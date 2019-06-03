LCR Embedded Systems : Announces Customizable, Modular 6-Slot 3U VPX Chassis for Development Applications

LCR Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the availability of its
flexible, modular, highly customizable 6-Slot VPX development chassis
for 3U VPX conduction-cooled cards. The enclosure is 5U in height and
suitable for benchtop or rackmount use, with 6 slots (5 payload and 1
switch), and two 2-slot PICMG 2.11 power supplies, and can cool up to
70W/slot with front-to-back forced-air cooling.
6 Slots, VITA 48.1 or IEEE 1101.10, 70W/Slot (Photo: Business Wire)
The OpenVPX enclosure can feature either a 3U VITA 48.1 or IEEE 1101.10
card cage with a variety of backplane profiles and other customization
options available upon request.
“What with the experience we offer our customers in all form factors,
applications, and deployment environments, LCR Embedded Systems is at
our best when we get in on the ground floor of any application -- while
things are still in the development and prototyping stage,” said LCR
Embedded President Dan Manoukian. “With hundreds of fielded and proven
systems hard at work all over the world, we can offer customers the most
advanced development platforms as well as the most advanced design and
manufacturing capabilities when the time comes to move from the lab to
the final deployment environment, however harsh it may be.”
“All of our development systems are more than just systems,” Manoukian
added. “They’re also a promise that when the time comes to get your
solution into the real world, LCR Embedded Systems’ full arsenal of
capabilities is at your disposal to help you achieve your mission.”
Interested parties and those seeking customization should contact sales@lcrembedded.com
to learn more.
About LCR Embedded Systems • www.lcrembeddedsystems.com
LCR Embedded Systems designs, develops, and manufactures chassis,
backplanes, and fully integrated systems for the aerospace and defense,
commercial, and industrial markets with a focus on standard base form
factors such as VPX/VME, AdvancedTCA, COM Express, and CompactPCI.
LCR Embedded Systems is an AS 9100 D and ISO9001:2015 certified and
ITAR registered company, with approved J-STD-001 Class 3, CCAP, FOD, and
ESD programs in place.
