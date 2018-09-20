LDRA : Opens Office in Germany to Serve Pressing Customer Demand for High-Assurance Software

Munich office to serve aerospace and defence, automotive, industrial, medical, and rail transportation markets where functional safety and security are critical

LDRA, software quality experts in the areas of functional safety, security, and standards compliance, has opened an office in Munich to meet customer demand for a more tightly integrated approach to software quality. The office will support new and existing customers in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland who are building safety- and security-critical applications for aerospace and defence, automotive, industrial controls, medical, and rail transportation.

Companies in these industries are facing increased pressure and scrutiny to develop high-assurance software that guarantees safe and secure operation in all environments and under all conditions. Many companies find that loosely integrated point solutions no longer sufficiently address the functional safety and security standards adopted by OEMs and required of their software development organizations. Standards such as AUTOSAR, SAE J3061, ISO 26262, and MISRA for automotive; D0-178C for aerospace; IEC 61508 for industrial; IEC 62304 for medical devices; and EN 50128 for rail transportation demand rigorous compliance and affect all aspects of software development and verification. Complying with these process and development standards using traditional manual methods is time-consuming, costly, and error-prone.

A tightly integrated approach such as that provided by the LDRA tool suite enables customers to more easily and cost-effectively address all compliance requirements of high-assurance software. The LDRA tool suite automates a completely bidirectional, traceable solution that connects the entire workflow from objectives of the process standards, to functional, safety, and security requirements, to static and dynamic software testing. The tool suite as a whole simplifies and reduces the cost of compliance, automates testing and artifact generation, and improves software quality. With the LDRA tool suite customers can incorporate industry- and company-specific coding standards. They also can leverage integrations with modeling tools such as IBM Rhapsody, ANSYS SCADE, Mathworks Simulink, and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and requirements tools such as DOORS, DOORS NextGen, and Polarion.

In addition, LDRA provides scalable solutions that enable customers to start with a single capability such as static analysis, coding standards compliance, unit testing, or coverage analysis, and then build into the full tool suite to address certification requirements at the highest levels of assurance.

“As security and safety concerns become more urgent, companies recognize that the time is ripe for them to step up to ensure their products meet industry standards,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “Germany’s vital role in automotive and industrial, as well as opportunities in medical and aerospace and defence across Europe, has created a need for software security and safety tools that streamline software testing throughout the product development lifecycle. Having an office on the ground in Germany helps our customers work seamlessly on a global basis and enables us to respond quickly and directly to companies that need a more cost-effective and complete solution.”

Norbert Eichner leads the LDRA office in Munich. For more information, please call: +49 (0)151-508-22180.

About LDRA

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States, Germany and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005107/en/