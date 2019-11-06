LEON : Brings Naturally Fast Food to Its Third Washington, DC-Area Location

The Renowned UK Brand, Led by Co-founder/CEO John Vincent, Continues the Reinvention of Fast Food

LEON, the pioneer of Naturally Fast Food, today announced it is expanding its U.S. operations with the opening of its third Washington, D.C.-area location this Friday, November 8. Renowned in the U.K. with 71 locations in 7 countries, this opening marks the next step in the growth of LEON’s presence in the U.S. market, where CEO John Vincent is reinventing fast food on its home turf.

Vincent, an expert in building measurable sustainability practices into the day-to-day operations of restaurant brands, created LEON to exemplify a definition of true sustainability that most restaurant chains don’t acknowledge or even approach. From sourcing and supply chain to the nourishment of the human consumer, to the accounting processes and the associated natural capital that should be factored into the profitability metrics for a restaurant brand, LEON’s definition of sustainability encompasses everything about the entire restaurant experience. And it all starts with taste.

“LEON is fast food as it should be,” said Vincent. “On any given day about one third of Americans consume fast food - there is a level of responsibility in that reality that has not been met by the industry to engage sustainable practices that touch every aspect of the business. Our mission is to make it easier for everyone to eat and live well, all while recognizing our enormous responsibility to give back to the planet more than we take from it.”

I Street Location Opening Celebration

In celebration of the new location LEON is hosting a Donation Day tomorrow, November 7, one day ahead of opening day. From 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m to 2 p.m. tomorrow, guests who join LEON Lovers Club receive a free breakfast or lunch item with their $2 or $4 donation to Martha’s Table, a local nonprofit organization supporting strong families and communities. During its last donation day, LEON was able to raise $2,500 for Martha’s Table in only 4.5 hours. LEON’s newest restaurant is located at 1350 I Street NW.

“We have enjoyed a warm reception here in D.C. since our first restaurant opened in September of last year,” said Glenn Edwards, President of LEON USA. “We chose the Washington, D.C., area as our U.S. home for a number of reasons including the sense of community that we felt here. Our guests tell us that LEON is becoming a feature of their daily life, and we’re proud to have earned that place in the hearts of the D.C. customer.”

LEON’s commitment to sustainability is evident through its use of renewable energy in all restaurant locations. Restaurants in the U.K. utilize solar energy, while all U.S. locations are powered by turbine/wind energy. All LEON restaurants have LED lighting and provide guests with paper straws, packaging and coffee cups that are completely biodegradable. The I Street location also has reclaimed wood floors and seating made from recycled car tires.

About LEON Restaurants

LEON was founded in 2004 with the mission to ‘make it easier for everyone to eat and live well.’ The company has 71 locations in the U.K., U.S., Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Gran Canaria and Ireland. LEON is led by co-founder and CEO John Vincent and is backed by two principal investors including Brazil-based GP Investments, a leading global private equity fund, and London-based, Active Private Equity. In 2017, GP Investments’ subsidiary, Spice Private Equity invested in LEON to fund its growth in Europe and the US. LEON has been an award-winning brand from the start, earning recognition as Best Newcomer in 2005 and a steady stream of accolades since, including Best Quick Service Restaurant. LEON was named Raymond Blanc Sustainability Hero in 2017 and is the recipient of the People Award for Employee Engagement, the Responsible Capitalism Award, and was given the award for Best Company in addition to its other credits. LEON also offers exclusive benefits to their LEON Lovers Club members.

More information about LEON Restaurants can be found by visiting https://leon.co.

