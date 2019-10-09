Log in
LEO Pharma to Highlight Data at 28th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology (EADV)

10/09/2019 | 02:02am EDT

Data will communicate new and updated findings, including in the treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and chronic hand eczema

LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced that data from company-sponsored, health economic outcome and investigator-initiated studies will be presented at the 28th annual Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology (EADV), Oct. 9-13, in Madrid, Spain. The scope of research continues to evaluate the company’s approved and investigational therapies toward the company’s mission to help people achieve healthy skin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008006017/en/

“Data that LEO Pharma will present at EADV show how we continue to pioneer medical dermatology with the goal to constantly improve what is possible for patients,” said Kim Kjoeller, Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development, LEO Pharma. “We believe significant unmet needs remain for people affected by psoriasis and eczema – both common and debilitating skin diseases with profound effects on the quality of life of people around the world.”

Abstracts are accessible via computers in the EADV Congress e-Poster Hall during congress hours.


© Business Wire 2019
