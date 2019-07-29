Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated ("Diebold" or the "Company") (NYSE:DBD) of the September 3, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Diebold stock or options between May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/DBD. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Diebold securities between May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The case, Karp v. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated et al., No. 19-cv-06180 was filed on July 2, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Loretta A. Preska.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts negatively impacting the Company’s services business and operations.

On July 5, 2017, Diebold issued a press release titled "Diebold Nixdorf Adjusts 2017 Financial Outlook". The press release disclosed that the Company expected a wider net loss than indicated in its prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. Diebold attributed the lowered expectations to a delay in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.

On this news, Diebold's share price fell from $28.00 per share on July 3, 2017 to a closing price of $21.60 on July 5, 2017: a $6.40 or a 22.86% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Diebold's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:22pSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor over 674 million euro tax bill - FT
RE
07:21pTrade jitters running high at U.S. companies ahead of new U.S.-China talks
RE
07:18pGroup Ten Announces Private Placement of up to $2 Million and Commencement of 2019 Field Exploration and Drilling Program at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu Project in Montana, USA
GL
07:16pGORDON POINTE ACQUISITION CORP. (NASDAQ : GPAQ) Announces Results of Stockholder Meeting - Extension of Period to Complete a Business Combination Approved
PR
07:15pGelum Capital Ltd. Announces Refiling of Q3 MD&A
NE
07:12pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announces Data Security Incident
PR
07:10pCOLLABORATE : 30/07/19 - Directors' Interest Notices - Rights Issue Underwriting
PU
07:05pBeyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars
RE
07:05pPYROLYX AG : Release of securities from escrow
EQ
07:04pBeyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2BEYOND MEAT INC : Beyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars
3SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor ov..
4NUTRIEN LTD : NUTRIEN : misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : Mylan deal puts future of its beleaguered EpiPen in spotlight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group