Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LERETA Selects Eric Christensen as Chief Strategy Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

Mortgage industry veteran brings more than 25 years of experience to company

LERETA, LLC, the leading national provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers, has tapped Eric Christensen as the chief strategy officer for the company. Christensen is responsible for product development, corporate strategy, marketing and M&A transactions.

Christensen, who most recently was the founder and managing director of Credit Data Solutions, has spent his career developing knowledge around financial software, predictive modeling and analytics, credit risk technology and decisioning software. His expertise extends in fraud management, competitive strategy, business planning, sales and marketing as well as risk management and regulatory relations.

“Eric’s deep and varied experience in the financial industry makes him perfect to help usher LERETA into a new era where technology and people help provide the best level of service to our customers,” said John Walsh, CEO of LERETA. “We welcome his knowledge and passion for bringing positive change to the industry.”

Before Credit Data Solutions, Christensen had different executive positions at several financial services companies, including Interthinx/Strategic Analytics, FICO, Fannie Mae, E*Trade and LoanPerformance/CoreLogic. In addition to his success, Christensen has a Certified Mortgage Bankers (CMB ®) designation through the MBA.

About LERETA

Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax and flood solutions. LERETA’s services are designed to increase efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities and improve processes for mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA’s dedicated teams of real estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA’s experienced management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and technology.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:55pKaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Stitch Fix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – SFIX
GL
09:52pCanada to impose steel safeguards after U.S. tariffs
RE
09:52pNSS Labs Announces 2018 Breach Detection Systems Group Test Results
GL
09:49pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Trevena, Inc. Investors (TRVN)
BU
09:48pProtempo appointed as Sphero's exclusive global refurbishing & reverse logistics partner
PR
09:48pYEXT : Harness Location-Based Marketing at ONWARD18
PU
09:47pALLIANCE MINING : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
09:46pOVERTOURISM : Is This a Thing?
GL
09:45pOil Hits Two-Week Low as U.S. Supplies Rise
DJ
09:45pWhite Dog Labs announces first production plant for its aquaculture feed ingredient, ProTyton™
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4L BRANDS : L Brands Reports September 2018 Sales
5TURTLE BEACH CORP : TURTLE BEACH : Reports Strong Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.