LEGACYTEXAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

06/17/2019 | 10:40am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LTXB)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to June 17, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (“LegacyTexas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: LTXB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (“Prosperity”) (NYSE: PB), in a transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of LegacyTexas will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 in cash for each LegacyTexas share.

If you own common stock of LegacyTexas and purchased any shares before June 17, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.    

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
