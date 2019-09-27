Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In NetApp, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:18am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in NetApp, Inc. (“NetApp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NTAP) of the October 15, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in NetApp stock or options between May 22, 2019 and August 1, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/NTAPThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all those who purchased NetApp securities between May 22, 2019 and August 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  The case, Smith v. NetApp, Inc., No. 19-cv-04801 was filed on August 14, 2019 and has been assigned to Judge Jon S. Tigar.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) that, as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 1, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported preliminary first quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.60, below the average estimate of $0.83, and net revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion, below the average estimate of $1.39 billion. Additionally, the Company lowered its 2020 outlook and expected net revenue to decline between 5% and 10% year-over-year.

On this news, the Company’s stock fell from $57.71 on August 1, 2019 to $46.04 on August 2, 2019— a $11.67 or 20.22% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding NetApp’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aCBDMD, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:49aBLUEBERRIES MEDICAL : Receives Approval for Commercial Production & Registration of Five Proprietary CBD Cultivars from the Colombian Institute of Agriculture
AQ
11:48aCHINA SUCCESS FINANCE : MAJOR TRANSACTION — PROVISION OF GUARANTEE
PU
11:48aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Incorporation of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Chang Beer UK Limited
PU
11:48aSURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Excercise of Options, Issue of Equity & TVR
PU
11:48aAMERICAN AIRLINES : The tale of two 30-year journeys in Miami
PU
11:48aRice Market - Procurement Intelligence Report, Rice Price, Rice Strategic Sourcing Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
BU
11:46aADVICENNE : Publishes its 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
BU
11:46aJACQUET METAL SERVICE SA : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
BU
11:45aVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 16 Sept to 20 Sept 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
4BEYOND MEAT INC : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
5ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips showcases commitment to improving respiratory care at ERS 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group