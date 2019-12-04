Log in
LED Medical Diagnostics : News Releases Apteryx Inc. Awarded a Five-Year Contract With the United States Defense Logistics Agency

12/04/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Vancouver, BC - December 4, 2019 - Apteryx Imaging Inc. ('Apteryx' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Apteryx Inc., has been awarded a maximum $20,900,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hospital equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog. The five-year contract, # SPE2DH-20-D-0025, is effective through 11/26/2024. The contract award provides Apteryx the ability to serve as a preferred supplier of dental imaging products, software and services to the United States Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corp.

'This award builds upon our existing customer relationships within the Department of Defense,' stated Lamar Roberts, president of Apteryx. 'We are excited to grow our military and government partnerships through this latest contract.'

The Defense Logistics Agency serves as the United States' combat logistics support agency, managing the global supply chain for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, 10 combatant commands and other federal agencies, in addition to partner and allied nations.

To learn more about dental imaging technologies from Apteryx, please visit www.apteryx.com or call 877-278-3799.

About Apteryx Imaging Inc.

Apteryx Imaging has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging software and device technologies for over 20 years. Our proprietary technologies include XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions, the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, Apteryx Imaging is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSXV under the symbol XRAY, the OTCQB under the symbol APTEF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol XRAY.

Disclaimer

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 22:34:04 UTC
