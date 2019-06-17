LEGACYTEXAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (“LegacyTexas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: LTXB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (“Prosperity”) (NYSE: PB), in a transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of LegacyTexas will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 in cash for each LegacyTexas share.

If you own common stock of LegacyTexas and purchased any shares before June 17, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

