Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Cardinal Health, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 11:27pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Cardinal Health, Inc. (“Cardinal Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CAH) of the September 30, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Cardinal Health stock or options between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CAHThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com 
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of all those who purchased Cardinal Health common stock between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  The case, Louisiana Sheriffs Pension & Relief Fund v. Cardinal Health, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-03347 was filed on August 1, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Edmund A. Sargus.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by misleading investors by stating that Cordis Corp. (“Cordis”), a manufacturer of medical devices that Cardinal purchased from Johnson & Johnson in March of 2015, would benefit from Cardinal's advanced inventory management and supply chain information technology solutions.  

On August 2, 2017, Cardinal reported weak earnings for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 and lowered its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2018 due in part to "higher-than-planned write-offs for excess inventory" at Cordis.  

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $77.33 per share on August 1, 2017 to $70.99 per share on August 2, 2017, a $6.34 or 8.20% drop.

Then, on May 3, 2018, Cardinal announced disappointing results for its third quarter fiscal year 2018 and cut its fiscal year 2018 earnings guidance.  The Company explained that the "biggest variable driving these results" was the "disappointing performance" of the Cordis business.  Contrary to the Company's prior statements that it had visibility into Cordis's inventory and that the Company properly reserved for obsolete inventory, the Company revealed that after launching a new global supply chain IT platform over the last quarter at Cordis, it discovered millions of dollars of unsellable and expired heart stents and catheters stationed overseas that had to be written off.  

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $64.65 per share on May 2, 2018 to $50.80 per share on May 3, 2018, a $13.85 or 21.42% drop. 

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Cardinal Health’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:11aCITIC : Announcement - Unaudited Financial Statements of CITIC Corporation Limited for the six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
12:06aFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results
PU
12:06aKANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : Nterim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
12:06aCHINA DAYE NON FERROUS METALS MINING : Very substantial acquisition and connected transaction capital contribution agreement and resumption of trading
PU
12:06aHUA MEDICINE : Business update - completion of patient enrollment for phase iii combination with metformin trial of dorzagliatin
PU
12:06aEMINENCE : Notice of special general meeting
PU
12:06aSuccessfully Hold China-Korea (Weihai) E-commerce Cooperation Conference 2019
BU
12:05aVietnam's Binh Son refinery to import Nigerian crude for the first time - sources
RE
12:05aGlobal High Temperature Cables Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Global Energy Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY INC. : WORKDAY : beats second-quarter estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast
2NZURI COPPER LTD : NZURI COPPER : Update on Permit Transfer Condition
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : SK Innovation intensifies LG Chem feud with EV battery patent lawsuit
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : adds 930 seats through Florida, caps additional fares ahead of Dorian..
5FRANKLY INC : FRANKLY : Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group