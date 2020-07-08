Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In The GEO Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:52pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in The GEO Group, Inc. ("GEO" or the "Company") (NYSE:GEO) of the September 8, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in GEO stock or options between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/GEO. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all those who purchased GEO securities between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The case, Hartel v. The GEO Group, Inc. et al., No. 20-cv-81063 was filed on July 7, 2020, and has been assigned to Judge Rodney Smith.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks;  (iii) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 17, 2020, The Intercept published an article entitled "GEO Group's Blundering Response to the Pandemic Helped Spread Coronavirus in Halfway Houses." The article reported details of a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the Grossman Center, a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas operated by GEO Group-which "was for weeks the hardest hit federal halfway house in the country" in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Citing interviews with residents of the Grossman Center, The Intercept characterized GEO Group's response as "blundering" and reported, "that the virus spread not in spite of the facility's efforts to contain it, but because of it." According to the article, the Grossman Center continued to keep its residents in overcrowded conditions without enforcing personal protective measures even as COVID-19 diagnoses at the facility increased.

On this news, GEO's share price fell from $13.20 per share on June 16, 2020 to a closing price of $12.17 on June 17, 2020: a $1.03 or a 7.80% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding GEO's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aKNOW THE NUMBERS : supply update
PU
12:16aBANK OF AMERICA : Rocky Mountain Institute Launches the Center for Climate-Aligned Finance
PU
12:16aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Carnival Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CCL
GL
12:16aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – HBB
GL
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:05aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Colony Capital, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CLNY
GL
12:04aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CTMX
GL
12:02aPHOENIX TREE : Danke Partners with SF.Freight, Huolala to Provide One-click Moving Service for China College Grads
PR
12:02aNEW INDEX : A Young Population Has Been Africa's Best Defense Against COVID-19 Deaths So Far, But Several Regions Are Dangerously Vulnerable
BU
12:01aCAPGEMINI PRESS RELEASE // WORLD WEALTH REPORT 2020 : North America surpasses Asia-Pacific in High Net Worth Individual wealth growth for first time in eight years while COVID-19 brings uncertainty
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia in talks to secure funding of over $230 million
2ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google shuts down cloud project, says no plan to offer cloud services in China
3Airbus first-half deliveries hit 16-year low despite June bounce
4Asian stocks set to rise as focus swings to recovery prospects
5BAIDU, INC. : China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group