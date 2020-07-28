Log in
LDRA : Celebrates 10 Years in South East Asia

07/28/2020 | 12:31am EDT

Global leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis and test tools continues to champion need for safe and secure design

LDRA, the leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis, and test tools for embedded software for 40 years, celebrates the 10-year anniversary of LDRA South East Asia (SEA) this month. In 2010, the company opened the SEA office to help local and global companies comply with international safety and security process standards across industries such as aerospace & defence, nuclear, rail and education.

Over the 10 years, LDRA SEA has continued to grow and currently serves companies headquartered in 12 different countries. With customer count continuing to multiply, LDRA SEA has become a cornerstone of LDRA’s growth.

“South East Asia has proven to be our fastest growing market, with local and global companies alike realizing the benefits automating code analysis and software testing offers in their quest to comply with international standards,” said Shinto Joseph, Director – SEA Operations, LDRA. “Over the years, our vibrant, multi-cultural team has become even more passionate and committed to helping these companies meet the challenges they face in the fast-paced embedded technology environment. It’s a true partnership that greatly contributes to our growth and theirs.”

LDRA SEA extends company commitment to safe and secure software
From inception, the LDRA SEA office has extended LDRA’s expertise of developing a culture of practicing safe and secure embedded software development from the concept phase to deployment. Backed by a strong technical workforce, products, and specialized services, LDRA’s core value continues to exceed customer expectation.

“During the last 10 years, LDRA SEA has expanded our core competencies by deepening our technological roots and driving new capabilities and innovations for customers and partners,” said Ian Hennell, LDRA Operations Director. “The team’s efforts in developing additional security and safety features have strengthened our position as one of the most trusted technology companies and helped secure long-lasting relationships throughout the world.”

LDRA launches virtual safety & security skills sessions; reschedules ESSS
To mark a decade of operations in India, LDRA will continue its focus on skill and ecosystem development programs with virtual activities centered on building safe and secure designs for industry, academia, government, MSMEs and start-ups.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the sixth edition of the Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) in Bengaluru has been postponed to July 2021. Organized by LDRA and partner organizations, this international summit is an initiative that sheds light on the growing significance of implementing safe and secure practices and technologies in embedded systems.

About LDRA
For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.


© Business Wire 2020
