LCS Foundation : Gives $100,000 to Georgetown University for Graduate Program in Senior Living Administration

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LCS Foundation, a Des Moines based not-for-profit organization, established a $100,000 endowment at Georgetown University to support the university's recently inaugurated concentration in senior living administration, within the Master of Science in Aging and Health degree program. The Foundation supports the education and professional development of students pursuing careers in the field of senior living. The Georgetown University curriculum represents the only known graduate concentration dedicated exclusively to preparing the next generation of leaders for careers in the rapidly growing senior living industry.

"The development of the next generation of leaders is one of the core focuses of the LCS Foundation," says Ed Kenny, LCS Foundation president. "By supporting this unique initiative at one of the nation's premier academic institutions we are hoping to create a model, not only for the industry, but for other universities and colleges to follow."

The goal for the curriculum is to attract professionals with high levels of both education and experience, who can move more quickly into executive positions. The university's inaugural class of students is completing a course in Senior Living Management & Operations during the Fall 2019 semester. The degree and concentration offer additional coursework in topics including aging populations, policy and research, health economics, and senior living sales and marketing, followed by a capstone practicum or community-based internship.

The senior living industry, including 55+ Active Adult, Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Life Plan Communities has grown exponentially in the past 30 years, to an estimated 40,000 communities housing more than 2 million seniors nationwide. As the Boomer population ages, the industry is expected to as much as double in size by 2050.

"Senior living communities have been shown to improve quality of life across multiple wellness categories, while also reducing healthcare costs for older adults," says Andrew Carle, who previously developed the nation's first undergraduate curriculum in senior housing administration at George Mason University. "But they also require a unique skill set in delivering the highest quality housing, hospitality, and healthcare in one setting." Carle will serve as adjunct faculty and lead instructor for the new graduate curricula at Georgetown.

"The curriculum in Senior Living Administration represents an additional opportunity to meet the needs of an aging society, especially in terms of housing and healthcare needs," said Pam Saunders, associate professor and director of the Aging & Health program. "We see this as offering a direct line to career opportunities in one of the largest sectors in the aging field."

About LCS Foundation™

The LCS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by leaders from the LCS Family of Companies in 2014. LCS Foundation was created to develop future leaders of the senior housing and care profession; support Alzheimer's care and research initiatives; provide financial relief for personnel during crisis situations; and to perpetuate the Foundation's mission through strong governance and ongoing contributions. It is governed by a volunteer board of directors who are connected to the field of senior living and have a deep passion for serving seniors. More information can be found at lcsfoundationLCS.org.

SOURCE LCS Foundation