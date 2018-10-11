LERETA Selects Eric Christensen as Chief Strategy Officer

LERETA, LLC, the leading national provider of real estate tax and flood
services for mortgage servicers, has tapped Eric Christensen as the
chief strategy officer for the company. Christensen is responsible for
product development, corporate strategy, marketing and M&A transactions.
Christensen, who most recently was the founder and managing director of
Credit Data Solutions, has spent his career developing knowledge around
financial software, predictive modeling and analytics, credit risk
technology and decisioning software. His expertise extends in fraud
management, competitive strategy, business planning, sales and marketing
as well as risk management and regulatory relations.
“Eric’s deep and varied experience in the financial industry makes him
perfect to help usher LERETA into a new era where technology and people
help provide the best level of service to our customers,” said John
Walsh, CEO of LERETA. “We welcome his knowledge and passion for bringing
positive change to the industry.”
Before Credit Data Solutions, Christensen had different executive
positions at several financial services companies, including
Interthinx/Strategic Analytics, FICO, Fannie Mae, E*Trade and
LoanPerformance/CoreLogic. In addition to his success, Christensen has a
Certified Mortgage Bankers (CMB ®) designation through the MBA.
About LERETA
Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries
the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and
flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to
giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax
and flood solutions. LERETA’s services are designed to increase
efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities and improve processes for
mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA’s dedicated teams of real
estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA’s experienced
management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and
technology.
