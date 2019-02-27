LEADING Cleaning and Maintenance Company Fantastic Services Has Acquired London-Based My Plumber Ltd in a Landmark Deal

Fantastic Services has acquired My Plumber to offer plumbing and heating services to its customers for the very first time.

Fantastic Services co-founder Rune Sovndahl says he’s got rival outfit Pimlico Plumbers – London's largest independent plumbing company – in his sights as he targets plumbing sales worth £40 million a year.

Mr Sovndahl says: “Demand for good, reliable plumbers has never been higher.

“We’re delighted to add My Plumber to our growing portfolio – and to be able to offer our customers plumbing services for the very first time.

“In My Plumber, we have purchased the best-rated plumbing company in London.

“And we want to build on that existing feel-good factor when it comes to customer satisfaction, using our Fantastic Services systems to offer an excellent, professional experience at a good price.

“We also believe we can eclipse the other main players in the London plumbing market, such as Pimlico Plumbers in the future – one of our main market rivals. For me, it’s time London truly got fantastic plumbing.”

The financial details of the purchase have not been disclosed.

Fantastic Services, which processed customer orders worth £32.5m last year, already specialises in cleaning, gardening, landscaping, waste removal, pest control alongside handyman services.

All existing My Plumber staff – comprising an experienced team of Gas Safe accredited technicians, electricians and handymen, plus an administration and estimating team – will be retained.

My Plumber, established in 2005, has expertise in general plumbing repairs and installations, as well as heating and gas services including the installation of boilers and central heating systems.

It also operates electrical services, under the My Electrician name, as well as a handyman operation called My Handyman.

My Plumber offers a bespoke design and install service for bathrooms, kitchens and wetroom refurbishments.

Mr Sovndahl adds: "We are intent on building a customer-focused position in the plumbing and heating services market that will seriously challenge the established players such as British Gas and Dyno".

According to figures from IBISWorld, the UK plumbing and heating sector has a market worth of £17.2billion, with a 4.3% annual growth over the past five years.

My Plumber consistently achieves high ratings on the public feedback website Checkatrade (9.7) and has won several customer service awards.

Angie Lyons-Redman, the owner of My Plumber, says: “I am delighted to be in a position to sell My Plumber to Fantastic Services, a company that shares my passion for customer services. I believe that the staff and customers will benefit massively from the investment that Fantastic Services can provide and I look forward to seeing the next chapter for the business.”

The purchase of My Plumber marks another period of expansion for Fantastic Services, as it expects to process customer orders worth £40m in 2019.

Formed in 2009, Fantastic Services already has in excess of 300 successful franchising partners, providing more than 25 different professional services throughout the UK.

Customers can book any Fantastic service through their mobile device, 24/7, using the GoFantastic app which is available for iOS and Android.

Fantastic Services currently connects more than 15,000 UK clients with 2,000 professionals every month.

By the end of the year, it expects its customer base over the year to have risen by nearly 200,000 as new ventures in 10 areas, including Manchester, Chester, Birmingham, Sheffield, and the South West, become established.

Monthly active users of the GoFantastic app in the UK grew by 45.5 percent between August 2017 and August 2018.

Over the same period, bookings via the GoFantastic app grew by 85 per cent, and in-app revenue grew by 76.6 per cent.

