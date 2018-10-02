LEAP Announces Partnership with the New Jersey Reentry Corporation

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP Legal Software, the leading cloud-based legal software technology provider, announces the restoration of 430 driver licenses to date resulting from their partnership with the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, which provides services to court-involved individuals to ultimately establish self-sufficiency and reduce incarceration recidivism rates.

The LEAP features that have benefited the NJRC include case management, matter notifications, accessibility (cloud-based mobility) and integration with Microsoft Office. New Jersey Reentry Corporation Chairman Governor Jim McGreevey explained: "LEAP has been an extraordinary instrument in streamlining our files, driving practical efficiencies, and permitting our team to address the timely legal needs of our clients readily. LEAP has been, in a word, transformative. The New Jersey Reentry Corporation has been blessed with a tremendously positive and responsive partnership with LEAP that has maximized our effectiveness. We wholeheartedly endorse LEAP."

Further, LEAP CEO, Chris Stock explained the value system aligning NJRC and LEAP: "Our purpose is to help small law firms because they help people. The NJRC is at the forefront of helping people. Given there are lots of attorneys from small law firms donating their time to help the NJRC, we are pleased to be able to provide the program the best available tools to carry out their valuable work. Since implementing LEAP Legal Software in 2017, NJRC has been able to improve their legal operations and successfully restore over 430 driver licenses to date. LEAP has not only been an integral system in organizing their files and data but has also automated many of the necessary court documents to make the restoration possible. LEAP provides NJRC staff with a comprehensive library of legal forms, and these documents, such as motions, are automatically populated, increasing the efficiency and overall productivity of their processes."

To learn more about how LEAP is improving legal practice, please visit www.leap.us.

About New Jersey Reentry Corporation

The NJRC is a professional job and training procurement agency with a sensitivity to the unique needs that returning citizens have in finding and retaining quality employment in New Jersey. The NJRC is evidence based, efficient, collaborative, apolitical, client focused, data driven. The NJRC was developed subsequent to the successful implementation of a pilot reentry model in Hudson County/Jersey City in 2014 with the support of Governor Christie's administration. The Hudson County/Jersey City reentry model was initiated through a series of strategic partnerships between the Hudson County Department of Corrections (HCDOC), the New Jersey Department of Family Services (DFS), and local non-profit providers. Also included are the Jersey City Employment and Training Program (JCETP) and Integrity House, a substance abuse treatment provider, both agencies with decades of experience of experience serving court-involved individuals.

About LEAP

As a legal case and practice management system, LEAP improves New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts law firms' efficiency, productivity and profitability. Law firms globally have relied on LEAP's case management system since 1992 for innovative legal software to manage and store all their client and matter related information in one electronic file. For more information please visit www.leap.us.

LEAP New Jersey Reentry Corporation Allison Daly Maro Twal Vice President, Marketing Media Specialist Allison.Daly@leap.us mtwal@njreentry.org (201) 273-0181



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leap-announces-partnership-with-the-new-jersey-reentry-corporation-300722961.html

SOURCE LEAP Legal Software