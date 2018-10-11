LERETA Selects Eric Christensen as Chief Strategy Officer

Mortgage industry veteran brings more than 25 years of experience to company

LERETA, LLC, the leading national provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers, has tapped Eric Christensen as the chief strategy officer for the company. Christensen is responsible for product development, corporate strategy, marketing and M&A transactions.

Christensen, who most recently was the founder and managing director of Credit Data Solutions, has spent his career developing knowledge around financial software, predictive modeling and analytics, credit risk technology and decisioning software. His expertise extends in fraud management, competitive strategy, business planning, sales and marketing as well as risk management and regulatory relations.

“Eric’s deep and varied experience in the financial industry makes him perfect to help usher LERETA into a new era where technology and people help provide the best level of service to our customers,” said John Walsh, CEO of LERETA. “We welcome his knowledge and passion for bringing positive change to the industry.”

Before Credit Data Solutions, Christensen had different executive positions at several financial services companies, including Interthinx/Strategic Analytics, FICO, Fannie Mae, E*Trade and LoanPerformance/CoreLogic. In addition to his success, Christensen has a Certified Mortgage Bankers (CMB ®) designation through the MBA.

About LERETA

Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax and flood solutions. LERETA’s services are designed to increase efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities and improve processes for mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA’s dedicated teams of real estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA’s experienced management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and technology.

