Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. ("Diplomat" or the "Company")(NYSE:DPLO) of the April 25, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Diplomat stock or options between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/DPLO. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Diplomat securities between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Riehm v. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-01369 was filed on February 24, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing it was postponing the release of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 due to a "recent determination" that it would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to 2017 acquisitions for its PBM business.

On this news, Diplomat's share price fell from 13.46 per share on February 21, 2019 to a closing price of 5.87 on February 22, 2019: a $7.59 or a 56.39% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Diplomat's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:51pINTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : blames merger for delay in 2018 audited result filing
AQ
06:50pCardioComm Solutions to Issue Shares Under Online Marketing and Awareness Program
NE
06:46pQUALCOMM : Announces, Chief Financial Officer, George Davis, to Leave Company as of Today
PR
06:45pPG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
RE
06:45pKen Ludlum Appointed to IRIDEX Board of Directors
GL
06:39pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create industrial cloud platform
AQ
06:39pPALESTINE INSURANCE : PICO) disclose a material events(Violations).
AQ
06:39pPALESTINE INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT : PIIC) sets 2019-04-17 as a date of its Board of Directors meeting.
AQ
06:39pMINAPHARM PHARMACEUTICALS : MIPH.CA) Corporate Governance Report
AQ
06:39pGLOBAL UNITED INSURANCE : GUI) sets 2019-04-10 as a date of its General Assembly meeting.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..
3EL AHRAM CO. FOR PRINTING AND PACKIN : EL AHRAM FOR PRINTING AND PACKING : EPPK.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2..
4EGYPTIAN INT'L PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST : EGYPTIAN 'L PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Release from Egyptian Internati..
5SOUTH ELECTRONICS : SOUTH ELECTRONICS : F.S-(SECO)-02-04-2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About