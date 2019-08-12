Log in
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eagle Bancorp, Inc. To Contact The Firm

08/12/2019 | 04:20pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN) of the September 23, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Eagle stock or options between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/EGBNThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Eagle securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  The case, Stein v. Eagle Bancorp, Inc., No. 1:19-cv-06873 was filed on July 24, 2019 and has been assigned to Judge Lorna G. Schofield.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Eagle’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (2) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Specifically, on July 17, 2019, Eagle disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing internal and government investigations of “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.”

On this news, Eagle’s stock price fell from $53.45 on July 17, 2019 to $39.15 on July 18, 2019—a $14.30 or a 26.75% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Eagle’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
