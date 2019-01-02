Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

LDAF Louisiana Department of Agriculture and For : Reward offered for information on cattle death

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:34pm CET

NEWS

Reward offered for information on cattle death

January 2, 2019

Baton Rouge, La. (Jan. 2, 2019) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Brand Commission and the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office need help finding the person or persons responsible for the death of a cow in Rapides Parish.

Brand Commission inspectors said the crime occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Inspectors said the heifer was killed and butchered in a pasture located along Highway 454 in Pineville which is north of Marksville. The value of the heifer is about $1,200.

'If you witnessed suspicious activity along Highway 454 in Pineville during the early-morning hours of Dec. 29 or have information about this crime, please contact our inspectors,' Strain said.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Livestock Crime Stoppers at 1-800-558-9741 or the Rapides Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

###

Disclaimer

LDAF - Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 20:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Falls To 11-month Low Amid Global Growth Jitters
DJ
09:51pTRUMP : December's stock market fall a 'glitch'
RE
09:49pTrump - December's stock market fall a 'glitch'
RE
09:44pBAKER & HOSTETLER LLP : BakerHostetler Elevates 13 New Partners
PU
09:44pGlobal growth worries, higher oil flatten yield curve
RE
09:44pAPPLIED TEST : ATS exhibiting at AMAP 2019
PU
09:39pIBIC IOWA BEEF INDUSTRY COUNCIL : Japan & South Korea Equally Hungry for U.S. Beef
PU
09:37pOil volatile, ends up 2 percent but demand concerns still weigh
RE
09:34pLDAF LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FOR : Reward offered for information on cattle death
PU
09:29pOil volatile, ends up 2 percent but demand concerns still weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.