Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $500,000 Investing In Netflix, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 11:25am EDT

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Netflix, Inc. ("Netflix" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: NFLX) of the September 20, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Netflix stock or options between April 17, 2019 and July 17, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/NFLX. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Netflix securities between April 17, 2019 and July 17, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Wallerstein v. Netflix, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-04195 was filed on July 22, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Lucy H. Koh.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 17, 2019, after the market closed, Netflix released a letter to shareholders which revealed that Netflix missed its expected target for number of new subscribers. The letter to shareholders revealed that Netflix lost 126,000 subscribers in the United States during the second quarter of 2019. On the same day, Netflix held an earnings call to discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter. During the call, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer attributed the missed subscription target to the “timing of [Netflix’s] content slate” and price increases.

On this news, Netflix's share price fell from $362.44 per share on July 17, 2019 to a closing price of $315.10 on July 19, 2019: a $47.34 or a 13.06% two-day drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Netflix's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aDISH NETWORK CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:48aFIDELITY JAPAN TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:48aBAIRD & WARNER : Names Director of Business Development for Agent and Loan Officer Success
BU
11:48aCREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN : Activités et résultats au 30 juin 2019
GL
11:47aReducing Production Cost by 15% for an Automobile Manufacturer | SpendEdge's Latest Engagement
BU
11:46aChina's Wanda Sports raises $190.4 million in downsized IPO
RE
11:46aFIRST DATA : Q2 earnings beat estimates ahead of Fiserv integration
AQ
11:46aPARTNERRE : Ltd. Reports Second Quarter and Half Year 2019 Results
BU
11:46aHalf-year Liquidity Contract Statement for LAGARDERE SCA
BU
11:46aEDF : Press release on filing of the Universal Registration Document (URD) including the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
3Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group