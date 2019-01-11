Log in
LDAF Louisiana Department of Agriculture and For : Reward Approved for Cattle Death Informant

01/11/2019 | 05:59pm EST

NEWS

Reward Approved for Cattle Death Informant

January 11, 2019

Baton Rouge, La. (January 11, 2019) - Today, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission approved a $500 reward for an informant who called in information to the Livestock Crime Stoppers Hotline. This stems from an investigation of four individuals arrested in connection with the deaths of a cow and three calves in St. Landry Parish.

The LDAF Brand Commission and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department arrested 20-year-old Jameson LaGrange of Leonville, 21-year-old Jacob Hebert of Port Barre, 21-year-old Kaitlin Gauthier of Port Barre, and 18-year-old Christian Meche of Port Barre. All were charged with simple criminal damage to property valued at $6,500 and aggravated cruelty to animals.

'We want to thank this individual for coming forward and assisting in the arrests of these individuals. This crime was a complete disregard for the rancher's property and the lives of these animals,' said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. 'It is so important for witnesses or those who have relevant information pertaining to a criminal act to step forward and help bring suspects to justice.'

On March 3, 2018, LDAF brand commission investigators received a complaint from a rancher in reference to cattle killed on the levee near Port Barre. A cow and three calves were found dead in the pasture portion of the levee. It appeared they had been run over by a truck. Witnesses told investigators they heard what sounded like trucks mud riding in the area around midnight on March 3.

All LDAF brand inspectors are commissioned by Louisiana State Police and have authority in the performance of their duties.

The Livestock Crime Stoppers Hotline number is 1-800-558-9741.

Disclaimer

LDAF - Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 22:58:02 UTC
