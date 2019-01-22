Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In YogaWorks, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 04:51pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in YogaWorks, Inc. ("YogaWorks" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:YOGA) of the February 25, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in YogaWorks stock or options pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's August 10, 2017 initial public offering ("IPO") and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/YOGA. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased YogaWorks securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's August 10, 2017 IPO. The case, Craig Cohen v. YogaWorks, Inc. et al., No. 18-cv-10696 was filed on December 27, 2018, and has been assigned to Judge Cormac J. Carney.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to adequately disclose: (1) declining studio profitability; (2) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (3) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial  impairment charge; and (4) the conditions that led to the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

Since YogaWorks's IPO, the Company's share price has declined from its IPO price of $5.50 by approximately 92%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding YogaWorks's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15pNAVIENT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15pBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pEPOXY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:14pmPhase Technologies, Inc. Names New CEO, Announces Change in Strategic Direction
GL
05:14pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J, U.S. states settle hip implant claims for $120 million
RE
05:13pMID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pFanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention Kicks Off 2019 Event Schedule With Celebrity Guests Announcements
BU
05:13pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2019-INV1 Trust
BU
05:13pNEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:12pBAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China approves third batch of video games; Tencent still absent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.