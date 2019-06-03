Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LCR Embedded Systems : Announces Customizable, Modular 6-Slot 3U VPX Chassis for Development Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Ideal Benchtop/Rackmount Platform Made by the Ideal Long-Term Partner to Transition from Development to Deployment

LCR Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the availability of its flexible, modular, highly customizable 6-Slot VPX development chassis for 3U VPX conduction-cooled cards. The enclosure is 5U in height and suitable for benchtop or rackmount use, with 6 slots (5 payload and 1 switch), and two 2-slot PICMG 2.11 power supplies, and can cool up to 70W/slot with front-to-back forced-air cooling.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005037/en/

6 Slots, VITA 48.1 or IEEE 1101.10, 70W/Slot (Photo: Business Wire)

6 Slots, VITA 48.1 or IEEE 1101.10, 70W/Slot (Photo: Business Wire)

The OpenVPX enclosure can feature either a 3U VITA 48.1 or IEEE 1101.10 card cage with a variety of backplane profiles and other customization options available upon request.

“What with the experience we offer our customers in all form factors, applications, and deployment environments, LCR Embedded Systems is at our best when we get in on the ground floor of any application -- while things are still in the development and prototyping stage,” said LCR Embedded President Dan Manoukian. “With hundreds of fielded and proven systems hard at work all over the world, we can offer customers the most advanced development platforms as well as the most advanced design and manufacturing capabilities when the time comes to move from the lab to the final deployment environment, however harsh it may be.”

“All of our development systems are more than just systems,” Manoukian added. “They’re also a promise that when the time comes to get your solution into the real world, LCR Embedded Systems’ full arsenal of capabilities is at your disposal to help you achieve your mission.”

Interested parties and those seeking customization should contact sales@lcrembedded.com to learn more.

About LCR Embedded Systems • www.lcrembeddedsystems.com

LCR Embedded Systems designs, develops, and manufactures chassis, backplanes, and fully integrated systems for the aerospace and defense, commercial, and industrial markets with a focus on standard base form factors such as VPX/VME, AdvancedTCA, COM Express, and CompactPCI.

LCR Embedded Systems is an AS 9100 D and ISO9001:2015 certified and ITAR registered company, with approved J-STD-001 Class 3, CCAP, FOD, and ESD programs in place.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aOANDO : Police Storm Oando Head Office
AQ
09:13aON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : OTI Continues to Extend Footprint in the Russian Market with Additional PO for 2,000 Advanced Payment Systems
PR
09:12aSpice maker McCormick's quest to make your vanilla milkshake cheaper
RE
09:12aNANTHEALTH : and NantOmics to Present Data on Tumor Mutation Burden (TMB) and PD-L1 Expression in SDH/FH Mutated Solid Tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2019 Annual Meeting
BU
09:12aENERGY AUDITING SERVICES : Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
BU
09:12aPharmaCyte Biotech CEO Visiting GMP Facility with Cellular Biology Consultant During Production of Pancreatic Cancer Product
BU
09:12aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Presents Results from Lung Portfolio Including Phase 1/2 Study of TAK-788 in a Rare Form of NSCLC and New Data on Overall Health-Related Quality of Life for ALUNBRIG® (brigatinib)
BU
09:12aThe City of Linden, NJ Modernizes Citywide Video Surveillance System with Razberi Technologies
BU
09:12aTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Names Dudley as Chief Operating Officer
DJ
09:12aAEROVIRONMENT, INC. : to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2BAE SYSTEMS : BAE : UK builder Kier's shares tumble 40% after profit warning
3CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon digs deep to buy Cypress in $10 billion deal
4BP PLC : FTSE at multi-month low, profit alert sinks Kier
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About