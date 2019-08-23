Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eagle Bancorp, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN) of the September 23, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Eagle stock or options between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/EGBNThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Eagle securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  The case, Stein v. Eagle Bancorp, Inc., No. 1:19-cv-06873 was filed on July 24, 2019 and has been assigned to Judge Lorna G. Schofield.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Eagle’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (2) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Specifically, on July 17, 2019, Eagle disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing internal and government investigations of “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.”

On this news, Eagle’s stock price fell from $53.45 on July 17, 2019 to $39.15 on July 18, 2019—a $14.30 or a 26.75% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Eagle’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aOBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES : chairman resigns due to health reasons
AQ
11:30aCARECENTRIX : commits to tackling inequality by joining G7 Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) coalition powered by the OECD
PR
11:30aPOPULAR, INC. : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Common Share
BU
11:28aINFINITY FINANCIAL : Interim Results
PU
11:26aDRAGON VICTORY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Announces Chairman and CEO Change
BU
11:24aCourt affirms alternative Keystone XL oil pipeline route through Nebraska
RE
11:24aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Textron Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:23aHYDRO : an important part of Alabama Power's diverse energy mix
PU
11:23aMOSKOVSKIY KREDITNYI BANK : CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW will hold a conference call on 1H2019 results under IFRS on August 27, 2019
PU
11:20aAMAZON COM : Trump presses U.S. companies to close China operations
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
2SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
4China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
5CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : CADENCE DESIGN : Huawei says U.S. curbs to cut smartphone unit's revenue by ove..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group