Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 02:50pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited ("Yangtze River" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:YRIV) of the March 4, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Yangtze River stock or options between February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/YRIV. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Yangtze River securities between February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Behrendsen v. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited et al., No. 19-cv-00024 was filed on January 2, 2019, and has been assigned to Chief Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Yangtze River’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the company’s main asset, was a fabrication; and (2) Yangtze River’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it.

On August 27, 2018, before the market opened, Barron’s published an article revealing that one of the Company's operating subsidiaries was "showing up on official websites in which Chinese courts list debtors with unpaid legal judgments.”

On this news, Yangtze River's share price fell from $11.64 per share on August 26, 2018 to a closing price of $11.53 on August 27, 2018: a $0.11 or a 0.95% drop.

Then, on December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research published a report in which it asserted that Yangtze River’s “Claim to Its Main Asset Is Likely Fabricated.”

On this news, Yangtze River's share price fell from $11.62 per share on December 4, 2018 to a closing price of $8.28 on December 7, 2018: a $3.34 or a 28.74% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Yangtze River's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pACASTA ENTERPRISES : Anson Advisors responds to Acasta accusations
AQ
03:39pCSP : MA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:38pCANOE EIT INCOME FUND : IIROC Trading Halt - EIT.UN
AQ
03:37pDELTA AIR LINES : Italian railways group to start talks with Delta, easyJet on Alitalia
RE
03:37pDELTA AIR LINES : Italy confirms talks with Delta, EasyJet for Alitalia stake
AQ
03:35pSCIO DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:34pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DXC, ATVI, MU and ASTE
GL
03:33pHANESBRANDS : Achieves Leadership Position in CDP 2018 Report; A- Score Highest in Apparel Industry
BU
03:32pOil Climbs Despite Rising U.S. Crude Inventories
DJ
03:32pLIFE SPINE : Announces Initiation of SIMPACT® Sacroiliac Joint Fixation Outcomes Study
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Bad loans and money laundering curbs take toll on ABN Amro
2CRITEO SA : CRITEO S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Byl..
3TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : Swung to Net Profit in 2018
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..
5BIC : BIC : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.