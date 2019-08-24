Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Valaris plc To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2019 | 11:11am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Valaris plc ("Valaris" or the "Company")(NYSE:VAL) of the October 21, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Valaris stock or options between April 11, 2019 and July 31, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/VAL. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Valaris securities between April 11, 2019 and July 31, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Zhang v. Valaris plc et al., No. 19-cv-07816 was filed on August 20, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris’s establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 31, 2019, Valaris issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2019 financial results. Upon its issuance, analysts at Seeking Alpha published an article on August 2, 2019, entitled "Valaris PLC - Off To A Bad Start", and noted that Valaris’ results "shock[ed] investors with massive cash usage [and] . . . surprisingly weak outlook for the ultradeepwater segment with further dayrate recovery likely delayed until at least the second half of next year." The Seeking Alpha Article further criticized the Company’s free cash flow for the quarter, which was "negative by a whopping $375 million causing the company’s remaining pro forma cash balance adjusted for roughly $741 million in payments related to the recent debt tender offer to decline to just $353 million."

Additionally, following the release of its second quarter financial results, Valaris was downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo saw "the company’s outlook having more inherent risk going forward."

On this news, Valaris's share price fell from $8.27 per share on July 31, 2019 to a closing price of $5.02 on August 2, 2019: a $3.25 or a 39.30% drop over two trading days.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Valaris's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pSINGAPORE AIRLINES : without Lee Kuan Yew Belt and Road Martin Jacques
AQ
12:24pMANILA JOCKEY CLUB : Bagatsing Festival year's highest-grossing racing event
AQ
12:01pHEALTHY RECIPE : Peach And Tomato Caprese Stack With A Honey Balsamic Drizzle
PU
11:31aQUANTZIG : 's Manufacturing Analytics Solutions Helped a Steel Manufacturer to Achieve a 4x Improvement in Operational Efficiency | Request a Free Proposal to Gain Exhaustive Insights
BU
11:11aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Valaris plc To Contact The Firm
GL
11:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of - Venator Materials PLC - VNTR
PR
10:51aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Realogy Holdings Corporation - RLGY
PR
10:46aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. - OMCL
PR
10:41aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of L Brands, Inc. - LB
PR
10:36aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. - KPTI
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
2Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
3China to raise import tariffs on U.S. scrap copper, aluminum from December 15
4APPLE : From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
5SAJID JAVID PREPARES GROUND FOR NO-DEAL EMERGENCY BUDGET: The Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group