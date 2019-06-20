Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Momo, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Momo, Inc. ("Momo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MOMO) of the July 15, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Momo stock or options between April 21, 2015 and April 29, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MOMO. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Momo securities between April 21, 2015 and April 29, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Marchand v. Momo Inc. et al, No. 19-cv-04433 was filed on May 15, 2019 and has been assigned to Judge George B. Daniels.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to maintain adequate controls and compliance procedures to prevent inappropriate financial reporting activity. The Company’s Tantan dating app was not compliant with Chinese laws. This put the app at risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of government officials. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Momo, investors suffered damages.

On June 27, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC ("Spruce Point") issued a short seller report on Momo, recommending a "strong sell" opinion on the Company’s shares. The Spruce Point Report cited, inter alia, possible compliance issues with the content of Momo’s services under relevant PRC regulation, Momo’s failure to disclose corrective taken by Chinese authorities against one of its variable interest entities, and that the Company was engaged in related party transactions and illicit business dealings (the "Spruce Point Report").

On this news, Momo's share price fell from $45.34 per share on June 26, 2018 to a closing price of $42.86 on June 27, 2018: a $2.48 or a 5.47% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Momo's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pTOREX GOLD RESOURCES : Announces the Results of Its 2019 Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
07:33pPUDO : Announces 2019 Full Year Results and Outlook
AQ
07:31pInvestor LGIM dumps ExxonMobil from its Future World funds
RE
07:31pKARO PHARMA : acquires Trimb for MSEK 3,400 and intends to carry out a rights issue of approximately MSEK 1,500
AQ
07:25pVULCAN MATERIALS : CEO Pledges to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
PR
07:19pGOLDEN POWER : Other - Miscellaneous
PU
07:17pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Momo, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
07:10pMistango River Resources - Announces Private Placement Financing and Sale of NSR
NE
07:10pSEC Wins Jury Trial Against Broker Charged With Defrauding Customers
NE
07:08pAT&T : Pokemon Go creators release Harry Potter mobile game Wizards Unite
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK AND : CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries
3SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
4WIPRO : WIPRO : NYSE Corporate Governance Report 2019 (PDF)
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combinati..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About