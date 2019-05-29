Los Angeles, CA, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), www.m2compliance.com , a world-leading filing agent registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and full-service provider of EDGAR, XBRL, Inline XBRL (iXBRL) and print- related services, announced today its participation as a sponsor of the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Event held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on June 4th - 5th. For more information visit: www.ldmicro.com



M2 is known for unparalleled service combined with their UNLIMITED EDGAR & iXBRL PROGRAM for $4,995 per year, a program that includes all your SEC filings inclusive of registration statements for one fixed cost per year. M2 has been in business for nearly a decade and has saved over $5,000,000 to clients combined when compared to the fees they would have spent with other providers. M2's UNLIMITED program was created to serve public companies with a market cap less than 500M and to bring the pricing down across the industry, all while delivering expedited turnaround times, 24/7 service, and reliable data in compliance with the latest SEC guidelines.

NEWSWIRE: Please stop by our booth to learn more about our UNLIMITED word press releases, with NATIONWIDE distribution for $199 per press release ...only available by M2!

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. We are investors, first and foremost. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50-$300m.

About M2 Compliance:

M2 is a full-service financial filing and printing firm and a leading partner for all your EDGAR & XBRL filing needs. With hundreds of public company clients, M2 is one of the fastest-growing regulatory compliance companies worldwide. M2 partners with customers to provide the knowledge and service necessary to meet the SEC's ever-changing filing regulations. M2 provides high-quality, cost-effective compliance filings and production services, including EDGAR filings, typesetting, XBRL tagging, financial printing, Inline XBRL, Section 16 filings, investment management services, drafting sessions, compliance hosting and more. For more information visit: www.m2compliance.com or call (310) 402-2681.

Contact Information

David McGuire, CEO

Tel: (310) 402-2681

www.m2compliance.com

