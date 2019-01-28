Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Snap, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 04:48pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Snap, Inc. (“Snap” or the "Company") (NYSE:SNAP) of the January 31, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Snap stock or options between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SNAP. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Snap common stock between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017 (the “Class Period”) and/or traceable to the Company’s March 2017 initial public offering. The consolidated complaint in the case, In re Snap, Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 17-cv-03679, was filed on November 1, 2017, and is currently before United States District Judge Stephen V. Wilson.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by, among other things: 1) concealing material information regarding the true nature and extent of how competing platforms, particularly Instagram, impacted Snap's core-business and user growth; 2) failing to disclose a lawsuit brought against the Company filed by its former employee, Anthony Pompliano; and 3) misrepresenting the Company’s use of “growth hacking” to artificially inflate its daily active user numbers.

As the truth gradually emerged, the price of Snap’s common stock fell causing harm to investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is sufficiently adequate and typical of class members to represent the putative class, and who directs and oversees the litigation on their behalf. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Snap's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:17pVERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Versum Materials, Inc. to Entegris, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
GL
05:14pCEMTREX INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action
BU
05:12pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pENSERVCO CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pSANDRIDGE ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pWEARABLES IN THE WORKPLACE :  The New Workforce Superpower
GL
05:09pHASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Reserves Increase by 34% to 10.35MT Covering 10-Years Operation at Yangibana Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2China worries slam stocks, rising supply hits oil
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar stock slides on profit miss, China sales forecast
4BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.