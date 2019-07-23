Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Kingstone Companies, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (“Kingstone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KINS) of the August 12, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Kingstone stock or options between March 14, 2018 and April 29, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/KINS. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Kingstone securities between March 14, 2018 and April 29, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  The case, Woolgar v. Kingstone Companies, Inc. No. 1:19-cv-05500 was filed on June 12, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose; (1) that the Company did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) that, as a result, the Company did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) that the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Specifically, on April 29, 2019, the Company disclosed a $2.5 million charge to its claims case reserves and a $2.5 million charge to its incurred but not reported (“IBNR”) reserves, based on a “comprehensive review of [the Company’s] claims operations.” As a result of the charges, the Company “expects to end the full year with a combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 88% to 91% and catastrophe losses of 4 to 5 points.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell from $13.68 per share on April 29, 2019 to $11.61 per share on April 30, 2019— a $2.07 or 15.13% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Kingstone’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. To Contact The Firm
GL
03:10pGAP : Celebrates Back To School with the Launch of ‘Forward' Campaign Featuring a Cast of Bold Kids who are Breaking Boundaries
PU
03:10pOTELCO : grows Alabama team with new I & R Technicians
PU
03:10pPTC ACADEMIC : 6 Educational AR Experiences We Love
PU
03:10pPTC : Digital Twin's Role in Accelerating Industry 4.0
PU
03:10pUNION PACIFIC : Reports Positive Train Control Progress
PU
03:10pThe Prescott Companies Hosts Vendor Networking Event
GL
03:09pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Important August 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pyxus International Inc. – PYX
GL
03:08pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Important August 5 Deadline in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Securities Class Action – BZH
GL
03:07pFACEBOOK TO SETTLE FTC PRIVACY ALLEGATIONS, ADOPT NEW POLICIES : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL AG : Stocks rise on upbeat earnings, sterling drops on Brexit prospects
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group