LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Contact the Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Ampio” or the “Company”)
(NYSE:AMPE) of the October 24, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead
plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed
against the Company.
If you invested in Ampio stock or options between December 14, 2017
and August 7, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click
here: www.faruqilaw.com/AMPE.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at
877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central
District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Ampio
securities between December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018 (the “Class
Period”). The case, Jun Shi v. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al., No.
18-cv-07476 was filed on August 25, 2018 and has been assigned to Judge
S. James Otero.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) the FDA would
find Ampio’s AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial for Ampion, the Company’s
flagship drug, inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result,
Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for
Ampion; and (3) consequently, Defendants’ public statements were
materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Specifically, on August 7, 2018, after the market closed, Ampio
announced updated business disclosures relating to its AP-003-A and
AP-003-C trials. The announcement revealed that the FDA did not consider
the AP-003-C study to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical trial,
and that the study’s shortcomings prevented FDA support for a Biologic
License Application (“BLA”).
On this news, Ampio’s share price fell from $2.86 per share on August 7,
2018 to $0.61 per share on August 8, 2018—a $2.25 or 78.89% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Ampio’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former
employees, shareholders and others.
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).
Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect
to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your
particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential
manner.
