LEO Pharma : Scientists Win Innovator of the Year 2019 Award from Innovation Fund Denmark

LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced that
two of the company’s scientists have been awarded Innovation Fund
Denmark’s Innovator of the Year Award 2019.
Focus for the Innovator of the Year Award 2019 is on ‘excellent and
groundbreaking research which creates value for Denmark’ - based on the
following assessments:
• The value the candidates have created for patients as well as business
• The candidates' ability to translate excellent research knowledge into
tangible solutions
Marianne Lind, Ph.d., Senior Scientist and Karsten Petersson, Ph.d.,
Director, both at LEO Pharma, received the Award for the development of
Enstilar®, LEO Pharma's foam spray for the treatment of
plaque psoriasis.
Enstilar® was approved by the Danish Medicines Agency and
launched in Denmark in 2016, and more than one million patients use the
product today.
The Innovator of the Year Award 2019 was presented by Minister of
Education and Research Tommy Ahlers at a ceremony in Copenhagen,
together with the Innovation Fund's vice-chairman, Anja Boisen. In
addition to the Award, the winners receive DKK 100,000 each.
In his speech to the Awards winners Danish Minister of Education and
Research Tommy Ahlers said, among other:
“The projects you have created are innovative and exciting. Your
projects build upon world class research, and we need that. Your
achievements make a difference to our society. You are an inspiration to
others – use it to be role models for the next generation of
researchers. Congratulations on your ability and willingness tocreate
something new – and congratulations on the Awards.”
