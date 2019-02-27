LEADING Cleaning and Maintenance Company Fantastic Services Has Acquired London-Based My Plumber Ltd in a Landmark Deal

Fantastic Services co-founder Rune Sovndahl says he’s got rival outfit
Pimlico Plumbers – London's largest independent plumbing company – in
his sights as he targets plumbing sales worth £40 million a year.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005362/en/
Photo: courtesy of Fantastic Services
Mr Sovndahl says: “Demand for good, reliable plumbers has never been
higher.
“We’re delighted to add My Plumber to our growing portfolio – and to be
able to offer our customers plumbing services for the very first time.
“In My Plumber, we have purchased the best-rated plumbing company in
London.
“And we want to build on that existing feel-good factor when it comes to
customer satisfaction, using our Fantastic Services systems to offer an
excellent, professional experience at a good price.
“We also believe we can eclipse the other main players in the London
plumbing market, such as Pimlico Plumbers in the future – one of our
main market rivals. For me, it’s time London truly got fantastic
plumbing.”
The financial details of the purchase have not been disclosed.
Fantastic Services, which processed customer orders worth £32.5m last
year, already specialises in cleaning, gardening, landscaping, waste
removal, pest control alongside handyman services.
All existing My Plumber staff – comprising an experienced team of Gas
Safe accredited technicians, electricians and handymen, plus an
administration and estimating team – will be retained.
My Plumber, established in 2005, has expertise in general plumbing
repairs and installations, as well as heating and gas services including
the installation of boilers and central heating systems.
It also operates electrical services, under the My Electrician name, as
well as a handyman operation called My Handyman.
My Plumber offers a bespoke design and install service for bathrooms,
kitchens and wetroom refurbishments.
Mr Sovndahl adds: "We are intent on building a customer-focused position
in the plumbing and heating services market that will seriously
challenge the established players such as British Gas and Dyno".
According to figures from IBISWorld, the UK plumbing and heating sector
has a market worth of £17.2billion, with a 4.3% annual growth over the
past five years.
My Plumber consistently achieves high ratings on the public feedback
website Checkatrade (9.7) and has won several customer service awards.
Angie Lyons-Redman, the owner of My Plumber, says: “I am delighted to be
in a position to sell My Plumber to Fantastic Services, a company that
shares my passion for customer services. I believe that the staff and
customers will benefit massively from the investment that Fantastic
Services can provide and I look forward to seeing the next chapter for
the business.”
The purchase of My Plumber marks another period of expansion for
Fantastic Services, as it expects to process customer orders worth £40m
in 2019.
Formed in 2009, Fantastic Services already has in excess of 300
successful franchising partners, providing more than 25 different
professional services throughout the UK.
Customers can book any Fantastic service through their mobile device,
24/7, using the GoFantastic app which is available for iOS and Android.
Fantastic Services currently connects more than 15,000 UK clients with
2,000 professionals every month.
By the end of the year, it expects its customer base over the year to
have risen by nearly 200,000 as new ventures in 10 areas, including
Manchester, Chester, Birmingham, Sheffield, and the South West, become
established.
Monthly active users of the GoFantastic app in the UK grew by 45.5
percent between August 2017 and August 2018.
Over the same period, bookings via the GoFantastic app grew by 85 per
cent, and in-app revenue grew by 76.6 per cent.
For more information visit: https://joinfantastic.com/blog/fantastic-services-acquired-london-based-plumber-ltd-landmark-deal/
About Fantastic Services (https://www.fantasticservices.com/):
Fantastic Services is one of the leading services providers in
London, the North West and the South East. With 25+ services in their
portfolio, they are easily the "one-stop shop" for all home, garden, and
office needs. Currently, about 300 franchise partners and nearly 2,000
technicians operate under the brand name in the UK alone. Over 300
branded vehicles cross the streets of London.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005362/en/