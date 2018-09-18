LEO Science & Tech Hub : Partners with Epicore Biosystems to Explore Wearable Skin Sensors to Improve Dermatologic Treatment Regimens

LEO
Science & Tech Hub, the Boston-based R&D innovation unit of LEO
Pharma, has announced a new partnership with Epicore
Biosystems focused on exploring the use of a non-invasive, wearable
sweat sensor to measure prognostic biomarkers in real time, monitor
patient response and inform treatment decisions. The initial project
will include a proof of concept study in collaboration with engineers
and dermatologists at Northwestern University’s Center
for Bio-Integrated Electronics and Feinberg
School of Medicine’s Department of Dermatology to establish baseline
measurements and milestones to validate the clinical relevance of the
approach for patients with atopic dermatitis (eczema).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005210/en/
Photo Credit: Epicore Biosystems and Rogers' Group, Center for Bio-Integrated Electronics, Northwester University (Photo: Business Wire).
“A central goal of precision medicine is to predict early on if a given
treatment will work for the individual patient. As atopic dermatitis
(eczema) is a diverse skin disease, not all patients will benefit
equally from a given treatment,” says Michael Sierra, VP of the LEO
Science & Tech Hub. “The possibility of enabling healthcare
professionals to characterize skin hydration and disease-specific
biomarker responses in real-time and in turn, helping them provide
personalized treatment regimens for patients, is an extremely powerful
concept. We believe that wearable technologies will have a major impact
on the future of healthcare and LEO is fortunate for the opportunity to
contribute our expertise in skin research and drug development to this
project.”
“The possibilities for driving targeted therapies based on high
throughput and low-cost analysis of biomarkers in sweat are limitless,”
said Roozbeh Ghaffari, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Epicore Biosystems.
“We’re excited about our partnership with LEO Science and Tech Hub, and
see it leading to new classes of wearable metabolic sensors that enable
remote tracking of skin disease biomarkers and help accelerate
interventions once patients leave the hospital.”
“Sweat is a largely unexplored body fluid when it comes to disease
biomarkers. I am excited about this project as it pushes the boundaries
of both our technological knowhow and our biological understanding. Our
vision, which is to develop an ‘at-home-patch’ test, will give patients
the ability, early on, to determine if they benefit from a particular
antibody treatment or need to try an alternative,” says Troels
Marstrand, Chief Data Scientist LEO Science and Tech Hub.
The LEO Science & Tech Hub is recognized for its unique collaborative
approach of seeking cutting-edge technology for dermatological
applications. Since its launch, the Hub has successfully formed multiple
collaborations to explore minimally invasive biomarker technologies,
drug delivery devices, advanced imaging systems and remote monitoring
methods with leading research institutes and biotechnology companies
including MIT,
The
Karp Lab, Novopyxis,
Elektrofi
and The
Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.
About Epicore Biosystems
Epicore Biosystems is a spinout company from Prof. John Rogers’
Laboratory at Northwestern University’s Center for Bio-Integrated
Electronics. Epicore Biosystems has developed skin-like wearable fluidic
sensors that are capable of non-invasively measuring metabolic and
digital biomarkers in real-time. The company has established
partnerships with Fortune 100 companies, the Department of Defense, and
leading research hospitals to drive personalized care with their
wearable fluidic products. For more information please visit www.epicorebiosystems.com
or email info@epicorebiosystems.com.
About Northwestern University’s Center for Bio-Integrated Electronics
The Center for Bio-Integrated Electronics (CBIE) was established in 2016
by Prof. John Rogers as part of the Simpson Querrey Institute for
BioNanotechnology. The CBIE supports fundamental, applied and
translational biomedical research to develop soft, biocompatible forms
of bioelectronics with unique functionality that could fundamentally
transform health care. For more information please visit http://bioelectronics.northwestern.edu
or email cbie@northwestern.edu.
About LEO Science & Tech Hub
The LEO Science & Tech Hub is an R&D innovation unit of LEO Pharma
dedicated to identifying, developing, and funding innovative solutions
that improve the lives of people with skin diseases. It was founded in
2016 as a catalyst to transform early-stage innovations into solutions
for improving the lives of people with skin diseases. We collaborate,
explore cutting-edge ideas and make investments. We are an agile group
of scientific experts with an entrepreneurial mindset and a vision of
how to give patients control over disease by predicting, diagnosing, and
monitoring conditions. The LEO Science & Tech Hub is based in Cambridge,
Mass. For more information, please visit www.leo-scitech.com,
or connect with us at engage@leo-scitech.com,
on Twitter @LEOscitech
or LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/leo-science-&-tech-hub/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005210/en/