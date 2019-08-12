Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ideanomics, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Ideanomics, Inc. (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IDEX) of the September 17, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Ideanomics stock or options between May 15, 2017 and November 13, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/IDEX. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Ideanomics securities between May 15, 2017 and November 13, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  The case, Jose Pinto Claro Da Fonseca Miranda v. Ideanomics, Inc. F/K/A Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. F/K/A Wecast Network, Inc., No. 1:19-cv-06741 was filed on July 19, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements regarding Ideanomics’ business, operational and compliance policies.

Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (2) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (3) Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and (4) as a result, Ideanomics’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On this news, Ideanomics’s share price fell from $3.26 per share on November 13, 2019 to a closing price of $1.67 on November 14, 2015—a $1.59 or a 48.77% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Ideanomics’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pVERB to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14, 2019
GL
03:08pGRATITUDE HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:07pCASSAVA SCIENCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pARTURO : deep-learning property analytics to enhance Canopius risk selection
BU
03:07pLEGACY EDUCATION ALLIANCE, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call
BU
03:04pBARINGS : Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces August 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.1482 per Share
PR
03:02pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
03:02pCOMMERCE RESOURCES : Announces Flow-through Private Placement
PU
03:02pARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $23M Fannie Mae DUS® Green Rewards Loan in Pembroke Park, FL
PU
03:02pBRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY : Contact Center Receives Site Certification
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : Australian rare earths miner Northern Minerals courting Chinese investor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group