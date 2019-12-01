Log in
LEGO Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Best LEGO Star Wars, Friends, Dimensions & Boost Building Kit Deals Compared by Saver Trends

12/01/2019

Check out our list of the top LEGO Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save on LEGO building kits, play sets, minifigures and video games

Find an updated list of Cyber Monday LEGO deals, featuring savings on LEGO Friends, Star Wars and Harry Potter themed toy sets, LEGO Boost building kits and LEGO Dimensions video games. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Saver Trends.

Best LEGO deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The iconic toy brand LEGO is loved by fans of every generation. Building sets based on popular franchises, such as Harry Potter and Star Wars, are especially popular even among adults. The toy company also continues to innovate on more than simple plastic blocks with products such as the LEGO BOOST line, which allows people to build models with motors and sensors that operate following simple coding instructions. Video games such as LEGO Dimensions bring the fun of playing LEGO into digital format, which is available on different gaming consoles.

Are there still Cyber Monday sales this year? Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday enables shoppers to take advantage of more impressive online deals, particularly on computers and electronics items.

Over 80% of the revenue generated during Cyber Monday 2018 was from purchases made at Amazon and Walmart.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
