LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Teladoc Health, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") (NYSE:TDOC) of the February 11, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Teladoc securities between March 3, 2016 and December 5, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The case, Reiner v. Teladoc Health, Inc. et al No. 18-cv-11603 was filed on December 13, 2018.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mark Hirschhorn, one of the Company’s executives, was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (2) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (3) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company’s operations; (4) the Company’s enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct.

Specifically, on December 5, 2018, the Southern Investigative Research Foundation (“SIRF”) reported that Teladoc had allowed violations of employment discrimination laws, sexual harassment laws, and its own corporate governance policies to take place at the Company for years. Additionally, SIRF stated that Teladoc’s CFO, Hirschhorn, had engaged “in an affair with . . . an employee many levels below him on the company’s organizational chart.”

After the publication of this article, Teladoc’s share price fell from $59.81 per share on December 4, 2018 to a closing price of $55.81 on December 6, 2018—a $4.00 or a 6.69% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

