Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Mattel, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Mattel, Inc. ("Mattel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MAT) of the May 6, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Mattel stock or options between February 7, 2019 and February 15, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MAT. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.  

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com  
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Mattel securities between February 7, 2019 and February 15, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Wyatt v. Mattel, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-01646 was filed on March 6, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Percy Anderson.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose: (1) that demand for the Company’s products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels, was declining; (2) that the Company had an excess of product supply; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 15, 2019, the Company provided its 2019 outlook, which fell short of investors’ expectations.

On this news, Mattel's share price fell from $16.91 per share on February 14, 2019 to a closing price of $13.82 on February 15, 2019: a $3.09 or a 18.27% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Mattel's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:26pIDEANOMICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05:25p2018 : Preliminary IFRS results
PU
05:25pDISCOVERY : Duff takes the cake with showstopping cake creations on new food network series
PU
05:24pPANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:24pCARE.COM Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Care.com, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
05:23pGENERAL MILLS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:23pSNC LAVALIN : Liberals' comfort level with ex-ministers in caucus to be tested in vote
AQ
05:23pPANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:23pADRs End Slightly Lower; BBVA, British American Tobacco and GlaxoSmithKline Trade Actively
DJ
05:22pCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..
4CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.