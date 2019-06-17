Log in
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINES for INVVY, JMIA, MOMO and AAC:  Hagens Berman Reminds INVVY, JMIA, MOMO and AAC Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

06/17/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in INVVY, JMIA, MOMO and AAC that class action lawsuits have commenced in these publicly-traded companies.  Investors who have suffered significant losses and are interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to move the Court.  Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided below.

Indivior PLC (OTC BB: INVVY)
CLASS PERIOD: March 10, 2015 - April 9, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 24, 2019
DATE FILED: April 23, 2019
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/INVVY

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Indivior PLC (OTC BB: INVVY) to the June 24, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Van Dorp v. Indivior PLC et al., No. 2:19-cv-10792, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; and, (3) as a result of Defendants’ misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges.

Contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing INVVY@hbsslaw.com.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)
CLASS PERIOD: April 12, 2019 - May 9, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 15, 2019
DATE FILED: May 14, 2019
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/JMIA

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) to the July 15, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class actions, Strugala v. Jumia Technologies AG et al., No. 1:19-cv-04952 and Zhi v. Jumia Technologies AG et al., No. 1:19-cv-04952, both filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

According to the first-filed complaint, Defendants materially overstated Jumia’s active customers, active merchants, the Company’s sales, and failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions.

Contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing JMIA@hbsslaw.com.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)
CLASS PERIOD: April 21, 2015 - April 29, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 15, 2019
DATE FILED: May 15, 2019
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/MOMO

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) to the July 15, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Marchand v. Momo Inc. et al., No. 1:19-cv-04433, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors about the adequacy of Momo’s procedures and controls for financial reporting and concealed that Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with Chinese regulations.  Following reports of illicit financial reporting practices at the Company and that Chinese regulators had ordered the removal of the Tantan app from certain app stores, Momo share prices sharply declined.

Contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing MOMO@hbsslaw.com.

AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AAC)
CLASS PERIOD: March 8, 2017 - April 15, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 15, 2019
DATE FILED: May 16, 2019
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/AAC

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AAC) to the July 15, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Caudle v. AAC Holdings, Inc. et al., No. 3:19-cv-00407, filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors in part by concealing (1) AAC’s internal controls over financial reporting were inadequate, and (2) AAC misstated historical financial and operating reports.

Contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing AAC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities and 80 attorneys representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for institutional and individual investors.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

© GlobeNewswire 2019
