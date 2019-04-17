LEGO® Education and FIRST® Inspire STEAM Learning with New Architecture-Themed LEGO sets for 2019-2020 FIRST® LEGO® League Season

Today at the FIRST® Championship, LEGO®
Education and FIRST
unveiled two new, exclusive LEGO sets created specifically for the
2019-2020 FIRST® LEGO® League Jr. and FIRST® LEGO® League
season. LEGO Education also announced today that its newly released LEGO
Education SPIKE™ Prime with the new SPIKE™ Prime Competition Expansion
Set can be used along with LEGO® MINDSTORMS® Education EV3
in FIRST LEGO League. LEGO Education SPIKE
Prime and the SPIKE Prime Expansion Set can be pre-ordered
today in the U.S. and will be available around the world in August
2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005754/en/
FIRST® LEGO® League CITY SHAPER Challenge Set (Photo: Business Wire)
FIRST, an international youth not-for-profit, and LEGO teamed up
in 1998 to create FIRST LEGO League and FIRST LEGO League
Jr. with the goal to give students around the world from 6 to 16 years
old* a team-oriented in-school and afterschool activity to build
confidence and friendly-competition spirit while also learning STEAM
skills. Through its partnership with FIRST, LEGO Education is not
only committed to helping every student build STEAM skills but
also to build confidence through hands-on learning and team
collaboration.
“If you meet students where they are, challenge them appropriately,
allow them meaningful failures, they will ultimately succeed, and this
builds their confidence and desire to learn more, try more and stretch
themselves and their learning,” said Esben Stærk Jørgensen, president of
LEGO Education. “We believe all students can gain confidence in STEAM
through hands-on learning. We are excited for all FIRST LEGO
League and FIRST LEGO League Jr. participants to build their
confidence in learning while competing with our newest
architecture-themed sets and now with the addition of our intuitive and
adaptive LEGO Education SPIKE™ Prime.”
The new sets and programs for the 2019-2020 FIRST LEGO League
season are based on the theme of architecture and are titled BOOMTOWN
BUILD℠” and CITY SHAPER℠. The 2019-2020 FIRST LEGO
League Jr. BOOMTOWN BUILD Inspire set will reach more than 130,000
children, ages 6 to 10* from 41 countries and the 2019-2020 FIRST
LEGO League CITY SHAPER Challenge set, which includes a new competition
mat, will reach more than 320,000 children, ages 9 to 16*, from nearly
90 countries. Students are tasked with completing a challenge designed
in partnership with architects and engineers and use a variety of LEGO
Education products, including LEGO Education WeDo
2.0, LEGO
MINDSTORMS Education EV3 and the newly announced LEGO
Education SPIKE Prime and SPIKE Prime Expansion set.
“FIRST LEGO League Jr. and FIRST LEGO League allow
students to engage in the same real-world challenges that scientists and
engineers face today,” said Donald E. Bossi, president of FIRST.
“This coming season we’re thrilled for teams to explore city life
through the architecture theme and create new, innovative solutions to
improve our communities for the future. At the same time, hundreds of
thousands of young students will be building problem-solving, teamwork,
and communication skills that are critical to their own future success.”
To learn more about FIRST LEGO League Jr. and FIRST LEGO
League, visit www.firstinspires.org.
(*ages vary by country)
About FIRST
Accomplished inventor Dean
Kamen founded FIRST® (For
Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) in 1989 to
inspire an appreciation of science and technology in young people. Based
in Manchester, N.H., FIRST designs accessible,
innovative programs to build self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills
while motivating young people to pursue opportunities in science,
technology, and engineering. With support from over 200 of the Fortune
500 companies and more than $80 million in college scholarships, the
not-for-profit organization hosts the FIRST® Robotics
Competition for students in Grades 9-12; FIRST® Tech
Challenge for Grades 7-12; FIRST®LEGO® League for
Grades 4-8; and FIRST® LEGO® League
Jr. for Grades K-4. Gracious
Professionalism® is a way of doing things that encourages
high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects
individuals and the community. To learn more about FIRST, go
to www.firstinspires.org.
About LEGO Education
LEGO®
Education offers hands-on, playful STEAM learning experiences based
on the LEGO® system of bricks, hardware, software and content
for students and their teachers in early learning, primary, and
secondary education as well as through after-school programs and
competitions. These solutions create an environment for active,
collaborative learning where students build skills for their future, a
lifelong love for learning and confidence in their ability to learn and
solve problems, setting them up for lifelong success.
LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Minifigure and the SPIKE logo are trademarks
and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2019 The LEGO Group. All rights
reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005754/en/