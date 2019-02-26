LDRA : Partners with Siemens to Boost Traceability and Verification for Critical Embedded Systems

LDRA,
software quality experts in the areas of functional safety, security,
and standards compliance, has partnered with Siemens PLM Software to
enhance traceability and validation for customers developing critical
embedded systems leveraging Polarion ALM™ software. The LDRA tool suite
integration with Polarion ALM (Application Lifecycle Management)
provides a full lifecycle traceability and software quality solution for
embedded markets with a deep dive into automated verification testing,
and thus helps reduce the cost of compliance in safety- and
security-critical embedded systems.
The Polarion™ portfolio is a leading market solution for enterprise
software lifecycle management, including software development planning,
requirements management, quality engineering, delivery and release
management. It allows project managers and executives to create custom
reports and use these simplified and automated reports to make decisions
in real-time. The LDRA tool suite for software analysis and verification
activities imports Polarion requirements and test cases with complete
traceability links, and then exports test execution status and results
to Polarion’s web-based interface.
“LDRA’s tool suite integration greatly complements our Polarion ALM
offering by providing end-to-end traceability to test execution in
support of regulated requirements based testing and comprehensive
analysis of test coverage,” said Pascal Vera, Product Management
Director at Siemens PLM Software. “Along with providing transparency
into their overall software development process and improving customers’
operational efficiency, this bidirectional traceability helps simplify,
automate, and reduce the cost of compliance with safety- and
security-critical standards.”
Polarion ALM software focuses on cross-platform enterprise applications
to enable effective product and application lifecycle management in a
wide array of embedded markets ranging from automotive to medical to
Internet of Things (IoT). Example industry standards supported through
this integration with LDRA’s tool suite include DO-178B/C for avionics,
ISO 26262 for automotive, IEC 62304 for medical, and EN 50128 for rail
transportation.
The benefits of LDRA’s integration with Polarion ALM include:
-
Automation of the delivery of software quality analysis and
verification results to Polarion for viewing in a web browser from any
of the team members
-
Transparency of overall software development process regardless of
software methodologies like Agile, Spiral, etc.
-
Ability to expand test verification from Polarion ALM into any
embedded software development ecosystem or hardware platform spanning
from 8-bit and 16-bit MCUs to 32-bit and all the way up to 64-bit
architectures
“LDRA continues to work with industry leaders in Application Lifecycle
Management to provide the best solution to our customers for lifecycle
traceability, standards compliance, and software quality analysis and
testing automation,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “The
software integration with Siemens’ Polarion leverages LDRA’s automated
static review and dynamic coverage analysis as well as automated test
case generation, execution, and results capture. LDRA’s integration is
unique in that it spans from traceability requirements through
verification activities.”
Visit the LDRA stand (Hall 4-509) at Embedded World 2019, 26-28 February
2019 in Nürnberg, Germany, to learn more about LDRA tool suite’s
comprehensive integration into Siemens’ Polarion ALM enterprise software
at www.ldra.com/polarion.
Note: Polarion and Polarion ALM are trademarks or registered trademarks
of Polarion Software AG.
About LDRA
For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for
software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-,
mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients
to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry
standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis
to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and
software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered
in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States, Germany,
and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more
information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.
