kencana Sejahtera INDONESIA CID000309
Tin PT Artha Cipta Langgeng INDONESIA CID001399
Tin PT ATD Makmur Mandiri Jaya INDONESIA CID002503
Tin PT Babel Inti Perkasa INDONESIA CID001402
Tin PT Babel Surya Alam Lestari INDONESIA CID001406
Tin PT Bangka Prima Tin INDONESIA CID002776
Tin PT Bangka Serumpun INDONESIA CID003205
9

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID
Tin PT Bangka Tin Industry INDONESIA CID001419
Tin PT Belitung Industri Sejahtera INDONESIA CID001421
Tin PT Bukit Timah INDONESIA CID001428
Tin PT DS Jaya Abadi INDONESIA CID001434
Tin PT Inti Stania Prima INDONESIA CID002530
Tin PT Kijang Jaya Mandiri INDONESIA CID002829
Tin PT Menara Cipta Mulia INDONESIA CID002835
Tin PT Mitra Stania Prima INDONESIA CID001453
Tin PT Panca Mega Persada INDONESIA CID001457
Tin PT Premium Tin Indonesia INDONESIA CID000313
Tin PT Prima Timah Utama INDONESIA CID001458
Tin PT Rajawali Rimba Perkasa INDONESIA CID003381
Tin PT Rajehan Ariq INDONESIA CID002593
Tin PT Refined Bangka Tin INDONESIA CID001460
Tin PT Sariwiguna Binasentosa INDONESIA CID001463
Tin PT Stanindo Inti Perkasa INDONESIA CID001468
Tin PT Sukses Inti Makmur INDONESIA CID002816
Tin PT Sumber Jaya Indah INDONESIA CID001471
Tin PT Timah Tbk Kundur INDONESIA CID001477
Tin PT Timah Tbk Mentok INDONESIA CID001482
Tin PT Tinindo Inter Nusa INDONESIA CID001490
Tin PT Tirus Putra Mandiri INDONESIA CID002478
Tin PT Tommy Utama INDONESIA CID001493
Tin Resind Industria e Comercio Ltda. BRAZIL CID002706
Tin Rui Da Hung TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA CID001539
Tin Soft Metais Ltda. BRAZIL CID001758
Tin Super Ligas BRAZIL CID002756
Tin Thaisarco THAILAND CID001898
Tin Tin Technology & Refining UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID003325
Tin Tuyen Quang Non-Ferrous Metals Joint Stock Company VIET NAM CID002574
Tin White Solder Metalurgia e Mineracao Ltda. BRAZIL CID002036
Tin Yunnan Chengfeng Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002158
Tin Yunnan Tin Company Limited CHINA CID002180
Tungsten A.L.M.T. Corp. JAPAN CID000004
Tungsten ACL Metais Eireli BRAZIL CID002833
Tungsten Asia Tungsten Products Vietnam Ltd. VIET NAM CID002502
Tungsten Chenzhou Diamond Tungsten Products Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002513
Tungsten Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000258
Tungsten Fujian Jinxin Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000499
Tungsten Ganzhou Haichuang Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002645
Tungsten Ganzhou Huaxing Tungsten Products Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000875
Tungsten Ganzhou Jiangwu Ferrotungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002315
Tungsten Ganzhou Seadragon W & Mo Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002494
Tungsten Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000568
Tungsten Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000218
10

Exhibit 1.01

Metal Standard Smelter Name Country Smelter ID
Tungsten H.C. Starck Smelting GmbH & Co. KG GERMANY CID002542
Tungsten H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH GERMANY CID002541
Tungsten Hunan Chenzhou Mining Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000766
Tungsten Hunan Chuangda Vanadium Tungsten Co., Ltd. Wuji CHINA CID002579
Tungsten Hunan Chunchang Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA CID000769
Tungsten Hunan Litian Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID003182
Tungsten Hydrometallurg, JSC RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID002649
Tungsten Japan New Metals Co., Ltd. JAPAN CID000825
Tungsten Jiangwu H.C. Starck Tungsten Products Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002551
Tungsten Jiangxi Dayu Longxintai Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002647
Tungsten Jiangxi Gan Bei Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002321
Tungsten Jiangxi Minmetals Gao'an Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002313
Tungsten Jiangxi Tonggu Non-ferrous Metallurgical & Chemical Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002318
Tungsten Jiangxi Xinsheng Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002317
Tungsten Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002316
Tungsten Kennametal Fallon UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000966
Tungsten Kennametal Huntsville UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID000105
Tungsten Malipo Haiyu Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002319
Tungsten Masan Tungsten Chemical LLC (MTC) VIET NAM CID002543
Tungsten Moliren Ltd. RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID002845
Tungsten Niagara Refining LLC UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CID002589
Tungsten Philippine Chuangxin Industrial Co., Inc. PHILIPPINES CID002827
Tungsten South-East Nonferrous Metal Company Limited of Hengyang City CHINA CID002815
Tungsten Tejing (Vietnam) Tungsten Co., Ltd. VIET NAM CID001889
Tungsten Unecha Refractory metals plant RUSSIAN FEDERATION CID002724
Tungsten Wolfram Bergbau und Hutten AG AUSTRIA CID002044
Tungsten Woltech Korea Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF CID002843
Tungsten Xiamen Tungsten (H.C.) Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002320
Tungsten Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002082
Tungsten Xinfeng Huarui Tungsten & Molybdenum New Material Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002830
Tungsten Xinhai Rendan Shaoguan Tungsten Co., Ltd. CHINA CID002095
V.Future Due Diligence

We will continue to communicate our expectations and information requirements to our direct suppliers. Over time, we anticipate that the amount of information available globally on the traceability and sourcing of these ores will increase and improve our knowledge. We will continue to make inquiries to our direct suppliers and undertake additional risk assessments when potentially relevant changes in facts or circumstances are identified. If we become aware of a supplier whose due diligence needs improvement, we may continue the trade relationship while that supplier improves its compliance program. We expect our suppliers to take similar measures with their suppliers to ensure alignment throughout the supply chain.
In addition to those above, the Company will undertake the following steps during the next compliance period:
•Review the conflict minerals policy statement and update if necessary.
•Continue to collect responses from suppliers using the most recent revision of the CMRT.
•Engage with suppliers that did not provide a response in 2018 or provided incomplete responses to enhance our data collection for 2019.
11

Exhibit 1.01

•Monitor and track performance of risk mitigation efforts.
•Continue engagement with smelters by sending letters to those that have not been audited as conformant.
•Send messages to our suppliers to engage with these smelters.
•Compare and validate RCOI results to information collected via independent third-party audit programs, such as the RMI, and through our Company's own coordinated outreach to smelters.
•Encourage responsible sourcing from the DRC and adjoining countries.

12

Exhibit 1.01

APPENDIX I - Countries of Origin
The information provided in this Appendix is based on the information collected from the Company's suppliers.
Australia Mali
Austria Mauritania
Benin Mongolia
Bolivia Mozambique
Brazil Myanmar
Burundi Nicaragua
Chile Niger
China Nigeria
Colombia Peru
Democratic Republic of the Congo Portugal
Ecuador Russian Federation
Eritrea Rwanda
Ethiopia Sierra Leone
Ghana South Africa
Guinea Swaziland
Guyana Taiwan
India Tanzania
Indonesia Thailand
Laos Togo
Madagascar Uganda
Malaysia United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
United States of America



13

LCI Industries published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
