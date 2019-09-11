Log in
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Pluralsight, Inc.  To Contact The Firm

09/11/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Pluralsight, Inc.  ("Pluralsight" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:PS) of the October 15, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Pluralsight stock or options between August 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/PS. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Pluralsight common stock between August 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, City of Birmingham Firemen's and Policemen's Supplemental Pension System v. Pluralsight, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-07563 was filed on August 13, 2019.

The Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in May 2018, whereby it sold 23.8 million shares at a price of $15.00 per share. Less than a year later, Pluralsight completed a secondary public offering (“SPO”) on March 6, 2019, whereby it sold 15.6 million shares at a price of $29.25 per share, for gross proceeds of over $450 million.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections. In addition, the Company knew at the time of the SPO that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the Company’s sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, Defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.

On July 31, 2019, after market close, Pluralsight announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and that its billings growth rate had sharply deteriorated from over 40% to just 23% year-over-year. The Company blamed its declining growth in billings on sales execution challenges and other issues with its salesforce. Pluralsight also disclosed that its Chief Revenue Officer was resigning.

On this news, Pluralsight's share price fell from $30.69 per share on July 31, 2019 to a closing price of $18.56 on August 1, 2019: a $12.13 or a 39.52% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Pluralsight's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
