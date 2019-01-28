LEO Pharma : Further Boosts Focus on Translational Medicine with the Appointment of Thomas Hultsch, M.D., Ph.D., as Head of Translational Medicine

LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced that
Thomas Hultsch has been appointed as Head of Translational Medicine as
of 28 January, 2019.
Thomas Hultsch’s primary task will be to build LEO Pharma’s foothold in
Translational Medicine across the US and Europe and lead the
establishment of a new Translational Medicine group in Boston.
The appointment of Thomas Hultsch underpins LEO Pharma’s objective to
take the global lead in translational dermatology and immunology, among
other by strengthening the way the company uses novel technologies in
building a precision medicine platform, and by translating scientific
and patient insights to further build the company’s disease
understanding. Earlier this month, LEO Pharma also announced the
appointment of Adam B. Raff, M.D., Ph.D., as Director and Medical
Advisor in Translational Medicine.
“At LEO Pharma, we work relentlessly to help patients with skin
diseases. We are driven by our desire to offer new, innovative medicines
better and faster than anyone else, and our aspiration is to help 125
million patients by 2025. The addition of the new unit in Boston will
boost our position in Translational Medicine and help us achieve exactly
that. It will strengthen LEO Pharma as a science driven organization by
increasing our level of science and dermatology knowledge and thus
enable us to explore cutting edge technologies in patients more rapidly,”
said Kim Kjoeller, Executive Vice President for Global Research and
Development at LEO Pharma.
“Thomas Hultsch comes to LEO Pharma with an extensive network within
immune dermatology in the US and Europe as well as an impressive track
record of initiating successful scientific collaborations. With his
appointment as Head of LEO Pharma’s new Translational Medicine Unit in
Boston, we are ready to take translational medicine at LEO Pharma to the
next level in terms of being a science driven and patient focused
company,” said Per Sproegel, Vice President, Medical Science at LEO
Pharma.
