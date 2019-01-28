Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEO Pharma : Further Boosts Focus on Translational Medicine with the Appointment of Thomas Hultsch, M.D., Ph.D., as Head of Translational Medicine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 04:01am EST

LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced that Thomas Hultsch has been appointed as Head of Translational Medicine as of 28 January, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005038/en/

Thomas Hultsch’s primary task will be to build LEO Pharma’s foothold in Translational Medicine across the US and Europe and lead the establishment of a new Translational Medicine group in Boston.

The appointment of Thomas Hultsch underpins LEO Pharma’s objective to take the global lead in translational dermatology and immunology, among other by strengthening the way the company uses novel technologies in building a precision medicine platform, and by translating scientific and patient insights to further build the company’s disease understanding. Earlier this month, LEO Pharma also announced the appointment of Adam B. Raff, M.D., Ph.D., as Director and Medical Advisor in Translational Medicine.

“At LEO Pharma, we work relentlessly to help patients with skin diseases. We are driven by our desire to offer new, innovative medicines better and faster than anyone else, and our aspiration is to help 125 million patients by 2025. The addition of the new unit in Boston will boost our position in Translational Medicine and help us achieve exactly that. It will strengthen LEO Pharma as a science driven organization by increasing our level of science and dermatology knowledge and thus enable us to explore cutting edge technologies in patients more rapidly,” said Kim Kjoeller, Executive Vice President for Global Research and Development at LEO Pharma.

“Thomas Hultsch comes to LEO Pharma with an extensive network within immune dermatology in the US and Europe as well as an impressive track record of initiating successful scientific collaborations. With his appointment as Head of LEO Pharma’s new Translational Medicine Unit in Boston, we are ready to take translational medicine at LEO Pharma to the next level in terms of being a science driven and patient focused company,” said Per Sproegel, Vice President, Medical Science at LEO Pharma.

For the full press release, please see the attached document.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:32aLONDON, UK, JANUARY 28 2019 : Impellam elevates Simon Blockley to CEO of workforce solutions provider Guidant Global to further drive strategic growth
AQ
04:31aDana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
GL
04:29aKONAMI : Amusement to Attend the Japan Amusement Expo 2019 Also Hosting Finals of Official Esports Tournament, the KONAMI Arcade Championship!
PU
04:29aRPC : Form 8.3 - RPC Plc
PU
04:29aMERCK : Elects Board Members
DJ
04:28aMEIKLES : Shares in Zimbabwe's Meikles being put on auction
AQ
04:25aVEONEER : 's JV Zenuity Gets Approval for Hands-off Self-driving Tests on Public Roads in Sweden
PR
04:25aExploration of the Fossilik Intrusion Keel Structure for High Tenor Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Sulphide Mineralization
NE
04:23aPEPTONIC MEDICAL : Customer survey confirms strong symptom relief among VagiVital® users
AQ
04:21aBANK MANDIRI PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesia's Bank Mandiri 2018 net profit up 21 percent - CEO
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
2VALE : VALE : Over 300 remain missing, 40 killed after dam collapses in Brazil
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 4 2019
4CRRC CORP LTD : Alstom, Siemens confirm new merger concessions in rail antitrust tussle
5Oil falls on increased U.S. rig count, China industrial slowdown

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.