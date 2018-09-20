LDRA : Opens Office in Germany to Serve Pressing Customer Demand for High-Assurance Software

LDRA, software quality experts in the areas of functional safety,
security, and standards compliance, has opened an office in Munich to
meet customer demand for a more tightly integrated approach to software
quality. The office will support new and existing customers in Austria,
Germany, and Switzerland who are building safety- and security-critical
applications for aerospace and defence, automotive, industrial controls,
medical, and rail transportation.
Companies in these industries are facing increased pressure and scrutiny
to develop high-assurance software that guarantees safe and secure
operation in all environments and under all conditions. Many companies
find that loosely integrated point solutions no longer sufficiently
address the functional safety and security standards adopted by OEMs and
required of their software development organizations. Standards such as
AUTOSAR, SAE J3061, ISO 26262, and MISRA for automotive; D0-178C for
aerospace; IEC 61508 for industrial; IEC 62304 for medical devices; and
EN 50128 for rail transportation demand rigorous compliance and affect
all aspects of software development and verification. Complying with
these process and development standards using traditional manual methods
is time-consuming, costly, and error-prone.
A tightly integrated approach such as that provided by the LDRA tool
suite enables customers to more easily and cost-effectively address all
compliance requirements of high-assurance software. The LDRA tool suite
automates a completely bidirectional, traceable solution that connects
the entire workflow from objectives of the process standards, to
functional, safety, and security requirements, to static and dynamic
software testing. The tool suite as a whole simplifies and reduces the
cost of compliance, automates testing and artifact generation, and
improves software quality. With the LDRA tool suite customers can
incorporate industry- and company-specific coding standards. They also
can leverage integrations with modeling tools such as IBM Rhapsody,
ANSYS SCADE, Mathworks Simulink, and Application Lifecycle Management
(ALM) and requirements tools such as DOORS, DOORS NextGen, and Polarion.
In addition, LDRA provides scalable solutions that enable customers to
start with a single capability such as static analysis, coding standards
compliance, unit testing, or coverage analysis, and then build into the
full tool suite to address certification requirements at the highest
levels of assurance.
“As security and safety concerns become more urgent, companies recognize
that the time is ripe for them to step up to ensure their products meet
industry standards,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA.
“Germany’s vital role in automotive and industrial, as well as
opportunities in medical and aerospace and defence across Europe, has
created a need for software security and safety tools that streamline
software testing throughout the product development lifecycle. Having an
office on the ground in Germany helps our customers work seamlessly on a
global basis and enables us to respond quickly and directly to companies
that need a more cost-effective and complete solution.”
Norbert Eichner leads the
LDRA office in Munich. For more information, please call: +49
(0)151-508-22180.
About LDRA
For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for
software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-,
mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients
to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry
standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis
to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and
software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered
in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States, Germany
and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more
information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005107/en/